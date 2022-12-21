NFL Week 16 TV coverage maps

The NFL Week 16 schedule will have games with postseason implications being played on Thursday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, with several games impacting the AFC-NFC playoffs race.

Philadelphia travels to Dallas on Saturday afternoon for a matchup that’ll be nationally televised on FOX and likely determines the No. 1 overall seed for the road team.

With the NBA looking to dominate Christmas, the NFL will feature 11 huge matchups, and 506 Sports has your viewing guide for Week 16.

National TV Broadcast

Thursday Night: Jacksonville @ NY Jets (Amazon)

Saturday 8:15 PM ET: Las Vegas @ Pittsburgh (NFLN)

Rich Eisen, Kurt Warner, Steve Mariucci, Michael Irvin

Christmas 1 PM ET: Green Bay @ Miami (FOX)

Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston

Christmas 4:30 PM ET: Denver @ LA Rams (CBS)

Jim Nantz, Tony Romo

Nick: Noah Eagle, Nate Burleson

Sunday Night: Tampa Bay @ Arizona (NBC)

Monday Night: LA Chargers @ Indianapolis (ESPN)

CBS Early Game

Cincinnati @ New England — Ian Eagle, Charles Davis

Buffalo @ Chicago — Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta

Houston @ Tennessee — Andrew Catalon, James Lofton

New Orleans @ Cleveland — Spero Dedes, Jay Feely

CBS Late Game

Washington @ San Francisco (LATE) — Kevin Harlan, Trent Green

Fox Early Game

Seattle @ Kansas City — Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez

NY Giants @ Minnesota — Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth

Atlanta @ Baltimore — Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma

Detroit @ Carolina — Chris Myers, Robert Smith

Fox Late Game

Philadelphia @ Dallas — Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen

