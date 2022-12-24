NFL Week 16 TV coverage maps

The NFL Week 16 already began with a Thursday night matchup between the Jaguars and Jets. This week has a change.

Most of the games will be played on Saturday with Christmas weekend. Three games will be played on Christmas Day, one is Monday night and 10 will be on Saturday split between CBS and FOX like a typical Sunday.

The Saturday night game of Raiders-Steelers will air on NFL Network.

On Sunday, FOX, CBS and NBC will each have one game.

On Saturday, CBS will have a single broadcast and FOX will air two games in every market.

Below are the TV coverage maps for the games on Saturday and the TV schedule for Sunday’s games.

FOX early games

FOX has four early games to air. The largest coverage goes to Seahawks-Chiefs, which will air everywhere in pink.

The blue areas will see Giants-Vikings, the green areas will see Falcons-Ravens, while the yellow areas can watch Lions-Panthers.

FOX late game

There is a single national broadcast on FOX for the late game on Saturday. It will be Cowboys-Eagles.

CBS single game

CBS has four early games and one late game.

The pink areas can watch Bengals-Patriots. The green areas can see Bills-Bears. Texans-Titans will air in the yellow areas, and Saints-Browns will air in the orange areas.

The late game is Commanders-49ers, which can be seen in the blue areas.

Other nationally televised games

Saturday night game

Raiders-Steelers will air on NFL Network

Sunday early game

Packers-Dolphins will air on FOX.

Sunday late game

Broncos-Rams will air on CBS.

Sunday night game

Buccaneers-Cardinals will air on NBC.

