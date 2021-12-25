NFL Week 16 TV coverage maps

Week 16 of the NFL kicked off with a Thursday night game on NFL Network between the San Francisco 49ers and Tennessee Titans.

There are two Christmas games on national television, both on NFL Network. The first game is at 4:30 p.m. ET between the Browns and Packers and the nightcap is at 8:15 p.m. ET between the Colts and Cardinals.

The Sunday night game on NBC is between Washington and the Cowboys, while the Monday night game on ESPN between the Dolphins and Saints.

That leaves 11 Sunday games that get regional coverage. There will be two CBS games in every market and a single game on FOX.

Which games will be on where you are on Sunday? Check out the coverage maps for Sunday’s game, based on the graphics from 506 Sports.

CBS early games

506 Sports

CBS has four early games. The biggest one is Bills-Patriots, which will air everywhere in pink.

Ravens-Bengals will be on in the blue areas, you can watch Jaguars-Jets in the green areas, while Chargers-Texans gets coverage in the yellow areas.

CBS late games

506 Sports

CBS has only two late games. Steelers-Chiefs gets the biggest coverage, airing in the pink areas, while Broncos-Raiders will be seen in the blue areas.

FOX single game

506 Sports

FOX has four early games and one late game for their Week 18 coverage.

For the early games, Rams-Vikings gets coverage in the pink areas. Giants-Eagles will air in the blue areas and Buccaneers-Panthers will air in the yellow areas. Lions-Falcons will be televised in the orange areas.

The one late game is Bears-Seahawks, which will air in the green areas.

