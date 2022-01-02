NFL Week 17 picks against the spread and other betting picks

NFL Week 17 has 15 games on Sunday and one on Monday as we hit the final two weeks of the regular season. Many teams are still in contention, so the effort level will still be high.

That leaves plenty of opportunities for wagers on the games this weekend.

It is time to give you my betting picks for all the games on the schedule. Below are my money line, spread and total picks for each game in Week 17.

All odds come from Tipico Sportsbook and you can review my picks from the week and the rest of the season on Tallysight.

Sunday early games

Rams at Ravens

Money line: Ravens (+155)

ATS: Ravens +3.5 (-112)

Total: Under 46.5 (-108)

Falcons at Bills

Money line: Bills (-1200)

ATS: Falcons +13.5 (-103)

Total: Over 44.5 (-105)

Giants at Bears

Money line: Bears (-270)

ATS: Bears -5.5 (-117)

Total: Under 37.5 (-112)

Chiefs at Bengals

Money line: Chiefs (-230)

ATS: Bengals +5.5 (-112)

Total: Over 50.5 (-115)

Raiders at Colts

Money line: Colts (-280)

ATS: Raiders +6.5 (-110)

Total: Over 44.5 (-110)

Jaguars at Patriots

Money line: Patriots (-1400)

ATS: Patriots -14.5 (-112)

Total: Under 42.5 (-112)

Buccaneers at Jets

Money line: Buccaneers (-700)

ATS: Buccaneers -13.5 (-105)

Total: Over 45.5 (-112)

Dolphins at Titans

Money line: Titans (-180)

ATS: Titans -3.5 (-103)

Total: Over 40.5 (-105)

Eagles at Washington

Money line: Washington (+140)

ATS: Washington +3.5 (-120)

Total: Under 44.5 (-105)

Sunday late games

Broncos at Chargers

Money line: Chargers (-290)

ATS: Broncos +6.5 (-110)

Total: Over 45.5 (-110)

Texans at 49ers

Money line: Texans (+520)

ATS: Texans +12.5 (-112)

Total: Under 43.5 (-105)

Cardinals at Cowboys

Money line: Cowboys (-230)

ATS: Cardinals +5.5 (-110)

Total: Over 51.5 (-108)

Panthers at Saints

Money line: Saints (-320)

ATS: Saints -6.5 (-110)

Total: Over 38.5 (-105)

Lions at Seahawks

Money line: Seahawks (-300)

ATS: Lions +6.5 (-108)

Total: Over 42.5 (-110)

Sunday night and Monday night games

Vikings at Packers

Money line: Packers (-280)

ATS: Vikings +6.5 (-112)

Total: Over 46.5 (-112)

Browns at Steelers

Money line: Steelers (+140)

ATS: Steelers +3.5 (-120)

Total: Over 40.5 (-112)

