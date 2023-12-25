NFL Week 16 review & results: Dolphins beat Cowboys to make play-offs & Lions earn rare division title

The Miami Dolphins finally beat a team with a winning record

The Miami Dolphins got the big-game win their season needed as they booked their play-off spot with a dramatic late victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Christmas Eve in the NFL.

Joining Miami in the play-offs are the Detroit Lions who claimed a divisional title for the first time in almost 30 years, while the Cleveland Browns are also nearly there after an impressive win over the Houston Texans.

The Seattle Seahawks and the Green Bay Packers came out on top in wild late finishes to keep their wildcard hopes alive, while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are one of the form teams in the league after winning four in a row.

And in a surprisingly entertaining encounter in Denver, the New England Patriots put a huge dent in the Broncos' play-off hopes with a last-gasp field goal giving Bill Belichick's side a 26-23 victory - just a fourth win of the season for the six-time Super Bowl winners.

Dolphins defeat Dallas to make play-offs

Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders booted five field goals including the game winner

Jason Sanders kicked a field goal as time expired to give the Miami Dolphins a 22-20 victory over the Dallas Cowboys, the statement win their season needed and one which also sealed their play-off spot.

It's the first time the Dolphins have beaten a team with a winning record this season as quarterback Tua Tagovailoa led the winning drive in a big game his campaign was missing - and with 11 wins and four defeats they are second in the AFC play-off standings just behind the Baltimore Ravens, who they play next week.

Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott's fourth-quarter comeback was impressive, but the Cowboys' defence late in the game will be a worry, as will the prospect of having to go on the road in the play-offs.

They have been dominant at home, winning all seven games, but have just a 3-5 record in away games.

Lions end three-decade wait for division title

Jared Goff has led the Detroit Lions back into the play-offs

Head coach Dan Campbell continues to restore pride to the Detroit Lions, as their 30-24 victory over the Minnesota Vikings booked their first play-off appearance since 2016 and first ever NFC North title.

The last time the Lions won a division was the old NFC Central back in 1993, with their 29-year wait for another the third-longest in NFL history, and at 11-4 they are also still in the running for the number one seed.

Detroit, the only NFC side never to play in a Super Bowl, are now guaranteed at least one home play-off game, where their long-suffering fans will hope to roar them on to a first play-off win for 32 years, in what could be a huge turning point for the team.

"This is special," Campbell said after the game. "It's something you don't get to do all the time. They're always special to win a division. I don't care how many of them you get because of the work that goes into it. But to do something that hadn't been done in 30 years for a team is special."

Veteran Flacco provides Browns spark

Joe Flacco threw for 300 yards for the third straight game for the Browns

Wide receiver Amari Cooper said it "kind of seemed a little easy" as he produced a team record 265 receiving yards in the Cleveland Browns' 36-22 win over the Houston Texans.

Veteran quarterback Joe Flacco, a Super Bowl winner and MVP with the Baltimore Ravens in 2013, has added an attacking spark to a team that already had a superb defence, and his connection with Cooper will make Cleveland a danger.

"To be completely candid, I would attribute most of it to Joe," Cooper said after his record day. "He has an incredible feel for the game. He has an incredible arm. The best way of explaining it is that we mesh well together."

At 10-5 the Browns are not there yet but can punch their play-off ticket by beating the New York Jets on Thursday - and 38-year-old Flacco could be key as Cleveland's fourth starting quarterback this year proves to be their surprising X-factor.

Wild late finishes for wildcard chasers

The Seattle Seahawks got back into the NFC play-off places with their second late victory in a row - this time a 20-17 victory over the Tennessee Titans came thanks to a late touchdown throw from Geno Smith.

After back-up Drew Lock did something similar last week, the Seahawks are just the second team ever to have two different quarterbacks throw winning touchdowns in the last minute of consecutive games - but more importantly they are grinding out wins when it matters most.

Seattle receiver DK Metcalf took a stunning catch against the Titans

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have now won four in a row after beating the Jacksonville Jaguars 30-12 as their quarterback Baker Mayfield continues to shine for the NFC South leaders.

Jacksonville have lost four on the bounce but still lead the AFC South due to tiebreakers over Houston and the Indianapolis Colts - who lost 29-10 at the Atlanta Falcons.

The Green Bay Packers are still in the picture after surviving a late rally from the Carolina Panthers to emerge with a 33-30 victory, while the Chicago Bears beat the Arizona Cardinals 27-16.

The New York Jets threw away a 20-point half-time lead against the Washington Commanders, but still escaped with a 30-28 win thanks to Greg Zuerlein booting a 54-yard field goal five seconds from the end.

And there is more NFL action coming up on Christmas Day, with three games taking place, starting with the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Las Vegas Raiders, before the Philadelphia Eagles face the New York Giants.

Both current top seeds then meet in San Francisco as the 49ers host the Baltimore Ravens in what many think could be a Super Bowl preview.