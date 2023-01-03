NFL Week 17 Power Rankings: Bills and Bengals tie for first place

This week’s power rankings are a little different, because Week 17 concluded differently than any other slate of games in 2022.

With 6:12 to go in the first quarter, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed after getting up from tackling Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin needed CPR and had to leave the game in an ambulance. Ultimately, after an hour of deliberation from the NFL, the game was postponed.

The Bengals and Bills players and coaches showed remarkable courage and sportsmanship in the moment that was bigger than football. For these reasons, Buffalo and Cincinnati go to the top of the power rankings in a tie for first place.

Here are the rest of the power rankings for Week 17.

32. Houston Texans (2-13-1)

Last week: No. 28

The Texans seemed like they were finally put together, but their 31-3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, their worst of the season, reminded everyone why they are on pace for the No. 1 overall pick in the first place.

31. Arizona Cardinals (4-12)

Last week: No. 30

The difference between the Cardinals and some of the other teams at the bottom is they were expected to have a good season. Arizona completely fell off the rails and could now see a shakeup in their front office and sidelines.

30. Indianapolis Colts (4-11-1)

Last week: No. 31

When no one comes to the defense of the starting quarterback laid out on the turf, it speaks to the morale of the team. Even if Giants rookie defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux wasn’t ever mocking an injured Nick Foles, at least one Colts player should have taken offense that he might have been.

29. Chicago Bears (3-13)

Last week: No. 29

Justin Fields can’t do it all. He needs help. The 41-10 blowout suffered at the hands of the Detroit Lions showed how great the chasm is between a rebuilding team such as the Bears and a team in the hunt like the Lions. If the Texans win next week, maybe the Bears could have the No. 1 overall pick at their disposal.

28. Denver Broncos (4-12)

Last week: No. 32

Denver gave the Kansas City Chiefs another scare for about three quarters, which does speak to what the team is capable of when Russell Wilson is on his game. Maybe the Broncos need to find a defensive-minded coach and just let Russ cook.

27. Washington Commanders (7-8-1)

Last week: No. 15

When you start Carson Wentz in an elimination game, and don’t realize the Green Bay Packers can put the nail in your coffin in the late afternoon game, you drop 12 spots. Aside from 2020, when the entire NFC East collapsed, Ron Rivera’s teams, going back to the 2019 Carolina Panthers, have strong starts but fall apart by January.

26. Las Vegas Raiders (6-10)

Last week: No. 25

Two things were shocking about the Raiders’ taking the San Francisco 49ers to overtime, losing 37-34: one, that Jarrett Stidham had that type of game in him, and two, that Las Vegas put concepts on film that other teams might be able to exploit against San Francisco.

25. Carolina Panthers (6-10)

Last week: No. 23

There is something poetic about Sam Darnold always getting beat by Tom Brady, a renewal of their days in the AFC East together. While Carolina had an otherwise disastrous season, there is something to be said for the cohesion the team formed after Steve Wilks was promoted to interim coach. The Panthers should at least give the former Arizona Cardinals (2018) coach consideration when looking at Matt Rhule’s permanent successor.

24. Atlanta Falcons (6-10)

Last week: No. 26

At least Atlanta proved they aren’t as bad as the Cardinals — though barely. Say what you want about the Falcons having to settle for field goals in the fourth quarter as opposed to punching it in, but Desmond Ridder leading Atlanta twice on those successful drives is valuable experience.

23. New York Jets (7-9)

Last week: No. 21

The Jets were 6-3 entering their bye week, which they obviously spent in the Bermuda Triangle. New York has gone 1-6 since. This is the type of disaster the Jets have been for over a decade, and the true test of what type of job Robert Saleh has on his hands.

22. Cleveland Browns (7-9)

Last week: No. 27

Amari Cooper had an explosive game with three catches for 105 yards and two touchdowns, indicating what the offense is capable of. Cleveland fans will have sugarplums throughout the offseason if the Browns find a way to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 18 — and it’s the passing game leading the charge.

21. Los Angeles Rams (5-11)

Last week: No. 24

The Baker Mayfield Rams have been a fun sidebar to the last five weeks of the season, but they met their match in the battle for Los Angeles, which was also a reminder of how far the Rams have fallen in 2022. A healthier 2023 should get Los Angeles back to dominating the NFC West.

20. Baltimore Ravens (10-6)

Last week: No. 17

Could Lamar Jackson have led the Ravens on a game-winning drive or at least put Justin Tucker in position for a game-tying field goal on Baltimore’s final possession? The Ravens have no doubt taken a step back at quarterback, and Week 18 will reveal if that costs them the playoffs for the second straight year.

19. Seattle Seahawks (8-8)

Last week: No. 22

The pairing of Pete Carroll and Geno Smith — two Jets castoffs when you think about it — has been one of the more surprising success stories of the season. Will the Seahawks build around Smith, or will they use their picks to add even more firepower to the defense?

18. Tennessee Titans (7-9)

Last week: No. 18

Joshua Dobbs didn’t really have a performance worth hanging one’s head as he completed 20 passes on 39 attempts for 232 yards, a touchdown, and an interception, and took just two sacks. If Dobbs had the benefit of Derrick Henry, it may have been a different story.

17. New Orleans Saints (7-9)

Last week: No. 20

The Saints are coming together at the right time, but have the wrong record and nothing to play for. Andy Dalton took six sacks against the Philadelphia Eagles, and still New Orleans found a way to win. Has New Orleans done enough to lure Sean Payton back to the sidelines?

