NFL Week 16 scores, standings, playoff picture 2021: Full Christmas Day schedule today
The 2021 NFL Playoffs and Super Bowl 56 are right around the corner. Here are the final scores from Week 16 and standings heading into today’s Christmas Day NFL schedule featuring the Cleveland Browns vs. the Green Bay Packers at 4:30 p.m. ET followed by the Indianapolis Colts vs. the Arizona Cardinals at 8:15 p.m. ET.
2021 NFL Week 16 Scores, Results, Schedule
Thursday, December 23
Tennessee Titans 20
Saturday, December 25
4:30 p.m. ET
Cleveland Browns
Green Bay Packers
8:15 p.m. ET
Indianapolis Colts
Arizona Cardinals
Sunday, December 26
1:00 p.m. ET
Detroit Lions
Jacksonville Jaguars
New York Jets
Philadelphia Eagles
Buffalo Bills
Baltimore Ravens
Cincinnati Bengals
Houston Texans
Carolina Panthers
4:05 p.m. ET
Chicago Bears
Seattle Seahawks
4:25 p.m. ET
Denver Broncos
Las Vegas Raiders
Pittsburgh Steelers
Kansas City Chiefs
Sunday Night Football: Watch live on NBC and Peacock
Dallas Cowboys
Monday, December 27
8:15 p.m. ET
Miami Dolphins
New Orleans Saints
2021 NFL Standings, Playoff Picture
*Currently in playoff spot
AFC Playoff Picture 2021
Kansas City Chiefs (10-4)*
Tennessee Titans (10-5)*
New England Patriots (9-5)*
Cincinnati Bengals (8-6)*
Indianapolis Colts (8-6)*
Los Angeles Chargers (8-6)*
Buffalo Bills (8-6)*
Baltimore Ravens (8-6)
Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6-1)
Las Vegas Raiders (7-7)
Miami Dolphins (7-7)
Cleveland Browns (7-7)
Denver Broncos (7-7)
NFC Playoff Picture 2021
Green Bay Packers (11-3)*
Dallas Cowboys (10-4)*
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-4)*
Arizona Cardinals (10-4)*
Los Angeles Rams (10-4)*
San Francisco 49ers (8-7)*
Minnesota Vikings (7-7)*
Philadelphia Eagles (7-7)
New Orleans Saints (7-7)
Washington Football Team (6-8)
Atlanta Falcons (6-8)
Carolina Panthers (5-9)
Seattle Seahawks (5-9)
New York Giants (4-10)
Chicago Bears (4-10)
