NFL Week 17 odds: Moneylines, point spreads, over/under

The end of the 2023 NFL season is near, but there is lots of action still to come. Ahead of Week 17, there are eight playoff spots and six division titles up for grabs.

The competition starts Thursday when the already-eliminated New York Jets (6-9) take on the Cleveland Browns (10-5), who are riding a three-game win streak and are gunning for a wildcard spot.

The slate features a Saturday matchup with the NFC North champion Detroit Lions (11-4) taking on the Dallas Cowboys (10-5), who are back home vying for the NFC East title.

Among the marquee Sunday games are the Baltimore Ravens (12-3) hosting the Miami Dolphins (11-4). They are the only teams in the AFC who have locked up a playoff berth, but the AFC North and AFC East crowns are on the line, along with the No. 1 seed.

NFL Week 17 point spreads

NFL Week 17 moneylines

New York Jets (+260) at Cleveland Browns (-350)

Detroit Lions (+220) at Dallas Cowboys (-275)

Miami Dolphins (+160) at Baltimore Ravens (-200)

New England Patriots (+500) at Buffalo Bills (-700)

Atlanta Falcons (+135) at Chicago Bears (-160)

Tennessee Titans (+155) at Houston Texans (-190)

Las Vegas Raiders (+135) at Indianapolis Colts (-165)

Carolina Panthers (+240) at Jacksonville Jaguars (-300)

Los Angeles Rams (-250) at New York Giants (+200)

Arizona Cardinals (+425) at Philadelphia Eagles (-600)

New Orleans Saints (+130) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-160)

San Francisco 49ers (-900) at Washington Commanders (+600)

Pittsburgh Steelers (+150) at Seattle Seahawks (-185)

Los Angeles Chargers (+195) at Denver Broncos (-250)

Cincinnati Bengals (+260) at Kansas City Chiefs (-350)

Green Bay Packers (+110) at Minnesota Vikings (-130)

NFL Week 17 over/under

New York Jets at Cleveland Browns: 36.5

Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys: 53.5

Miami Dolphins at Baltimore Ravens: 47

New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills: 41

Atlanta Falcons at Chicago Bears: 38

Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans: 42.5

Las Vegas Raiders at Indianapolis Colts: 44

Carolina Panthers at Jacksonville Jaguars: 37.5

Los Angeles Rams at New York Giants: 42

Arizona Cardinals at Philadelphia Eagles: 47.5

New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 42.5

San Francisco 49ers at Washington Commanders: 48.5

Pittsburgh Steelers at Seattle Seahawks: 41.5

Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos: 38.5

Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs: 44.4

Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings: 46.5

