NFL Week 17 odds: Moneylines, point spreads, over/under

No team has clinched a playoff seed with two weeks left in the 2022 regular season, so there's a lot on the line in Week 17.

The week opened Thursday with the Dallas Cowboys beating the Tennessee Titans 27-13. While Dallas had already locked in its postseason berth, the win helps them stay in the race for the NFC East crown.

Sandwiching Week 17 is the 7-8 Pittsburgh Steelers facing the 10-5 Baltimore Ravens in an AFC North rivalry game, which was flexed to Sunday in prime time. The Ravens clinched their playoff spot last week while the Steelers have an outside shot of nabbing a wild card seed and will be seeking revenge for a Week 14 loss.

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals are going back to the playoffs.

Closing out the weekend is the 12-3 Buffalo Bills against the 11-4 Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night. The game is a tossup as Josh Allen and company are fighting for the top seed in the AFC while Joe Burrow is trying to beat out the Ravens for the AFC North crown.

Here's the odds for NFL Week 17, courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook:

NFL week 17 picks/predictions

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, center, gives instructions to wide receiver George Pickens, right, during the second half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

NFL Week 17 point spreads

Dallas Cowboys (-10) at Tennessee Titans (+10)

Arizona Cardinals (+5.5) at Atlanta Falcons (-5.5)

Chicago Bears (+6) at Detroit Lions (-6)

Jacksonville Jaguars (-3) at Houston Texans (+3)

Denver Broncos (+12) at Kansas City Chiefs (-12)

Miami Dolphins (+2.5) at New England Patriots (-2.5)

Indianapolis Colts (+5.5) at New York Giants (-5.5)

New Orleans Saints (+5.5) at Philadelphia Eagles (-5.5)

Carolina Panthers (+4) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-4)

Cleveland Browns (+2) at Washington Commanders (-2)

San Francisco 49ers (-9) at Las Vegas Raiders (+9)

New York Jets (-2.5) at Seattle Seahawks (+2.5)

Minnesota Vikings (+3) at Green Bay Packers (-3)

Los Angeles Rams (+6.5) at Los Angeles Chargers (-6.5)

Pittsburgh Steelers (+2.5) at Baltimore Ravens (-2.5)

Buffalo Bills (-1) at Cincinnati Bengals (+1)

NFL Week 17 moneylines

Dallas Cowboys (-500) at Tennessee Titans (+375)

Arizona Cardinals (+210) at Atlanta Falcons (-250)

Chicago Bears (+210) at Detroit Lions (-250)

Jacksonville Jaguars (-160) at Houston Texans (+140)

Denver Broncos (+550) at Kansas City Chiefs (-800)

Miami Dolphins (+125) at New England Patriots (-145)

Indianapolis Colts (+210) at New York Giants (-250)

New Orleans Saints (+200) at Philadelphia Eagles (-240)

Carolina Panthers (+170) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-200)

Cleveland Browns (+110) at Washington Commanders (-130)

San Francisco 49ers (-450) at Las Vegas Raiders (+360)

New York Jets (-130) at Seattle Seahawks (+110)

Minnesota Vikings (+145) at Green Bay Packers (-170)

Los Angeles Rams (+225) at Los Angeles Chargers (-270)

Pittsburgh Steelers (+115) at Baltimore Ravens (-135)

Buffalo Bills (-115) at Cincinnati Bengals (-105)

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium.

NFL Week 17 over/under

Dallas Cowboys at Tennessee Titans: 40

Arizona Cardinals at Atlanta Falcons: 41

Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions: 52

Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans: 43

Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs: 45

Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots: 41

Indianapolis Colts at New York Giants: 39

New Orleans Saints at Philadelphia Eagles: 41.5

Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 40.5

Cleveland Browns at Washington Commanders: 40.5

San Francisco 49ers at Las Vegas Raiders: 42

New York Jets at Seattle Seahawks: 42.5

Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers: 48

Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Chargers: 42.5

Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens: 35

Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals: 49.5

