NFL Week 17 picks: Cowboys beat Cardinals; Chargers, Colts get much-needed wins

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott runs with the ball during the first half against the Washington Football Team in Arlington, Texas on Sunday. (Roger Steinman / Associated Press)

The Times’ NFL writer, Sam Farmer, examines this week’s matchups. Lines according to FanDuel (O/U = over/under). Last week’s record: 13-3 (.813); season 153-86-1 (.640). Using point spreads with the scores Farmer predicted, the record against the spread last week would have been 10-6 (.625); season 118-120-2 (.496). All times Pacific.

Rams (11-4) at Ravens (8-7)

Rams running back Sony Michel runs from Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson (7) during the first half on Sunday in Minneapolis. (Bruce Kluckhohn / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: Channel 11. DirecTV: 712.

Line: Rams by 31/2. O/U: 461/2.

The Ravens are banged up, and Lamar Jackson is still limping on that bum ankle. Not good for outrunning Aaron Donald. Matthew Stafford looking to bounce back after a three-interception game.

Prediction: Rams 30, Ravens 21

Giants (4-11) at Bears (5-10)

Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery carries against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half on Sunday in Seattle. (Stephen Brashear / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 705.

Line: Bears by 6. O/U: 371/2.

The Bears should be able to run on the Giants, whose defense should hang in but ultimately buckle. It’s the Giants offense that’s really a mess. Two bad teams in an ugly slugfest that gets lopsided.

Prediction: Bears 24, Giants 10

Chiefs (11-4) at Bengals (9-6)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes during pregame warmups before a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday in Kansas City, Mo. (Reed Hoffmann / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 706.

Line: Chiefs by 51/2. O/U: 501/2.

Tempting to take Cincinnati. The Bengals are dangerous and coming off a 20-point thrashing of Baltimore. Still, Kansas City has won eight in a row and scored 48, 34 and 36 in the last three, so ...

Prediction: Chiefs 28, Bengals 24

Jaguars (2-13) at Patriots (9-6)

New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers during the first half on Sunday in Foxborough, Mass. (Winslow Townson / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 707.

Line: Patriots by 151/2. O/U: 411/2.

Bill Belichick doesn’t get embarrassed often, and it has happened two weeks in row. The Patriots bounce back and beat stuffing out of a bad team. Trevor Lawrence has one touchdown pass in last eight games.

Prediction: Patriots 35, Jaguars 9

Dolphins (8-7) at Titans (10-5)

Miami Dolphins safety Brandon Jones (29) and free safety Jevon Holland (8) celebrate after a play against the New Orleans Saints on Monday in New Orleans. (Tyler Kaufman / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 708.

Line: Titans by 31/2. O/U: 401/2.

The Dolphins have won seven in row and, with the defense playing the way it is, should keep rolling. Not entirely sold on Tennessee, which had lost three of four until San Francisco folded last weekend.

Story continues

Prediction: Dolphins 23, Titans 18

Raiders (8-7) at Colts (9-6)

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II during the second half against the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday in Glendale, Ariz. (Rick Scuteri / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 709.

Line: Colts by 61/2. O/U: 441/2.

The Raiders have beaten teams by rushing four and dropping seven. The Colts can make you pay for that with the way they run Jonathan Taylor. With or without Carson Wentz, Indy controls clock.

Prediction: Colts 24, Raiders 21

Falcons (7-8) at Bills (9-6)

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen during the first half on Sunday in Foxborough, Mass. (Steven Senne / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 710.

Line: Bills by 141/2. O/U: 44.

Josh Allen has taken control and the Bills' offense has been on fire the last two weeks. Buffalo should be able to pass on Atlanta and, on the other side of the ball, turn up the heat with a pass rush.

Prediction: Bills 30, Falcons 18

Eagles (8-7) at Washington Football Team (6-9)

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts plays against the New York Giants on Sunday in Philadelphia. (Matt Rourke / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 711.

Line: Eagles by 31/2. O/U: 45.

Washington just got humiliated on national TV and two of its best defensive players got in a fistfight on the sideline. Philadelphia has won five of six, including beating Washington two weeks ago.

