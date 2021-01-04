Breaking news:

Jags fire Marrone; 23-43 record as Jacksonville's coach

The NFL’s Week 17 Overreaction Index: NFC playoff contenders edition

Mark Schofield
·10 min read

Week 17 is in the books and the playoff pairings are set. That gives us a chance to kick off Super Wild Card Weekend (note, are we indeed contractually obligated to call it that?) here at Touchdown Wire.

In our weekly Overreaction Index pieces we’ll take some initial looks at all 14 of the playoff contenders. Here is a look at the NFC teams striving for a trip to Tampa Bay. Which of these seven is going to head to Florida in February?

Chicago Bears

Perhaps it took longer than it should, but the Chicago Bears offensive staff finally figured out a way to make Mitchell Trubisky an effective pointman for their offense. Over the past few weeks the Bears offense has come alive, and Trubisky has been...dare we say good? During Chicago’s three-game winning streak Trubisky completed 63 of 79 passes for 734 yards and six touchdowns, with just two interceptions. That, coupled with the Bears defense settling down during that stretch, is a reason to buy in. They still have Khalil Mack to put pressure on passers, Roquan Smith is having a tremendous season, and the secondary has solidified thanks in part to the play of rookie cornerback Jaylon Johnson. It has been a strange year, but at the end of it the Chicago Bears are going to Tampa. Verdict: Huge overreaction. Lost in the discussion of Trubisky’s good play of late is the fact that those three wins came against the Minnesota Vikings, the Houston Texans and the Jacksonville Jaguars. Three teams with losing records and three pretty bad defenses. They had a chance to make a statement in the season finale against the Green Bay Packers and their improving defense and you saw what happened. For example on a critical 4th-and-1 in the fourth quarter Trubisky threw what should have been a back-breaking interception. And does backing in, the way the Bears did, give you any confidence in this team, particularly when you consider they're facing a trip to New Orleans and Trubisky will be squaring off against that Saints defense on Super Wild Card Weekend (again, are we really doing this)? Yes, the Bears still managed to get into the playoffs, but there are far more questions in Chicago than answers.

Los Angeles Rams

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

In the end it was John Wolford, yes John Wolford, throwing the Los Angeles Rams into the playoffs. With Jared Goff sidelined due to surgery on his fractured right thumb the former AAF quarterback stepped into the huddle and delivered for the Rams in a win over the Arizona Cardinals. Although the first pass of the game was not one he will remember...and the Rams got a safety and a Pick-Six...so maybe this was more about their defense than anything else. And what a defense it is. Now, Los Angeles is back in the playoffs and yes, there are reasons to consider them favorites in the NFC. They have arguably the best defense in the conference, with Brandon Staley putting together a scheme that dares opponents to run the football, uses Jalen Ramsey in a variety of ways and still has world-destroyer Aaron Donald up front. As for the offense, we saw with Wolford what the offense can be when the quarterback takes care of the football, takes the right chances down the field and relies on Sean McVay’s concepts. The Los Angeles Rams are going to win the NFC. Verdict: Big overreaction. The Rams defense is great, no questions asked. But speaking of questions those remain about the offense against some of the defenses that they will face starting in the first round. Wolford and the Rams were good enough in Week 17 to ensure that they made the playoffs, but it is hard to have faith in this offense behind Wolford - or even Goff should he return - in the postseason.

Washington Football Team

(Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports)

Thanks to a win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17, the Washington Football Team is in the playoffs and will host a playoff game on Wild Card Weekend. The strength of this team lies in their defensive front. The continued investment in the defensive line and on pass rushers has paid off the season, with players like Ryan Kerrigan, Montez Sweat and Chase Young impacting the opposing pocket. We saw that starting back in Week 1 when the Football Team sacked Carson Wentz eight times - although that probably should have clued us in on what awaited Wentz this season - and we saw it all the way through to Week 17. (Although someone in Washington might want to send Doug Pederson a fruit basket or something). Yes, the Football Team has issues of their own when it comes to the quarterback position. But when you can attack the pocket the way Washington can, you can alter the course of a drive, a game, and perhaps even the playoffs. Due to their defensive front, the Washington Football Team is going to the Super Bowl. Verdict: Big overreaction. It is certainly true that Washington can rush the passer. But you also need to put points up to win in the postseason. With their questions at quarterback it is hard to see this team making a run to Tampa and Super Bowl LV. Unless...maybe they start scoring points defensively?

