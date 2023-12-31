NFL Week 17 picks: Zero experts believe the Commanders can beat the 49ers

The Washington Commanders (4-11) host the San Francisco 49ers (11-4) on Sunday in what’s expected to be one of, if not the most lopsided matchup of Week 17.

Washington enters Sunday having lost six games in a row and is two weeks away from owner Josh Harris completely cleaning house. Meanwhile, the 49ers are arguably the best team in the NFL but head into Week 17 an angry bunch after Monday’s Christmas Day loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

As expected, the Commanders are a big underdog. San Francisco is a 14-point favorite for Sunday’s game. Additionally, Washington announced several starters would miss Sunday’s game, including three from the secondary. On Saturday, the Commanders placed left tackle Charles Leno Jr. and center Tyler Larsen on injured reserve.

Is there any chance Washington could pull off the upset?

Not according to the experts. Generally, there’s a trendy upset pick every week. According to NFL Pickwatch, that trendy upset pick will not be the Commanders, as 100% of the picks are in and all favor the 49ers.

The NFL is truly a “any given Sunday” league, but not this Sunday for Washington.

The result will likely be the same whether it’s Jacoby Brissett or Sam Howell under center for the Commanders.

