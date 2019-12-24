NFL Week 17 Injury Dashboard
The NFL's decision to get rid of the "Probable" injury designation has resulted in an overwhelming majority of players being labeled "Questionable" ahead of Sunday. Luckily, we can mostly sift through the noise and determine which questionable players have a good or bad chance of playing by tracking daily practice participation and news.
You can view every injured player's daily practice participation as well as their estimated and official game status in the table below, but first let's break down some of the week's most-important news to monitor.
Cardinals QB Kyler Murray (hamstring) exited Week 16 in the third quarter and failed to return. Backup QB Brett Hundley offers some dual-threat abilities himself, but obviously the ceiling of the offense as a whole will be reduced if he's forced to replace Murray in Week 17. Coach Kliff Kingsbury has stated that if Murray will start if healthy.
Ravens RB Mark Ingram (calf) appears to have avoided serious injury. Still, he'll join Lamar Jackson, Earl Thomas, Marshal Yanda and Brandon Williams on the sideline for this meaningless Week 17 matchup against the Steelers. Look for Gus Edwards to work as the offense's lead early-down back with plenty of Justice Hill on passing downs.
Bears WR Taylor Gabriel (concussion) remains without a clear timetable for return. Allen Robinson is the pass game's No. 1 option with or without Gabriel, but the return of the offense's field-stretching WR would further muddle the target shares of Anthony Miller and Javon Wims.
Bengals WR A.J. Green (ankle, IR) is officially done for the season, meaning Alex Erickson, John Ross and Tyler Boyd should once again work out of three-WR sets.
Panthers WR D.J. Moore (concussion) was ruled out shortly into Week 16, leading to Curtis Samuel seeing ... five targets. Look for the Panthers to mostly just attempt to get Christian McCaffrey over 1,000 receiving yards before entering the offseason regardless of whether or not Moore suits up.
Texans WR Will Fuller (groin) was questionable entering Saturday's matchup against the Buccaneers before suffering this injury. He's already been ruled out for Sunday. Keke Coutee will move into the slot in three-WR sets between Kenny Stills and DeAndre Hopkins for the team's Week 17 matchup against the Titans.
Chiefs RB Spencer Ware (shoulder) is banged up. LeSean McCoy was a healthy scratch in Week 16 and could feasibly be activated if Ware is forced to miss time, but this backfield appears to be the Damien Williams show regardless.
Dolphins WR Allen Hurns (shoulder) isn't operating at 100%, meaning Ryan Fitzpatrick should continue to flow most of the passing game through DeVante Parker, Albert Wilson and Mike Gesicki. The absence of Myles Gaskin (ankle, IR) is expected to open up a three-down role for Patrick Laird.
Vikings RBs Dalvin Cook (shoulder) and Alexander Mattison (ankle) seem inclined to rest up until the playoffs. Mike Boone will continue to work alongside Ameer Abdullah in Week 17.
Raiders RB Josh Jacobs (shoulder) was sidelined in Week 16, paving the way for DeAndre Washington to work as the offense's featured back. Jalen Richard has been used as nothing more than a scat back regardless of who else is active. Coach Jon Gruden said there's "a chance" Jacobs suits up in Week 17.
Eagles RB Jordan Howard (shoulder) is reportedly expected to return this week after the team released Jay Ajayi. Still, it's tough to see Howard stealing too many snaps from breakout-rookie Miles Sanders if active. The offense is dangerously thin at receiver with both WR Nelson Agholor (knee) and Zach Ertz (ribs) banged up. Greg Ward and Dallas Goedert could continue to see large roles if the Eagles don't get healthier quick.
Steelers QB Mason Rudolph (shoulder, IR) is dealing with a banged up non-throwing shoulder, while James Conner (thigh) now has a lower-body concern to worry about in addition to his existing shoulder injury.
Seahawks RBs Chris Carson (hip) and C.J. Prosise (arm) are each done for the season. This means Travis Homer should see a hefty role alongside recently-signed RBs Marshawn Lynch and Robert Turbin.
Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin (hamstring) doesn't appear particularly likely to return this season. Jameis Winston will continue to feed Breshad Perriman, Justin Watson and Ishmael Hyman in three-WR sets if Godwin remains sidelined.
