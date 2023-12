NFL Week 16 roundup: Final scores from every game

Full NFL scoreboard from Week 16...

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL postseason race is heating up all across the league. That made football’s finals in Week 16 all the more interesting.

Toss in Christmas and you’ve got yourself one heck of a football weekend.

In these all important games, who took home the wins? Here is the full final scoreboard for the NFL’s Week 16 contests:

Saints vs. Rams

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Final score (TNF): Los Angeles 30, New Orleans 22.

Bengals vs. Steelers

USAT

Final score: Pittsburgh 34, Cincinnati 11.

Bills vs. Chargers

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Final score: Buffalo 24, Los Angeles 22.

Colts vs. Falcons

Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Final score: Atlanta 29, Indianapolis 10.

Packers vs. Panthers

Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Final score: Green Bay 33, Carolina 30.

Browns vs. Texans

Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Final score: Cleveland 36, Houston 22.

Lions vs. Vikings

Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Final score: Detroit 30, Minnesota 24.

Commanders vs. Jets

USAT

Final score: New York 30, Washington 28.

Seahawks vs. Titans

USAT

Final score: Seattle 20, Tennessee 17.

Jaguars vs. Buccaneers

Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

Final score: Tampa Bay 30, Jacksonville 12.

Cardinals vs. Bears

Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Final score: Chicago 27, Arizona 16.

Cowboys vs. Dolphins

USAT

Final score: Miami 22, Dallas 20.

Patriots vs. Broncos

Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Final score (SNF): TBD.

Raiders vs. Chiefs

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Final score: TBD Monday.

Giants vs. Eagles

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Final score: TBD Monday.

Ravens vs. 49ers

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Final score: TBD Monday.

Story originally appeared on List Wire