16. Miami Dolphins (8-8)

Last week: No. 12

One of the best ways to judge a coach is how he is able to perform without his starting quarterback. Rookie coach Mike McDaniel has a ways to go in that department, and he needs to figure it out next offseason if Tua Tagovailoa’s availability continues to be an issue.

15. Detroit Lions (8-8)

Last week: No. 11

The Lions are back after a weird game on Christmas Eve at the Carolina Panthers. Jamaal Williams carried 22 times for 144 yards and a touchdown while Jared Goff threw three touchdown passes. Rookie defensive end Aidan Hutchinson continued his dominance with a half-sack and an interception along with four tackles.

14. New England Patriots (8-8)

Last week: No. 19

The Patriots still have something to play for. Putting together consecutive winning seasons would be a small building block organizationally if somehow New England doesn’t make the postseason. Their 3-2 AFC East record with a sweep of the Jets is also an indicator things haven’t completely fallen apart for the Patriots.

13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-8)

Last week: No. 16

The Dallas Cowboys are the lone team the Buccaneers have beaten that’s already in the postseason. Half of their wins have come against NFC South opponents. Tampa Bay may be the weakest playoff team, let alone division winner, in the tournament. Nevertheless everyone would be anxious if they had to play Tom Brady at Raymond James Stadium in the wild-card round.

12. New York Giants (9-6-1)

Last week: No. 14

Brian Daboll completed the turnaround and at least have the Giants in Ben McAdoo territory, as that was the last rookie coach to lead New York to the playoffs. Don’t imagine that this team will be going to South Beach ahead of the wild-card round though.

11. Pittsburgh Steelers (8-8)

Last week: No. 13

It only took 17 weeks, but the Steelers are finally looking like a Mike Tomlin-coached team. With a little luck, pending Pittsburgh beats Cleveland, the Steelers may find themselves in the postseason for the third straight year, a feat not seen since 2015-17.

10. Minnesota Vikings (12-4)

Last week: No. 4

It one thing to have a fluky game and the Cowboys beat you 40-3 four days before Thanksgiving — when you also play another game — or fall down 33-0 to the Indianapolis Colts but complete the comeback. It is quite another to get blown out 41-17 on the road to the Green Bay Packers all because you lost your center. Aside from the first two weeks of the season, Minnesota is either playing one-score games or getting blown out with no correction in the middle whatsoever.

9. Philadelphia Eagles (13-3)

Last week: No. 5

The Eagles’ problems are related to the health of key players on their roster, not just quarterback Jalen Hurts. The offensive line could use right tackle Lane Johnson back pronto. When the Eagles get their depth back, they will be a tougher team once more.

8. Jacksonville Jaguars (8-8)

Last week: No. 9

Jacksonville did an excellent job of putting the Texans in their place, sending a message to the Titans that the AFC South title game will truly be a battle. It will be fascinating to see if Tennessee shuts down Jacksonville’s run game and how Trevor Lawrence adjusts.

7. Green Bay Packers (8-8)

Last week: No. 10

The entire NFC is going to be thankful if the Lions knock off the Packers. Green Bay has a run game, an opportunistic defense, and an experienced quarterback — all of the ingredients to be successful in January.

6. Los Angeles Chargers (10-6)

Last week: No. 8

The Chargers didn’t take the Rams lightly and asked for their share of the rent at SoFi Stadium in a 31-10 victory. The fact the Chargers have managed to make the playoffs despite injuries to defensive end Joey Bosa, cornerback J.C. Jackson, and left tackle Rashawn Slater speaks to the mettle Los Angeles has shown throughout the regular season.

5. Dallas Cowboys (12-4)

Last week: No. 4

The Cowboys played around with the Titans a little bit, but some of that can be attributed to the rainy first quarter, sloppy Nissan Stadium turf, and resting key contributors such as running back Tony Pollard. Dallas navigated the loss of starting center Tyler Biadasz better than the Vikings did. The niggling feeling pundits and some fans have is the Cowboys will blow it within the first two rounds of the postseason again.

4. Kansas City Chiefs (13-3)

Last week: No. 3

What more can the Chiefs do? If not for losing out on some key tiebreakers throughout the season, they would be in position to rest players in Week 18. Kansas City has to play their finale with the Las Vegas Raiders like it matters. The quicker Patrick Mahomes and the offense can get to 30, the sooner they can rest players.

3. San Francisco 49ers (12-4)

Last week: No. 2

The Raiders may have given the 49ers a scare, but Brock Purdy completed 62.9% of his passes, threw for two touchdowns, and running back Christian McCaffrey dominated on the ground with 19 carries for 121 yards and a touchdown. If the NFC playoffs go through San Francisco, Purdy might become the first rookie quarterback to start in a Super Bowl.

T-1. Cincinnati Bengals (11-4)

Last week: No. 7

Bengals coach Zac Taylor was spotted going to UC Health Medical Center to check up on Hamlin, according to Chris Roling from the Bengals Wire. The gesture speaks volumes to Taylor’s character and that of the Bengals.

T-1. Buffalo Bills (12-3)

Last week: No. 1

There is no NFL player everyone in the world is rooting for more than safety Damar Hamlin. For more information on Hamlin’s annual toy drive, check out Nick Wojton’s coverage at Bills Wire.