Titans WRs Adam Humphries (ankle), Corey Davis (concussion) and Kalif Raymond (concussion) are each banged up. Their respective absences would open up a ton of target share for A.J. Brown. Still, Tajae Sharpe also figures to stay plenty involved. The good news is that Derrick Henry (hamstring) is expected to suit up come Sunday.
Redskins QB Dwayne Haskins (ankle) left early in Week 16 and won't play this Sunday. No. 1 WR Terry McLaurin (concussion) was injured late in the fourth quarter. It wouldn't make much sense to see the team rush either rookie back into action.
The below injury dashboard denotes every player listed on all 32 team's injury reports as well as those that are currently suspended or on the IR/PUP. "DNP" stands for "Did Not Practice", "LP" stands for "Limited Practice" and "FP" stands for "Full Practice".
Be sure to follow our industry-leading player news for up-to-the-minute analysis on injuries and transactions around the league.
Editor's Note: Drafting is only half the battle. Dominate all season long with our Season Pass! Use our NEW Start/Sit Tool, Trade Analyzer, Consensus Rankings, Projections and more on your way to a championship! Click here for more!
Week 17
Tm
Pos
Injury
Tm Status
RW Status
M
Tu
W
Th
F
ARI
QB
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
ARI
LB
Ribs
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
ARI
DL
Toe
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
ARI
DL
Hamstring
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
ARI
DE
Neck
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
ARI
LB
Hamstring
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
ARI
RB
Hamstring
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
ARI
OL
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
ARI
DB
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
ARI
DB
Leg
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
ARI
WR
Finger
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
ATL
OL
Concussion
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
ATL
DE
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
ATL
CB
Forearm
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
ATL
WR
Abdominal
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
ATL
P
Groin
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
ATL
RB
Concussion
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
ATL
S
Achilles
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
ATL
G
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
ATL
QB
Toe
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
ATL
DB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
Michael Bennett
ATL
DL
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
ATL
DL
Achilles
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
BAL
RB
Calf
-
Out
-
-
-
-
-
BAL
QB
Rest
-
Out
-
-
-
-
-
BAL
FS
Rest
-
Out
-
-
-
-
-
BAL
G
Rest
-
Out
-
-
-
-
-
BAL
DT
Rest
-
Out
-
-
-
-
-
BAL
C
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
BAL
DT
Knee, hip
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
BAL
DE
Triceps
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
BAL
S
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
BAL
S
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
BAL
DB
Neck
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
BUF
OT
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
BUF
DT
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
BUF
C
Leg
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
BUF
DT
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
BUF
T
Quad
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
BUF
DE
Pectoral
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
BUF
TE
Hand
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
BUF
LB
Undisclosed
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CAR
LB
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
Garrett McGhin
CAR
OT
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CAR
WR
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CAR
LB
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CAR
OT
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CAR
RB
Knee, ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CAR
G
Leg
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CAR
DT
Quad
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CAR
QB
Lisfranc
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CAR
DB
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CAR
WR
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CAR
DT
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CAR
DL
Quad
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CAR
K
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CHI
RT
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CHI
WR
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CHI
RG
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CHI
DT
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CHI
LB
Elbow
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CHI
TE
Concussion
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CHI
LB
Pec
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CHI
S
Groin
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CHI
TE
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CHI
TE
Calf
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CHI
G
Quad
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CIN
RG
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CIN
CB
Shoulder
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CIN
CB
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CIN
WR
Stinger
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CIN
T
Shoulder
PUP
PUP
-
-
-
-
-
AJ Green
CIN
WR
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CIN
DT
Hip
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CIN
S
Hand
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CIN
WR
Leg
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CIN
G
Biceps
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CIN
CB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CIN
DE
Concussion
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CIN
RB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CIN
DT
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CLE
DL
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CLE
CB
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CLE
RB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CLE
S
Achilles
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CLE
DT
Calf
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CLE
LB
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CLE
LB
Chest
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CLE
TE
Wrist
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CLE
QB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CLE
G
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CLE
DB
Concussion
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CLE
DE
Indefinitely
Suspended
Suspended
-
-
-
-
-
DAL
WR
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
DAL
WR
Knee
PUP
PUP
-
-
-
-
-
DAL
LB
Neck
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DAL
LG
Lower leg
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DAL
LB
Arm
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DAL
WR
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DAL
G
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DAL
CB
Triceps
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DAL
DT
Hip
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DAL
S
Pec
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DAL
WR
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DAL
DL
Indefinitely
Suspended
Suspended
-
-
-
-
-
DAL
DL
Indefinitely
Suspended
Suspended
-
-
-
-
-
Ron Leary
DEN
OL
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
DL
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
OL
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
Dre'Mont Jones
DEN
DL
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
DE
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
WR
Hamstring
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
DE
Elbow
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
FB
Elbow
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
CB
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
LB
Biceps
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
QB
Neck
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
OLB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
DL
Triceps
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
QB
Thumb
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
RB
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
TE
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
TE
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
C
Achilles
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
S
1 game
Suspended
Suspended
-
-
-
-
-
DET
DL
Shoulder
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
DET
OL
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
DET
LB
Shoulder
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
DET
LB
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DET
QB
Hip/Back
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DET
DT
Arm
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DET
G
Arm
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DET
OL
Back/Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DET
LB
Ankle/Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DET
WR
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DET
DL
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DET
WR
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DET
QB
Hamstring
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DET
TE
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DET
FB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
Kevin Strong
DET
DT
Rib
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
Tra Carson
DET
RB
Hamstring
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DET
RB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DET
DE
Pectorals
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DET
WR
Leg
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
GNB
DL
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
GNB
LB
Hand, calf
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
Yosh Nijman
GNB
OT
Elbow
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
GNB
RB
Shoulder
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
GNB
G
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
GNB
G
Biceps
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
GNB
LB
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
GNB
TE
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
GNB
WR
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
GNB
T
Abdomen
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
LB
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
Jacob Martin
HOU
OLB
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
WR
Groin
-
Out
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
OT
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
LB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
DT
Pec
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
CB
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
TE
Concussion
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
TE
Rib
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
RB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
QB
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
DL
Achilles
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
IND
CB
Shoulder
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
IND
DT
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
IND
S
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
IND
G
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
IND
S
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
IND
WR
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
IND
K
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
IND
WR
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
IND
TE
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
IND
DE
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
IND
WR
Collarbone
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
IND
WR
Leg
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
IND
G
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
JAX
DE
Hamstring
NFI
NFI
-
-
-
-
-
JAX
LB
Hamstring
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
JAX
LB
Hand
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
JAX
LB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
JAX
TE
Back
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
JAX
WR
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
JAX
DT
Abdominal
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
JAX
TE
Concussion
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
JAX
TE
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
JAX
LB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
Telvin Smith
JAX
LB
Personal
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
JAX
LB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
JAX
G
Elbow
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
CB
Shoulder
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
G
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
RB
Shoulder
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
CB
Shoulder
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
DE
Chest
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
RB
Hamstring
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
DE
Pec
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
RG
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
LB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
WR
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
QB
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
DB
Achilles
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
LAC
LT
Groin
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
LAC
RB
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
LAC
DT
Illness
NFI
NFI
-
-
-
-
-
LAC
WR
Hamstring
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
LAC
G
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
LAC
WR
Quad
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
LAC
C
Neck
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
LAC
S
Forearm
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
LAC
S
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
LAR
CB
Thumb
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
LAR
LB
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
LAR
CB
Knee
-
Out
-
-
-
-
-
LAR
RB
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
LAR
LB
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
LAR
C
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
LAR
S
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
Joe Noteboom
LAR
LG
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
LAR
LB
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
LAR
LB
Pectorals
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
MIA
FB
Shoulder
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
MIA
C
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
MIA
DE
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
MIA
CB
Shoulder
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
MIA
WR
Shoulder
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
MIA
LB
Elbow
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
MIA
DB
Knee
PUP
PUP
-
-
-
-
-
MIA
LB
Knee
PUP
PUP
-
-
-
-
-
MIA
RB
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
MIA
LB
Hamstring
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
MIA
CB
Undisclosed
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
MIA
CB
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
MIA
RB
Leg
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
MIA
WR
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
MIA
WR
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
MIA
LB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
MIA
DE
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
MIA
WR
Neck
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
MIN
RB
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
MIN
RB
Shoulder
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
MIN
LB
Quad
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
MIN
TE
Knee
PUP
PUP
-
-
-
-
-
MIN
LB
Concussion
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
MIN
LB
Concussion
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
MIN
C
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
MIN
WR
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
MIN
WR
Leg
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
Tashawn Bower
MIN
DL
Achilles
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NOR
G
Arm
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NOR
LB
Thigh
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NOR
RG
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NOR
S
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
Marcus Williams
NOR
S
Groin
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NOR
CB
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NOR
DE
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NOR
DT
Achilles
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NOR
TE
Head
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NOR
WR
Hamstring
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NOR
LB
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NOR
TE
Leg
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
CB
Groin
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
CB
Groin
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
OT
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
WR
Hamstring
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
FB
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
FB
Neck
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
K
Hip
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
LT
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
T
Quad
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
G
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
DB
Leg
