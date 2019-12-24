NFL Week 17 Injury Dashboard

Ian Hartitz
Rotoworld

The NFL's decision to get rid of the "Probable" injury designation has resulted in an overwhelming majority of players being labeled "Questionable" ahead of Sunday. Luckily, we can mostly sift through the noise and determine which questionable players have a good or bad chance of playing by tracking daily practice participation and news.

You can view every injured player's daily practice participation as well as their estimated and official game status in the table below, but first let's break down some of the week's most-important news to monitor.

  • Cardinals QB Kyler Murray (hamstring) exited Week 16 in the third quarter and failed to return. Backup QB Brett Hundley offers some dual-threat abilities himself, but obviously the ceiling of the offense as a whole will be reduced if he's forced to replace Murray in Week 17. Coach Kliff Kingsbury has stated that if Murray will start if healthy.

  • Ravens RB Mark Ingram (calf) appears to have avoided serious injury. Still, he'll join Lamar Jackson, Earl Thomas, Marshal Yanda and Brandon Williams on the sideline for this meaningless Week 17 matchup against the Steelers. Look for Gus Edwards to work as the offense's lead early-down back with plenty of Justice Hill on passing downs.

  • Bears WR Taylor Gabriel (concussion) remains without a clear timetable for return. Allen Robinson is the pass game's No. 1 option with or without Gabriel, but the return of the offense's field-stretching WR would further muddle the target shares of Anthony Miller and Javon Wims.

  • Bengals WR A.J. Green (ankle, IR) is officially done for the season, meaning Alex Erickson, John Ross and Tyler Boyd should once again work out of three-WR sets.

  • Panthers WR D.J. Moore (concussion) was ruled out shortly into Week 16, leading to Curtis Samuel seeing ... five targets. Look for the Panthers to mostly just attempt to get Christian McCaffrey over 1,000 receiving yards before entering the offseason regardless of whether or not Moore suits up.

  • Texans WR Will Fuller (groin) was questionable entering Saturday's matchup against the Buccaneers before suffering this injury. He's already been ruled out for Sunday. Keke Coutee will move into the slot in three-WR sets between Kenny Stills and DeAndre Hopkins for the team's Week 17 matchup against the Titans.

  • Chiefs RB Spencer Ware (shoulder) is banged up. LeSean McCoy was a healthy scratch in Week 16 and could feasibly be activated if Ware is forced to miss time, but this backfield appears to be the Damien Williams show regardless.

  • Dolphins WR Allen Hurns (shoulder) isn't operating at 100%, meaning Ryan Fitzpatrick should continue to flow most of the passing game through DeVante Parker, Albert Wilson and Mike Gesicki. The absence of Myles Gaskin (ankle, IR) is expected to open up a three-down role for Patrick Laird.

  • Vikings RBs Dalvin Cook (shoulder) and Alexander Mattison (ankle) seem inclined to rest up until the playoffs. Mike Boone will continue to work alongside Ameer Abdullah in Week 17.

  • Raiders RB Josh Jacobs (shoulder) was sidelined in Week 16, paving the way for DeAndre Washington to work as the offense's featured back. Jalen Richard has been used as nothing more than a scat back regardless of who else is active. Coach Jon Gruden said there's "a chance" Jacobs suits up in Week 17.

  • Eagles RB Jordan Howard (shoulder) is reportedly expected to return this week after the team released Jay Ajayi. Still, it's tough to see Howard stealing too many snaps from breakout-rookie Miles Sanders if active. The offense is dangerously thin at receiver with both WR Nelson Agholor (knee) and Zach Ertz (ribs) banged up. Greg Ward and Dallas Goedert could continue to see large roles if the Eagles don't get healthier quick.

  • Steelers QB Mason Rudolph (shoulder, IR) is dealing with a banged up non-throwing shoulder, while James Conner (thigh) now has a lower-body concern to worry about in addition to his existing shoulder injury.

  • Seahawks RBs Chris Carson (hip) and C.J. Prosise (arm) are each done for the season. This means Travis Homer should see a hefty role alongside recently-signed RBs Marshawn Lynch and Robert Turbin.

  • Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin (hamstring) doesn't appear particularly likely to return this season. Jameis Winston will continue to feed Breshad Perriman, Justin Watson and Ishmael Hyman in three-WR sets if Godwin remains sidelined.

  • Titans WRs Adam Humphries (ankle), Corey Davis (concussion) and Kalif Raymond (concussion) are each banged up. Their respective absences would open up a ton of target share for A.J. Brown. Still, Tajae Sharpe also figures to stay plenty involved. The good news is that Derrick Henry (hamstring) is expected to suit up come Sunday.

  • Redskins QB Dwayne Haskins (ankle) left early in Week 16 and won't play this Sunday. No. 1 WR Terry McLaurin (concussion) was injured late in the fourth quarter. It wouldn't make much sense to see the team rush either rookie back into action.

The below injury dashboard denotes every player listed on all 32 team's injury reports as well as those that are currently suspended or on the IR/PUP. "DNP" stands for "Did Not Practice", "LP" stands for "Limited Practice" and "FP" stands for "Full Practice".

Be sure to follow our industry-leading player news for up-to-the-minute analysis on injuries and transactions around the league.

