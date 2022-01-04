NFL Week 17: Former Vols’ stats

In this article:

Week 17 of the NFL season has concluded.

The season started with 18 former Vols on active rosters.

Tight end Luke Stocker, an NFL journeyman, made his season debut with Minnesota in its 37-10 loss to the Packers in Green Bay.

Stocker has been on the Vikings’ active roster since Nov. 4 after being promoted from their practice squad.

Former Vols’ stats for Week 17 of the NFL season are listed below.

Luke Stocker (Minnesota Vikings): Played, no stats

Jul 22, 2019; Flowery Branch, GA, USA; Atlanta Falcons tight end Luke Stocker (80) takes a break between plays during the first day of training camp at Falcons Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

© Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Cameron Sutton (Pittsburgh Steelers): 1 tackle, 1 assist

Syndication: The Record

Malik Jackson (Cleveland Browns): Played, no stats

(AP Photo/David Dermer)

Dustin Colquitt (Cleveland Browns): 8 punts, 342 yards

(AP Photo/David Richard)

Alvin Kamara (New Orleans Saints): 13 carries, 32 yards, 5 receptions, 68 yards, 1 touchdown

Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Marquez Callaway (New Orleans Saints): 6 receptions, 97 yards

Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Shy Tuttle (New Orleans Saints): 2 tackles, 2 assists

Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Cordarrelle Patterson (Atlanta Falcons): 9 carries, 28 yards, 2 receptions, 24 yards, 1 kickoff return, 23 yards

Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Trey Smith (Kansas City Chiefs): Played, no stats

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Jakob Johnson (New England Patriots): Played, no stats

Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Phillips (New York Jets): COVID-19 reserve list

Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Morgan Cox (Tennessee Titans): Played, no stats

Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Palardy (Miami Dolphins): 4 punts, 147 yards

(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Justin Coleman (Miami Dolphins): Played, no stats

© Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Derek Barnett (Philadelphia Eagles): 1 tackle, 1 assist

Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Palmer (Los Angeles Chargers): 3 receptions, 16 yards

Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Jauan Jennings (San Francisco 49ers): 2 receptions, 25 yards

Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Reeves-Maybin (Detroit Lions): 4 tackles, 4 assists

Syndication: DetroitFreePress

Darrell Taylor (Seattle Seahawks): 2 tackles

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