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
C
Illness
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
DB
Leg
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYG
TE
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NYG
RT
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NYG
LB
Back
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NYG
TE
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYG
S
Back
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYG
LB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYG
WR
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYG
LB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYG
LB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYG
WR
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYG
RB
Hip
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYG
CB
Hamstring
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYG
TE
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
OL
Calf
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
WR
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
WR
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
RT
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
Ryan Griffin
NYJ
TE
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
CB
Quad
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CJ Mosley
NYJ
LB
Groin
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
C
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
G
Elbow
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
TE
Ribs
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
LB
Concussion
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
RB
Foot, ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
DL
Undisclosed
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
QB
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
WR
Neck
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
LB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
T
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
OAK
RB
Shoulder
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
OAK
G
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
OAK
LB
Toe
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
OAK
CB
Neck
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
OAK
OT
Pectoral
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
OAK
TE
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
OAK
WR
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
OAK
S
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
OAK
DE
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
OAK
G
Pec
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
Jonathan Abram
OAK
S
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
OAK
DL
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
OAK
QB
Elbow
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
OAK
RB
Achilles
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
OAK
LB
Season
Suspended
Suspended
-
-
-
-
-
PHI
RB
Shoulder
-
Prob
-
-
-
-
-
PHI
WR
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
PHI
RT
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
PHI
TE
Ribs
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
PHI
CB
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
PHI
CB
Hip
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
PHI
LB
Back
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
PHI
WR
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
PHI
S
Abdomen
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
PHI
RB
Quad
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
PHI
WR
Abdomen
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
PHI
RB
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
PHI
T
Back
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
PHI
DT
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
PHI
DB
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
Charles Johnson
PHI
WR
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
PIT
RB
Thigh
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
PIT
C
Knee
-
Out
-
-
-
-
-
PIT
LB
Back
PUP
PUP
-
-
-
-
-
PIT
QB
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
PIT
WR
Back
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
PIT
FB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
PIT
DT
Pec
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
PIT
QB
Elbow
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
PIT
S
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SEA
DL
Core
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
SEA
CB
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
SEA
S
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
SEA
OT
Biceps, knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
SEA
RB
Hip
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SEA
RB
Arm
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SEA
RB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SEA
C
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SEA
TE
Achilles
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SEA
G
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SEA
DL
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SEA
WR
Indefinitely
Suspended
Suspended
-
-
-
-
-
SEA
DT
3 games
Suspended
Suspended
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
OL
Neck
-
Doub
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
S
Rib
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
DT
Elbow
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
DE
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
S
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
DJ Jones
SFO
DT
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
WR
Knee, foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
C
Knee, ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
DT
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
LB
Pec
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
WR
Back
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
WR
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
DT
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
RB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
T
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
DB
Groin
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
TAM
NT
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
TAM
WR
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
TAM
TE
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
TAM
S
Hamstring
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
TAM
WR
Hamstring
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
TAM
WR
Hamstring
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
TAM
RB
Thumb
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
TAM
LB
Elbow
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
TAM
QB
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
TAM
S
Achilles
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
TAM
LB
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
TAM
OL
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
TAM
DB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
TEN
RB
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
TEN
CB
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
TEN
WR
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
TEN
DL
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
TEN
WR
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
TEN
K
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
TEN
TE
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
TEN
CB
Wrist
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
TEN
RB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
TEN
K
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
Joshua Kalu
TEN
CB
Undisclosed
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
TEN
WR
Upper Body
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
CB
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
QB
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
WR
Concussion
-
Out
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
RT
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
S
Neck
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
CB
Hamstring
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
LB
Calf
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
OL
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
WR
Concussion
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
CB
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
WR
Hamstring
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
RB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
TE
Concussion
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
TE
Concussion
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
CB
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
RB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
DL
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
RB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
QB
Pectorals
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
QB
Leg
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
LB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-