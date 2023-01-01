NFL Week 17 picks: Who the experts are taking in Commanders vs. Browns

A win over the Cleveland Browns in Week 17 would go a long way for the Washington Commanders in their quest to clinch the NFC’s final playoff berth.

Regardless of what happens to the other three teams behind the Commanders [Lions, Packers, Seahawks], if they win, they are in. Of course, Washington must win its final two games, which will not be easy.

How will the Commanders fare against the Browns, who were officially eliminated from playoff contention last week?

In preparation for this game, head coach Ron Rivera made a quarterback change. Rivera decided to turn back to Carson Wentz, benching Taylor Heinicke, who had won five of his nine starts but not one since Nov. 27.

Can Wentz come up big for the Commanders in his return to the starting lineup? According to NFL Pickwatch, 67% of the expert pickers chose Washington over the Browns in Week 17.

The Commanders are a two-point favorite over Cleveland heading into Sunday’s game.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire