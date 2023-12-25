NFL Week 17 schedule: What to know about betting odds, early lines

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) looks for a receiver against the Carolina Panthers during the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium.

There are just two weeks left in the NFL season. Every matchup is of pivotal importance. Even teams that are out of the postseason have draft implications to worry about.

The Carolina Panthers are still looking to avoid giving Chicago the first overall pick. Meanwhile, the New England Patriots will likely have a top-5 pick for the first time in forever.

Week 17 kicks off with a Thursday night matchup between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns. Some may call this a revenge game for Joe Flacco. After three mediocre years in New York, Flacco has taken Cleveland by storm, marching them to 10 wins on the season and a likely playoff berth. Sunday Night Football will feature an NFC North matchup between two teams looking to sneak into the playoffs, the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers. Both teams are 7-8 heading into that primetime matchup and the winner this week could wind up being the NFC's seven-seed, while the loser is likely out of the playoff picture.

For the first time all season, there will be no Monday games. While the absence of football to kick off the work week is devastating, there is still one Saturday game to keep us satiated over the weekend. That Saturday game will be between the Dallas Cowboys and Miami Dolphins, a pair of teams that have already clinched a postseason berth, and are playing for positioning. It should be a great one.

Here are the early odds and lines for every Week 17 matchup, with odds via BetMGM.

Thursday Night Football:

*all times Eastern

New York Jets @ Cleveland Browns - 8:15 p.m.

Spread: Browns (-6.5)

Moneyline: Browns (-298); Jets (-240)

Over/under: 36.5

Saturday:

Detroit Lions @ Dallas Cowboys - 8:15 p.m.

Spread: Cowboys (-5)

Moneyline: Cowboys (-218); Lions (+180)

Over/under: 51.5

Sunday's Early Slate:

Las Vegas Raiders @ Indianapolis Colts - 1 p.m.

Spread: Colts (-3)

Moneyline: Colts (-162); Raiders (+136)

Over/under: 44.5

Atlanta Falcons @ Chicago Bears - 1 p.m.

Spread: Bears (-3)

Moneyline: Bears (-142); Falcons (+120)

Over/under: 38

Tennessee Titans @ Houston Texans - 1 p.m.

Spread: Texans (-3.5)

Moneyline: Texans (-185); Titans (+154)

Over/under: 42

Arizona Cardinals @ Philadelphia Eagles - 1 p.m.

Spread: Eagles (-11.5)

Moneyline: Eagles (-675); Cardinals (+490)

Over/under: 47.5

Los Angeles Rams @ New York Giants - 1 p.m.

Spread: Rams (-6.5)

Moneyline: Rams (-298); Giants (+240)

Over/under: 42

Miami Dolphins @ Baltimore Ravens - 1 p.m.

Spread: Ravens (-3)

Moneyline: Ravens (-155); Dolphins (+130)

Over/under: 46.5

New England Patriots @ Buffalo Bills - 1 p.m.

Spread: Bills (-13)

Moneyline: Bills (-900); Patriots (+600)

Over/under: 40.5

Carolina Panthers @ Jacksonville Jaguars - 1 p.m.

Spread: Jaguars (-6)

Moneyline: Jaguars (-250); Panthers (+205)

Over/under: 37.5

San Francisco 49ers @ Washington Commanders - 1 p.m.

Spread: 49ers (-13.5)

Moneyline: 49ers (-900); Commanders (+600)

Over/under: 48.5

Sunday's Afternoon Slate:

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Seattle Seahawks - 4:05 p.m.

Spread: Seahawks (-3)

Moneyline: Seahawks (-148); Steelers (+124)

Over/under: 41

Cincinnati Bengals @ Kansas City Chiefs - 4:25 p.m.

Spread: Chiefs (-7.5)

Moneyline: Chiefs (-380); Bengals (+300)

Over/under: 45.5

Los Angeles Chargers @ Denver Broncos - 4:25 p.m.

Spread: Broncos (-6)

Moneyline: Broncos (-270); Chargers (+220)

Over/under: 38

Sunday Night Football:

Green Bay Packers @ Minnesota Vikings - 8:20 p.m.

Spread: Vikings (-1.5)

Moneyline: Vikings (-122); Packers (+102)

Over/under: 45

