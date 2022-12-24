NFL Week 16 TV coverage maps

Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season kicked off Thursday with the Jacksonville Jaguars defeating the New York Jets, 19-3. But there’s still plenty of action to come this weekend.

Before Sunday’s set of games, including between the Green Bay Packers and Miami Dolphins, and Monday night’s matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and Indianapolis Colts, there’s a full slate of games Saturday on CBS and FOX.

Here’s a look at the broadcast maps for Week 16 (courtesy of 506 Sports).

CBS single games

Bengals at Patriots, 1 p.m. ET (RED)

Bills at Bears, 1 p.m. ET (GREEN)

Texans at Titans, 1 p.m. ET (YELLOW)

Saints at Browns, 1 p.m. ET (ORANGE)

Commanders at 49ers, 4:05 p.m. ET (BLUE)

FOX early games

Seahawks at Chiefs, 1 p.m. ET (RED)

Giants at Vikings, 1 p.m. ET (BLUE)

Falcons at Ravens, 1 p.m. ET (GREEN)

Lions at Panthers, 1 p.m. ET (YELLOW)

FOX late game

The Eagles-Cowboys game will be televised nationally at 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX.

