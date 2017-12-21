NFL Week 16 playoff-clinching scenarios

Who needs what entering the penultimate game of the 2017 regular season:

AFC

1) New England Patriots** (11-3): Next game vs. Buffalo Bills (8-6).

• How they can clinch home-field throughout AFC playoffs: Beat the Bills + Steelers lose at Texans + Jaguars lose or tie at 49ers.

• How they can clinch a first-round bye: Beat the Bills + Steelers lose at Texans OR beat the Bills + Jaguars loss or tie at 49ers OR tie the Bills + Jaguars lose to 49ers.

Rob Gronkowski and the Patriots are the front-runners to clinch the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs. (AP)

2) Pittsburgh Steelers** (11-3): Next game vs. Houston Texans (4-10).

• How they can clinch a first-round bye: Beat the Texans + Jaguars lose to 49ers OR tie the Texans + Jaguars lose to 49ers.

3) Jacksonville Jaguars* (10-4): Next game at San Francisco 49ers (4-10).

• How they can clinch the AFC South: Beat or tie the 49ers OR Titans lose or tie with the Los Angeles Rams

4) Kansas City Chiefs (8-6): Next game vs. Miami Dolphins (6-8).

• How they can clinch the AFC West: Beat the Dolphins OR Los Angeles Chargers lose to New York Jets OR tie the Dolphins + Chargers tie the Jets

NFC

1) Philadelphia Eagles** (12-2): Next game vs. Oakland Raiders (8-6).

• How they can clinch home-field advantage throughout NFC playoffs: Beat the Raiders

2) Minnesota Vikings** (11-3): Defeated Green Bay Packers 16-0 Saturday

• How they can clinch a first-round bye: Carolina Panthers lose or tie the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

3) Los Angeles Rams (10-4): Next game vs. Tennessee Titans (8-6).

• How they can clinch the NFC West: Beat or tie the Titans OR Seattle Seahawks lose or tie the Dallas Cowboys

4) New Orleans Saints (10-4): Next game vs. Atlanta Falcons (9-5).

• How they can clinch the NFC South: Saints defeat the Falcons + Panthers lose to Bucs

• How they can clinch at least a wild-card berth: Saints defeat or tie the Falcons OR Seahawks-Cowboys ends in a tie

Story Continues

5) Carolina Panthers (10-4): Next game vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-10).

• How they can clinch at least a wild-card berth: Panthers beat or tie the Bucs OR Seahawks-Cowboys ends in a tie.

6) Atlanta Falcons (9-5): Next game vs. New Orleans Saints (10-4).

• How they can clinch at least a wild-card berth: Falcons beat the Saints OR Falcons tie the Saints + Seahawks-Cowboys ends in a tie + Detroit Lions lose or tie the Cincinnati Bengals.

** Have clinched their division

* Have clinched a playoff berth