NFL Week 17 coverage maps

The NFL played one game on Thursday and had Monday Night Football on Saturday. There is no game on Monday night.

The Sunday night game on NBC is Packers-Vikings.

That leaves 13 games left on the schedule to split between FOX and CBS.

In Week 17, CBS has a doubleheader, getting to air two games in every market. FOX will have a single broadcast in every market.

What games will air where you live?

CBS early games

CBS has five early games but one will get nearly national coverage.

The pink areas will get to watch Dolphins-Ravens.

Patriots-Bills will air in the blue areas.

The green areas get Raiders-Colts.

The yellow areas will have Panthers-Jaguars and Falcons-Bears can be seen in the orange areas.

Two gray areas get no early CBS game because the local teams opted to black out the game airing their home broadcast on FOX.

CBS late games

There are only two late games.

The big one in the pink areas is Bengals-Chiefs. The blue areas will get Chargers-Broncos.

FOX single game

FOX has five early games, including the Cardinals-Eagles game. That will air in the blue areas. It gets extra coverage because it features quarterbacks Kyler Murray and Jalen Hurts.

The Oklahoma and Texas college markets will get to see them play.

The green areas can see Rams-Giants.

49ers-Commanders will air in the yellow areas.

Saints-Buccaneers can be seen in the orange areas.

Titans-Texans has coverage in the teal areas.

The one late game is Steelers-Seahawks, which everyone in the pink areas can see.

