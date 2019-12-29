NFL Week 17: Bets You Need To Make

Injury Impact

MINNESOTA VIKINGS: Minnesota is locked into the No. 6 seed, and reports Friday indicated the Vikes plan to rest QB Kirk Cousins and several other starters at home against Chicago. Running back Dalvin Cook (shoulder) is definitely out. “This game has gone all the way to Bears -3,” Osterman said Friday of a line that was Vikings -7.5 on Monday morning.

The line was taken off the board during Minnesota’s Monday night loss to Green Bay, which gave the Vikes nothing to play for in Week 17, so it reopened at Minnesota -1 Tuesday. When the news broke Friday morning, the number went straight to Bears -2.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES: Tight end Zach Ertz (ribs/back) is out Sunday at the New York Giants, in a game Philly needs in order to assure itself of the NFC East title and a playoff berth. Wideout Nelson Agholor (knee) will sit out for the fourth time in the last five games. However, those absences didn’t sway oddsmakers. “No move for the Eagles’ guys.” Philadelphia is a 4-point chalk.

HOUSTON TEXANS: Quarterback Deshaun Watson (back) is questionable at home against Tennessee, but that’s another one of those situations chalked up more to keeping him in as good a shape as possible for wild-card weekend. Star wideout DeAndre Hopkins (illness) is also questionable. “Watson is probably worth 3 points to the spread, and Hopkins is worth a half-point. The line will go up a little bit more if they are both ruled out.”

The SuperBook opened the Titans -4.5, presciently expecting Watson to sit out, and bettors quickly pushed Tennessee to -6.5. The line then tumbled to Titans -3.5 Tuesday, then made its way back to -5.5 on Friday’s injury news.

Story continues

BALTIMORE RAVENS: In another protective measure, QB and MVP favorite Lamar Jackson won’t play, so Robert Griffin III gets the start at home against Pittsburgh. Other starters are likely to rest, too, and running back Mark Ingram (calf) is out, as well. But The SuperBook saw this possibility early in the week and moved from Ravens -2.5 to Steelers -2 by Monday afternoon.

ARIZONA CARDINALS: Rookie QB Kyler Murray (hamstring) will be a game-time decision for the road trip to face the Los Angeles Rams. “The difference between Murray and the backup (Brett Hundley) is significant, probably 3 points. It’s hard to know for sure how much it’s worth in this game, because the Rams probably won’t be playing their starters.”

Indeed, the defending NFC champs have already been eliminated from playoff contention. This game has been off the board all week at The SuperBook, though the lookahead line – before L.A.’s playoff hopes ended in Week 16 – was at Rams -7.

OAKLAND RAIDERS: Running back Josh Jacobs (shoulder), who has 1,150 rushing yards and averages 4.8 yards per carry, is doubtful at Denver. Osterman pegged Jacobs’ value at a half-point. The Raiders are 3.5-point underdogs.

CLEVELAND BROWNS: Wideout Odell Beckham Jr. (illness) is questionable for the Browns’ game at Cincinnati, but Osterman said there was no move off that news. Cleveland is laying 3 points.

Weather Watch

CLEVELAND AT CINCINNATI: There’s a 90 percent chance of rain in Cincinnati on Sunday. “The total has gone down 3 points in that game.” That move came early, as the total has stuck at 43 since Monday.

NEW YORK JETS AT BUFFALO: This contest also stands a 90 percent chance of seeing rainfall, knocking the total down a point to 36.5.

NEW ORLEANS AT CAROLINA: It’s a 50/50 prospect that Charlotte, N.C., will see precipitation during Sunday’s game. After opening at 48, the total was at 45 by Friday morning.

PITTSBURGH AT BALTIMORE: There’s a 70 percent chance of rain in Baltimore, but as noted above, that’s not the key reason for a 4-point drop in the total, from 41 to 37. “A lot of that has to do with the expectation that the Ravens will sit most of their starters for some or all of the game.”

OAKLAND AT DENVER: No precipitation is expected, but it’ll be chilly, with temperatures in the mid-30s and winds of 10-15 mph. That led to a half-point decline in the total, to 41.

Editor's Note: Drafting is only half the battle. Dominate all season long with our Season Pass! Use our NEW Start/Sit Tool, Trade Analyzer, Consensus Rankings, Projections and more on your way to a championship! Click here for more!

Reverse Line Moves

CHICAGO AT MINNESOTA: “We took some early Vikings money, but now it’s been announced that Cousins and a lot of the Minnesota starters aren’t playing, so the line has moved a lot in the Bears’ favor.” Minnesota opened -7.5, reopened -1 after Monday’s home loss to Green Bay, then the line jumped the fence Friday to Bears -3 on the Vikings news.