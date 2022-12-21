NFL Week 16 TV coverage maps
The NFL Week 16 schedule will have games with postseason implications being played on Thursday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, with several games impacting the AFC-NFC playoffs race.
Philadelphia travels to Dallas on Saturday afternoon for a matchup that’ll be nationally televised on FOX and likely determines the No. 1 overall seed for the road team.
With the NBA looking to dominate Christmas, the NFL will feature 11 huge matchups, and 506 Sports has your viewing guide for Week 16.
National TV Broadcast
Thursday Night: Jacksonville @ NY Jets (Amazon)
Saturday 8:15 PM ET: Las Vegas @ Pittsburgh (NFLN)
Rich Eisen, Kurt Warner, Steve Mariucci, Michael Irvin
Christmas 1 PM ET: Green Bay @ Miami (FOX)
Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston
Christmas 4:30 PM ET: Denver @ LA Rams (CBS)
Jim Nantz, Tony Romo
Nick: Noah Eagle, Nate Burleson
Sunday Night: Tampa Bay @ Arizona (NBC)
Monday Night: LA Chargers @ Indianapolis (ESPN)
CBS Early Game
Cincinnati @ New England — Ian Eagle, Charles Davis
Buffalo @ Chicago — Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta
Houston @ Tennessee — Andrew Catalon, James Lofton
New Orleans @ Cleveland — Spero Dedes, Jay Feely
CBS Late Game
Washington @ San Francisco (LATE) — Kevin Harlan, Trent Green
Fox Early Game
Seattle @ Kansas City — Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez
NY Giants @ Minnesota — Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth
Atlanta @ Baltimore — Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma
Detroit @ Carolina — Chris Myers, Robert Smith
Fox Late Game
Philadelphia @ Dallas — Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen
This game will be nationally televised.