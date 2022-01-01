NFL Week 17 injury report roundup: Lamar Jackson questionable again this week

Thursday Night Football is over, which means that Week 17 kicks off on Sunday afternoon and that there will be 15 games being played over the course of the day. All 30 of the teams playing in those games have handed in their final injury reports of the week and we have all of them listed below.

The teams playing on Monday night won’t release their final injury reports until Saturday and are not listed here.

Rams at Ravens

The Rams listed RB Cam Akers (Achilles) as questionable, but head coach Sean McVay said he’s likelier to play next week or in the playoffs. LB Leonard Floyd (ankle), T Greg Gaines (hand), and S Taylor Rapp (shoulder) are also questionable for Sunday.

QB Lamar Jackson didn’t practice all week and he’s missed the last two games, but the Ravens are listing him as questionable rather than ruling him out. WR Marquise Brown (illness), WR Devin Duvernay (ankle), LB Daelin Hayes (knee), and FB Patrick Ricard (knee) join Jackson in that group. CB Anthony Averett (ribs, chest) and G Ben Powers (foot) have been ruled out while LB Odafe Oweh (foot) is likely to miss the game after being listed as doubtful.

Falcons at Bills

Falcons CB Fabian Moreau (ribs) is considered doubtful, but no other players got injury designations.

DT Ed Oliver (ankle) and WR Emmanuel Sanders (knee) were listed as questionable for the Bills.

Giants at Bears

WR Collin Johnson (hamstring), WR John Ross (knee, not injury related – resting player), and WR Kadarius Toney (shoulder) are all out for the Giants. C Billy Price (not injury related) is listed as doubtful. CB Adoree' Jackson (quadricep, not injury related – resting player), DT Austin Johnson (foot), TE Chris Myarick (hip), and T Nate Solder (, not injury related – resting player) are considered questionable.

QB Justin Fields (ankle) is listed as questionable, but the Bears will be starting Andy Dalton. DT Eddie Goldman (finger), DT Akiem Hicks (, not injury related – resting player), T Jason Peters (ankle), and CB Duke Shelley (heel) are also questionable while TE J.P. Holtz (not injury related) is tagged as doubtful.

Chiefs at Bengals

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (shoulder) is the only Chiefs player with an injury designation. He’s listed as questionable.

Bengals CB Jalen Davis (ankle) and DE Cameron Sample (hamstring) have been ruled out.

Dolphins at Titans

The Dolphins have no players with injury designations.

DT Larrell Murchison (knee) and LB Derick Roberson (illness) are listed as questionable for the Titans.

Buccaneers at Jets

The Buccaneers won’t have edge rushers Shaquil Barrett (knee) and Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder) on Sunday. WR Mike Evans (hamstring) returned to practice Friday and drew a questionable tag. WR Antonio Brown (ankle), WR Justin Watson (quadricep), and S Antoine Winfield (foot) are also in that group while CB Richard Sherman (Achilles) is doubtful.

WR Jamison Crowder (calf) is doubtful to play for the Jets.

Raiders at Colts

Raiders DT Johnathan Hankins (back) is listed as questionable.

The Colts ruled S Andrew Sendejo (concussion) out and listed TE Jack Doyle (knee, ankle), T Eric Fisher (knee, shoulder, toe), and G Mark Glowinski (illness) as questionable.

Jaguars at Patriots

TE James O'Shaughnessy (hip) is out for the Jaguars and LB Dakota Allen (shoulder) is listed as questionable, but COVID-19 absences will affect the Jags more than injuries.

The Patriots ruled WR Nelson Agholor (concussion) out for the second straight week. DT Christian Barmore (knee), S Kyle Dugger (hamstring), K Nick Folk (left knee), RB Damien Harris (hamstring), LB Dont'a Hightower (knee), CB J.C. Jackson (elbow), WR Jakobi Meyers (thigh), and S Adrian Phillips (knee, illness) are listed as questionable.

Eagles at Washington

Two running backs earned the only injury designations for the Eagles. Miles Sanders (hand) is out and Jordan Howard (stinger) is questionable.

Washington ruled out CB William Jackson III (calf). WR Curtis Samuel (hamstring), DE James Smith-Williams (illness), and DE Montez Sweat (not injury related – personal matter) are listed as questionable.

Texans at 49ers

Texans QB Deshaun Watson (not injury related – personal matter) is 16-for-16 when it comes to being ruled out of games. WR Chris Conley (knee), S A.J. Moore (illness), and CB Jimmy Moreland (illness) are listed as questionable.

QB Jimmy Garoppolo (right thumb) missed practice all week and the 49ers listed him as doubtful for Sunday. S Talanoa Hufanga (knee) is also doubtful while LB Azeez Al-Shaair (knee), LB Dre Greenlaw (groin), and DT Maurice Hurst (calf) will not play. RB Elijah Mitchell (knee) drew the only questionable designation.

Broncos at Chargers

Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater (concussion) will miss his second straight game. CB Ronald Darby (shoulder), RB Melvin Gordon (thumb, hip), DE Shelby Harris (ankle), S Kareem Jackson (back, shoulder), DE Dre'Mont Jones (foot), DE Shamar Stephen (knee), WR Courtland Sutton (illness), RB Javonte Williams (knee), and LB Kenny Young (concussion) are all questionable and the Broncos have also been dealing with COVID issues this week.

LB Drue Tranquill (ankle) is out for the Chargers, but everyone else on the active roster is good to go.

Cardinals at Cowboys

DE Jordan Phillips (knee) and CB Marco Wilson (shoulder) are out for the Cardinals. DE Zach Allen (ankle), S Budda Baker (ribs), RB James Conner (heel), G Sean Harlow (illness), TE Demetrius Harris (shoulder), and WR Rondale Moore (ankle) are all listed as questionable.

The Cowboys did not issue any injury designations for Sunday’s home game.

Panthers at Saints

CB Stephon Gilmore (groin) won’t be in the Panthers lineup. S Sean Chandler (groin) and T Cameron Erving (calf, not injury related – personal matter) are also set to sit out after being listed as doubtful. S Juston Burris (groin), LB Jermaine Carter (groin), and CB C.J. Henderson (shoulder, knee) make up the team’s questionable contingent.

WR Tre'Quan Smith (chest) is out for the Saints. DE Carl Granderson (not injury related – resting player, illness), WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey (illness), RB Mark Ingram (knee), and WR Ty Montgomery (back) drew questionable tags.

Lions at Seahawks

Lions QB Jared Goff (knee) is listed as doubtful and set to miss a second straight game. FB Jason Cabinda (knee) is out and LB Curtis Bolton (back) is listed as questionable.

LB Jon Rhattigan (knee) is out for the Seahawks while T Brandon Shell (shoulder) is doubtful and RB Alex Collins (abdomen) is listed as questionable.

Vikings at Packers

CB Cameron Dantzler (calf) is the only player out with an injury for the Vikings, but QB Kirk Cousins is set to miss the game after testing positive for COVID-19. TE Tyler Conklin (hamstring), DT Michael Pierce (illness), and LB Chazz Surratt (illness) drew questionable tags.

The Packers activated CB Jaire Alexander (shoulder) from injured reserve this week, but he won’t play Sunday. Tackles David Bakhtiari (knee) and Billy Turner (knee) are out as well. DT Tyler Lancaster (back) drew the lone questionable designation.

