NFL Week 17 drip check: Christian McCaffrey, Ray-Ray McCloud III showcase San Francisco swag

It is officially 2023 and whether a team was preparing for the playoffs or just trying to finish the regular season, the entire NFL was looking toward the future in Week 17.

A popular look on New Year's weekend was futuristic sunglasses that are reflective and have interesting shapes.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes showed up to his game in a new look, departing from his usual suits. He was a proud brand ambassador, opting for a comfy cream adidas tracksuit and lavender sneakers. He completed the look with a pair of bold Oakley sunglasses.

Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II also showcased the look. He repped for his team in a cozy jacket and beanie and matching orange Prada bag. What really made his outfit stand out was his sci-fi silver shades.

Players have one last game to impress enough to make our regular season drip check.

Let’s take a look back at the best dressed players from Week 17 before the final week of the NFL regular season begins Saturday.

5. Travon Walker — Jacksonville Jaguars

Travon Walker mixed formal and fresh when he paired a gray plaid suit with Cool Grey Jordan XIs. His own stunner shades showed he came ready to play as the Jacksonville Jaguars claw for playoff positioning.

The statement piece of KhaDarel Hodge's game day outfit was a hoodie from artwear brand VERYRARE that looks like a medieval tapestry. The blue is pulled through with a pair of Nike sneakers. His baggy black pants — very on-trend — are reminiscent of snap-off basketball warm-ups.

Christian McCaffrey looked clean in his grandpa chic selection. Stylist Joshua McPhearson put him in a black and white knit Loewe cardigan with purple accents and tailored pants from Dries Van Noten. Chunky sneakers from Marni gave this look just enough edge.

Trent Sherfield looked dapper in his game day suit. Stylist Marcella Sherfield, who is also the wide receiver's wife, selected an all-black look from designer Chad Johnson (not Ochocinco) that featured a double-breasted jacket. The gold buttons really pop.

1. Ray-Ray McCloud III — San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers are winning on and off the field as another look from the squad takes the Week 17 crown. Ray-Ray McCloud III stole the show in this eye-catching denim outfit. He rocked a jumpsuit from Zoe Costello's collaboration with Hudson Jeans and carried a denim patchwork bag from 000Rion while stomping in white Bottega Vaneta puddle boots.

The secret to this look was how McCloud had one arm outside of the jumpsuit, giving it dimension and shape.

You can't go wrong with Tupac as your inspiration.

Honorable mentions

The MVP contender declared himself the new Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

A.J. Terrell — Atlanta Falcons

A Gucci bowling shirt and Dickies pants create an excellent blend of luxury and blue collar.

The defensive backs looked sharp with pops of red.

A suit in the team's bright blue.

Two shades of purple, the color of royalty.

Just an overall exciting outfit. Complete with mega LV bag.