New Orleans Saints

(Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports)

For much of the year it looked like the New Orleans Saints might be the team to beat in the NFC. But then the injury bug got a hold of them, and they had a few slip-ups along the way. But the news is better for them with 2021 underway. Drew Brees is back under center. Alvin Kamara is scoring touchdowns in bunches, like the six he had Christmas Day against the Minnesota Vikings. They still have one of the better defenses in the conference, and that unit matches up well with some of their potential opponents. After all, that defense forced one of the worst games of Tom Brady’s career, what might it do to quarterbacks like Alex Smith, Mitchell Trubisky, and John Wolford? And with news that this might be the final ride for Brees, this pick comes with a bit ofa storyline behind it. The New Orleans Saints are going to win the NFC. Verdict: Small overreaction. As we have seen, the consistent them in the NFC this season is that no team is complete. While the Saints have a great defense, their biggest question right now is at quarterback. That sounds almost like blasphemy, but the rib injuries to Brees have hampered him since his return to the lineup. Some of his throws the past few weeks have not instilled confidence. Getting the bye week was critical for them, and having missed out, it is hard to see this team right now being able to win three-straight games to get to Tampa But they’ve got a better shot than most, and their win over the Carolina Panthers might be a sign of what is to come.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

(Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers might just be that team who actually learned something during their bye week. Heading into that week off the Buccaneers offense was being heavily criticized for their poor play, prompting all sorts of think-pieces about their offensive woes. Including more than a few from this author... But since that time, the Tampa Bay offense has been in high gear. They finished the season with four-straight wins, scoring more than 25 points in each victory and more than 40 in each of their final two games. When you couple that with what this team has shown at times on defense - including their Week 6 dismantling of Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers offense, you can see why the Buccaneers are dangerous right now. Tampa Bay is playing a home game in Super Bowl LV. Verdict: Minimal overreaction. Sure the Packers look like the favorites in the conference, but Tampa Bay might have figured things out just in time. They have a win over Rodgers already this season, when their defense forces a few mistakes from him which has been a rare sight this season. The Mike Evans injury is worth monitoring, but if you want to put your money on a team not named the Packers, Tampa Bay seems a safe play.

Seattle Seahawks

(Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports)

Like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Seattle Seahawks seem to have figured some things out at a critical point in the season. While it was the offense in Tampa Bay, for Seattle it was the defense. Down the stretch the Seahawks have been much improved on that side of the ball, and you saw that in Week 16 with what they did to Jared Goff and the Los Angeles Rams. When you add that to what Seattle - and specifically Russell Wilson - does on offense, you can see a team poised to make a run. The Seattle Seahawks are going to the Super Bowl. Verdict: Small overreaction. As Doug Farrar and I discussed on the Touchdown Wire Week 17 Matchup Podcast, the Seahawks defense has come together in recent weeks thanks to the acquisition of Carlos Dunlap and the health of Jamal Adams. They are also getting great play outside from cornerback D.J. Reed. As Doug says, if you are going to be an undersized cornerback in the Seattle system, you better be darn good. Reed is. On offense, Wilson makes this team such a tough offense to game plan for given what he can do off-script. Sure, games between Seattle and Green Bay often provide some wacky results, but if those teams meet again in the playoffs, you can see a path for Seattle to pull out the win.

Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers secured the top seed in the NFC and as such, the only bye week the conference has to offer. If you are a Packers fan, you have to like how this season has come together. Back in April most of the national media was crushing Green Bay for not doing enough to help Aaron Rodgers and instead drafting his potential replacement - this author included - and you can see what we know. The Packers offense was huge for them this season and Rodgers turned in one of his best statistical years. Something else that makes you feel better as a Packers fan? What you have seen from the defense in recent weeks. What was a potential Achilles’ heel has come together nicely, led perhaps by the growth from safety Darnell Savage. His ability in zone coverage situations working in the intermediate area of the field, as well as what he has done in man coverage, has been critical for Green Bay’s success in recent weeks. Each of the NFC teams might have a weakness, but Green Bay’s biggest question mark has improved down the stretch. As such, the Packers are your eventual NFC Champions. Verdict: No overreaction. Sitting here right now, the Packers do look like the favorites and your eventual NFC representative down in Tampa. Is it a chalky pick? Absolutely. Could the Packers lose in the playoffs? Of course. Tampa Bay did a number on them earlier in the season, you could see the offense struggle against the Saints defense, and games between the Seahawks and the Packers often have some funny endings. But right now, the Packers look like the pick in the NFC.

