NFL Week 17 picks against the spread and other betting picks
NFL Week 17 has 15 games on Sunday and one on Monday as we hit the final two weeks of the regular season. Many teams are still in contention, so the effort level will still be high.
That leaves plenty of opportunities for wagers on the games this weekend.
It is time to give you my betting picks for all the games on the schedule. Below are my money line, spread and total picks for each game in Week 17.
All odds come from Tipico Sportsbook and you can review my picks from the week and the rest of the season on Tallysight.
Sunday early games
Rams at Ravens
Money line: Ravens (+155)
ATS: Ravens +3.5 (-112)
Total: Under 46.5 (-108)
Falcons at Bills
Money line: Bills (-1200)
ATS: Falcons +13.5 (-103)
Total: Over 44.5 (-105)
Giants at Bears
Money line: Bears (-270)
ATS: Bears -5.5 (-117)
Total: Under 37.5 (-112)
Chiefs at Bengals
Money line: Chiefs (-230)
ATS: Bengals +5.5 (-112)
Total: Over 50.5 (-115)
Raiders at Colts
Money line: Colts (-280)
ATS: Raiders +6.5 (-110)
Total: Over 44.5 (-110)
Jaguars at Patriots
Money line: Patriots (-1400)
ATS: Patriots -14.5 (-112)
Total: Under 42.5 (-112)
Buccaneers at Jets
Money line: Buccaneers (-700)
ATS: Buccaneers -13.5 (-105)
Total: Over 45.5 (-112)
Dolphins at Titans
Money line: Titans (-180)
ATS: Titans -3.5 (-103)
Total: Over 40.5 (-105)
Eagles at Washington
Money line: Washington (+140)
ATS: Washington +3.5 (-120)
Total: Under 44.5 (-105)
Sunday late games
Broncos at Chargers
Money line: Chargers (-290)
ATS: Broncos +6.5 (-110)
Total: Over 45.5 (-110)
Texans at 49ers
Money line: Texans (+520)
ATS: Texans +12.5 (-112)
Total: Under 43.5 (-105)
Cardinals at Cowboys
Money line: Cowboys (-230)
ATS: Cardinals +5.5 (-110)
Total: Over 51.5 (-108)
Panthers at Saints
Money line: Saints (-320)
ATS: Saints -6.5 (-110)
Total: Over 38.5 (-105)
Lions at Seahawks
Money line: Seahawks (-300)
ATS: Lions +6.5 (-108)
Total: Over 42.5 (-110)
Sunday night and Monday night games
Vikings at Packers
Money line: Packers (-280)
ATS: Vikings +6.5 (-112)
Total: Over 46.5 (-112)
Browns at Steelers
Money line: Steelers (+140)
ATS: Steelers +3.5 (-120)
Total: Over 40.5 (-112)