Prediction: Eagles 27, Washington 21

Buccaneers (11-4) at Jets (4-11)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers free safety Jordan Whitehead celebrates after intercepting a pass against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday in Charlotte, N.C. (Brian Westerholt / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 713.

Line: Buccaneers by 13. O/U: 451/2.

Tom Brady still wants to win the passing title, the touchdown title ... all the titles on his way back to a Super Bowl. The Buccaneers keep their foot on the gas and make up for a COVID-depleted secondary.

Prediction: Buccaneers 33, Jets 13

Broncos (7-8) at Chargers (8-7)

Chargers running back Justin Jackson runs for a touchdown as Houston Texans' Michael Dwumfour (98) and Charles Omenihu (94) defend during the first half on Sunday in Houston. (Justin Rex / Associated Press)

Sunday, 1:05 p.m.

TV: Channel 2. DirecTV: 714.

Line: Chargers by 6. O/U: 451/2.

Broncos have won four of last five meetings against Chargers, including a decisive win last month. Austin Ekeler and Joey Bosa are back. Broncos were held to 13 or fewer points in three of last four games.

Prediction: Chargers 24, Broncos 20

Texans (4-11) at 49ers (8-7)

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo plays against the Tennessee Titans on Dec. 23 in Nashville. (John Amis / Associated Press)

Sunday, 1:05 p.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 715.

Line: 49ers by 121/2. O/U: 441/2.

Another opponent might be able to take advantage of some subpar corner play with the 49ers, but the Texans aren’t really equipped. Maybe Brandin Cooks has a big play. Still, the 49ers hold serve.

Prediction: 49ers 27, Texans 16

Cardinals (10-5) at Cowboys (11-4)

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray during the second half against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday in Glendale, Ariz. (Rick Scuteri / Associated Press)

Sunday, 1:25 p.m.

TV: Channel 11. DirecTV: 716.

Line: Cowboys by 51/2. O/U: 511/2.

Everything is crumbling for Arizona, which has lost three in a row and really misses DeAndre Hopkins. The Cowboys are getting healthy and are riding high defensively. Dallas confidence is growing.

Prediction: Cowboys 30, Cardinals 20

Panthers (5-10) at Saints (7-8)

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway runs a route against the Miami Dolphins during the second half on Monday in New Orleans. (Derick Hingle / Associated Press)

Sunday, 1:25 p.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 717.

Line: Saints by 7. O/U: 381/2.

Carolina’s offensive line is terrible, and whoever is at quarterback is going to run around and hold the ball too long. The Saints’ front four will have a big day, and Alvin Kamara will get the ball in space.

Prediction: Saints 21, Panthers 13

Lions (2-12-1) at Seahawks (5-10)

Seattle Seahawks middle linebacker Bobby Wagner stands with teammates against the Chicago Bears during the second half on Sunday in Seattle. (Lindsey Wasson / Associated Press)

Sunday, 1:25 p.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 718.

Line: Seahawks by 7. O/U: 421/2.

Jared Goff, who has played some good games at Seattle, is off the COVID list but is dealing with a knee injury. Seattle has all sorts of issues but should be able to protect home field against feisty Detroit.

Prediction: Seahawks 27, Lions 23

Vikings (7-8) at Packers (12-3)

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones runs during the second half against the Cleveland Browns on Saturday in Green Bay, Wis. (Morry Gash / Associated Press)

Sunday, 5:20 p.m.

TV: Channel 4.

Line: Packers by 61/2. O/U: 471/2.

The Vikings beat the Packers in Minnesota in November, so a sweep would be something. But it’s unlikely to happen with Aaron Rodgers playing at home on national TV. Packers win their fifth in row.

Prediction: Packers 28, Vikings 24

Browns (7-8) at Steelers (7-7-1)

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield during the first half against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday in Green Bay, Wis. (Aaron Gash / Associated Press)

Monday, 5:15 p.m.

TV: ESPN.

Line: Browns by 3. O/U: 41.

The Browns should get a bunch of guys back off the COVID list, and with Nick Chubb running the ball, they should be able to handle the Steelers, who are typically good on national stage, but ...

Prediction: Browns 24, Steelers 20

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.