NFL Week 17 opening odds and early action

The final Sunday nighter of the regular season is a dandy, in which San Francisco will either remain the NFC’s No. 1 seed or drop to No. 5. The 49ers (12-3 SU, 8-6-1 ATS), who in Week 15 tumbled from first to fifth, got back to No. 1 in Week 16 by topping the Los Angeles Rams 34-31 as 7-point home faves.

Seattle pulled a San Francisco in Week 16, dropping from the NFC’s top seed to No. 5 with an unexpected toe-stubbing at home. The Seahawks (11-4 SU, 7-7-1 ATS) went off as 8-point favorites against Arizona and were dealt a 27-13 outright loss to relinquish the NFC West lead.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

In Week 10, the Seahawks beat the Niners 27-24 in overtime getting 6.5 points on the road.

“We opened the 49ers -2.5 (-120) and are now up to -3,” Murray said. “Seattle is very banged up. This one is pretty straightforward. Both teams want the game. We just don’t think Seattle is healthy enough to deal with this 49ers team.”

Pittsburgh was in the playoff field prior to Sunday, but not afterward in losing control of its playoff destiny, though there are still multiple ways for the No. 7 seed to move back in. The Steelers (8-7 SU, 9-6 ATS) had a sluggish effort against the New York Jets, losing 16-10 as 3-point road favorites.

Meanwhile, Baltimore has nothing to play for, with home-field advantage wrapped up throughout the AFC playoffs, thanks to its 11-game SU win streak (8-3 ATS). The Ravens (13-2 SU, 9-6 ATS) beat Cleveland 31-15 as 9.5-point road favorites.

Story continues

“This was the hardest number to set,” Murray said. “The Ravens have home field clinched, and the Steelers have to win to have a shot to get in. Will the Ravens bench all of their starters? Or will they want the guys to get some reps with a bye coming the next week? We will be watching Twitter on this one.”

Houston has the AFC South and a playoff bid wrapped up, and it’s now just a matter of whether Bill O’Brien’s squad will be the No. 3 or No. 4 seed, as it sits fourth right now. The Texans (10-5 SU, 7-7-1 ATS) edged Tampa Bay 23-20 laying 3 points in Week 16.

For Tennessee, it’s a pretty simple matter: win and go to the playoffs as a wild card, lose and hit the golf course. The Titans (8-7 SU, 7-7-1 ATS) got out to a 14-0 lead against New Orleans on Sunday, but gave up the next 24 points in a 38-28 loss catching 3.5 points at home.

“Houston is in as the AFC South winner. If the Titans win, they will likely play at Kansas City in the wild-card round,” Murray said. “This line is with an expectation that Deshaun Watson won’t play for the Texans.”

Philadelphia is in complete control of its playoff destiny, with a win-and-your-in scenario in Week 17. That’s because the Eagles (8-7 SU, 6-9 ATS) stifled rival Dallas 17-9 as 2-point home pups Sunday, taking a one-game lead over the Cowboys in the NFC East.

New York can potentially play the role of monster spoiler, provided it wins this week and Dallas beats visiting Washington. The Giants (4-11 SU, 7-8 ATS) have back-to-back victories for just the second time all season, after beating the Redskins 41-35 in overtime as 1-point home faves to cash for the fourth time in five weeks.

“We opened it Eagles -6 and are now at -5,” Murray said. “The Eagles win the division with a win here, but we don’t expect the Giants to go quietly. Philly was lucky to beat them two weeks ago and lucky to beat Washington last week. The Eagles are hardly world beaters.”

Patrick Everson is a Las Vegas-based senior writer for Covers.com. Follow him on Twitter: @Covers_Vegas.