NFL Week 16 Schedule Rankings

Week 16 is here

Christmas Day brings us a pair of NFL games, which means there will be football action on Thursday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday in Week 16. What matchups are the most intriguing? Let’s take a look…

16. Jacksonville Jaguars at New York Jets

What could have been an exciting matchup between No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence and No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson (from the 2021 NFL draft) is nothing short of a rookie-season catastrophe.

15. Chicago Bears at Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks get a chance to spoil things for the New York Jets in the 2022 draft by winning a game. The Chicago Bears get to do the same for the New York Giants. That’s how far this one has fallen. Oh, and Seattle gets to play on the shortest of turnarounds, having lost in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

14. Detroit Lions at Atlanta Falcons

There is a certain charm to the 2-11-1 Detroit Lions. They play hard for rookie coach Dan Campbell and are an easy team to like. The Atlanta Falcons are mired in mediocrity and dullness. Arthur Smith has done a solid job with a roster that is forgettable.

13. Los Angeles Chargers at Houston Texans

The Chargers desperately need to win, and they will be without Joey Bosa (COVID-19 protocols). Just when it seemed Los Angeles had found a way to win games it used to lose, the Bolts reverted back to recent history and tumbled.

12. New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles somehow have a chance to move over .500 with a win. The Giants will bring the fierce quarterback combo of Mike Glennon and Jacob Fromm to the Linc. That means the Eagles will have faced Garrett Gilbert and two other career backups in the span of less than a week.

11. Washington Football Team vs. Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys are already in the barn when it comes to the NFC East race. Will the WFT come back with Garrett Gilbert or will Cris Collinsworth get to drone on about spirited and inspirational Taylor Heinicke? Either way, this game defines lackluster.

10. Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders

If you happen to be in Sin City this holiday weekend, the suggestion would be to remain in the casino or find a good show rather than watch the teams that dwell toward the bottom of the AFC West.

9. Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers

The Matt Rhule quarterback shuffle goes against the GOAT. In most cases, two quarterbacks are not better than one. In this instance, there aren’t any pair that would compare to Tom Brady. It will be interesting to watch the Buccaneers’ bad guy tag-team of Antonio Brown and LeVeon Bell together again.

8, Los Angeles Rams at Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings will either fall behind, mount a charge and come up short, or they will surge to a lead and come close to blowing it. The script never changes. The Rams are also coming off a short week and have to travel.

7. Miami Dolphins at New Orleans Saints

Tua Tagovailoa and the Fish will be the second consecutive Sunshine State squad to play the vaunted New Orleans defense. If the Saints could do what they did to Tom Brady, what will happen to the second-year QB out of Alabama? Tune in Monday night to see.

6. Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals

The AFC North leaders meet, with a large question looming for the Ravens: will they have Lamar Jackson back or will Tyler Huntley continue to run and pass the offense into action? This might surprise some, but the Bengals, who are seeking a series sweep, actually won both games against Baltimore in the 2015 and ’16 regular seasons.

5. Cleveland Browns at Green Bay Packers

The Cleveland Browns head to Green Bay for a game late on Christmas afternoon. Will Baker Mayfield or Case Keenum return, or will this turn into the mismatch of mismatches with Nick Mullens against Aaron Rodgers? The Browns’ season pretty much rides on being able to win on the Frozen Tundra.

4. Pittsburgh Steelers at Kansas City Chiefs

No matter how depleted the Chiefs will be due to COVID-19 issues, matching up these perennial AFC powers is always a great game to watch. Ben Roethlisberger goes up against Patrick Mahomes. Does Big Ben have another big game in him?

3. San Francisco 49ers at Tennessee Titans

The week begins with the surging Niners facing the wobbly Tennessee Titans. Mike Vrabel’s team looked like it would cruise to the AFC South crown, but has found a way to let Indianapolis back into the hunt through bad losses and a bunch of injuries.

2. Indianapolis Colts at Arizona Cardinals

Arizona has lost two in a row and can ill-afford a third straight now that the Rams are back on stride. The Cardinals face an Indianapolis team that is rolling and Jonathan Taylor is about as dangerous an offensive force as there is in the game.

1. Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots

Round 2 of the best in the AFC East. Let’s expect Mac Jones to throw more than the 3 passes he did in the wind game at Buffalo a few weeks back. The Bills have a chance to make the division a race once again, but New England has to be smarting after its loss to Indianapolis. This is a stellar battle.

