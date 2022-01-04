NFL Week 17: Former Vols’ stats
Week 17 of the NFL season has concluded.
The season started with 18 former Vols on active rosters.
Tight end Luke Stocker, an NFL journeyman, made his season debut with Minnesota in its 37-10 loss to the Packers in Green Bay.
Stocker has been on the Vikings’ active roster since Nov. 4 after being promoted from their practice squad.
Former Vols’ stats for Week 17 of the NFL season are listed below.
Luke Stocker (Minnesota Vikings): Played, no stats
Cameron Sutton (Pittsburgh Steelers): 1 tackle, 1 assist
Malik Jackson (Cleveland Browns): Played, no stats
Dustin Colquitt (Cleveland Browns): 8 punts, 342 yards
Alvin Kamara (New Orleans Saints): 13 carries, 32 yards, 5 receptions, 68 yards, 1 touchdown
Marquez Callaway (New Orleans Saints): 6 receptions, 97 yards
Shy Tuttle (New Orleans Saints): 2 tackles, 2 assists
Cordarrelle Patterson (Atlanta Falcons): 9 carries, 28 yards, 2 receptions, 24 yards, 1 kickoff return, 23 yards
Trey Smith (Kansas City Chiefs): Played, no stats
Jakob Johnson (New England Patriots): Played, no stats
Kyle Phillips (New York Jets): COVID-19 reserve list
Morgan Cox (Tennessee Titans): Played, no stats
Michael Palardy (Miami Dolphins): 4 punts, 147 yards
Justin Coleman (Miami Dolphins): Played, no stats
Derek Barnett (Philadelphia Eagles): 1 tackle, 1 assist
Josh Palmer (Los Angeles Chargers): 3 receptions, 16 yards
Jauan Jennings (San Francisco 49ers): 2 receptions, 25 yards
Jalen Reeves-Maybin (Detroit Lions): 4 tackles, 4 assists
Darrell Taylor (Seattle Seahawks): 2 tackles
