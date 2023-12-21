NFL Week 16 picks: Will Rams or Saints improve playoff hopes? Ravens-49ers a whopper
The Times’ NFL writer, Sam Farmer, examines this week’s matchups. Lines according to FanDuel Sportsbook (O/U = over/under). Last week’s record 10-6 (.625); season 134-90 (.598). Using point spreads with the scores Farmer predicted, the record against the spread last week would have been 5-11 (.313); season 107-112-5 (.489). TV channels are for Los Angeles area. All times Pacific.
New Orleans (7-7) at RAMS (7-7)
Tonight, 5:15
TV: Channel 11 (Fox), Amazon Prime Video
Line: Rams by 4 1/2. O/U: 46 1/2.
A playoff berth is in the hands of the Rams, who are reborn with a solid running game and a super-sharp Matthew Stafford. A worry for them is Saints tight end Jimmy Graham in the red zone.
Prediction: Rams 27, Saints 20
Cincinnati (8-6) at Pittsburgh (7-7)
Saturday, 1:30 p.m.
TV: Channel 4 (NBC)
Line: Bengals by 1 1/2. O/U: 37.
Jake Browning has played really well, and even though Ja’Marr Chase is banged up, it doesn’t take a ton of scoring to top Pittsburgh. The Steelers are struggling on offense and have lost three in a row.
Prediction: Bengals 21, Steelers 14
Buffalo (8-6) at CHARGERS (5-9)
Saturday, 5 p.m.
TV: Channel 4 (NBC), Peacock
Line: Bills by 12 1/2. O/U: 43 1/2.
Teams often get a bump when they fire their coach, but it’s hard to envision the Easton Stick-led Chargers beating the red-hot Bills, who are coming off consecutive victories over Kansas City and Dallas.
Prediction: Bills 31, Chargers 13
Seattle (7-7) at Tennessee (5-9)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: Channel 2 (CBS)
Line: Seahawks by 2 1/2. O/U: 41 1/2.
Titans have big problems at quarterback and their offensive line is terrible, absolutely cannot protect. Even though they’re at home, I don’t like them derailing the suddenly confident Seahawks.
Prediction: Seahawks 24, Titans 20
Detroit (10-4) at Minnesota (7-7)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: Channel 11 (Fox)
Line: Lions by 3. O/U: 46 1/2.
The Lions scored 42 last week and started to look like themselves again. The Vikings have lost three of four, even though their defense has played pretty well. Division game so it should be closer.
Prediction: Lions 27, Vikings 23
Indianapolis (8-6) at Atlanta (6-8)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: NFL Ticket
Line: Falcons by 1 1/2. O/U: 44 1/2.
The Colts have won five of six and they’re 5-2 on the road. Atlanta doesn’t have an answer at quarterback and has a defense that just gave up a winning 90-yard drive to Carolina in the rain.
Prediction: Colts 24, Falcons 16
Green Bay (6-8) at Carolina (2-12)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: NFL Ticket
Line: Packers by 4 1/2. O/U: 36 1/2.
The Packers looked good a few weeks ago but are coming off back-to-back losses. They have defensive problems, though, and Carolina has gotten a little confidence boost with the win over Atlanta.
Prediction: Packers 21, Panthers 13
Cleveland (9-5) at Houston (8-6)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: NFL Ticket
Line: Browns by 2 1/2. O/U: 40 1/2.
Case Keenum did a good job last week, but if C.J. Stroud remains in concussion protocol and the Texans are once again without their star rookie quarterback ... gotta go with Cleveland’s defense.
Prediction: Browns 23, Texans 18
Washington (4-10) at N.Y. Jets (5-9)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: NFL Ticket
Line: Jets by 3. O/U: 37 1/2.
At some point, the NFL’s schedule makers thought this would be an enticing matchup. But the Jets have lost six of seven and the Commanders seven of eight. Maybe Jets can run in this matchup.
Prediction: Jets 13, Commanders 10
Jacksonville (8-6) at Tampa Bay (7-7)
Sunday, 1:05 p.m.
TV: NFL Ticket
Line: Buccaneers by1 1/2. O/U: 43 1/2.
Baker Mayfield is coming off a career game and the Buccaneers are feeling good about themselves after three consecutive victories. Concussion status for Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence is problematic.
Prediction: Buccaneers 27, Jaguars 21
Dallas (10-4) at Miami (10-4)
Sunday, 1:25 p.m.
TV: Channel 11 (Fox)
Line: Dolphins by 1 1/2. O/U: 51 1/2.
When proud and talented teams get embarrassed, they often come out strong the next week. Dallas falls into that category after a debacle against Buffalo. The Cowboys bounce back.
Prediction: Cowboys 28, Dolphins 23
Arizona (3-11) at Chicago (5-9)
Sunday, 1:25 p.m.
TV: NFL Ticket
Line: Bears by 4 1/2. O/U: 44 1/2.
The Bears have been playing a little better lately, and their defense has looked pretty solid at times. Kyler Murray helps Arizona, but not enough. Justin Fields runs around and makes a big play or two.
Prediction: Bears 21, Cardinals 17
New England (3-11) at Denver (7-7)
Sunday, 5:15 p.m.
TV: NFL Network
Line: Broncos by 6 1/2. O/U: 34 1/2.
The Patriots are playing well on defense but their offense is a non-starter. The Broncos are playing well on defense, and they’re at home, but a lot rides on Russell Wilson and football protection.
Prediction: Broncos 24, Patriots 17
Las Vegas (6-8) at Kansas City (9-5)
Monday, 10 a.m.
TV: Channel 2 (CBS)
Line: Chiefs by 10. O/U: 41 1/2.
The Raiders tend not to win in Kansas City, but they should keep it close. The Chiefs have been wobbly lately. Their defense does enough in this game, and Patrick Mahomes comes through again.
Prediction: Chiefs 24, Raiders 20
N.Y. Giants (5-9) at Philadelphia (10-4)
Monday, 1:30 p.m.
TV: Channel 11 (Fox)
Line: Eagles by 11 1/2. O/U: 42 1/2.
A get-right game for the Eagles, who are coming off a painful loss at Seattle. Philadelphia establishes the run as that offensive line takes over, and that’s enough to control the game.
Prediction: Eagles 27, Giants 17
Baltimore (11-3) at San Francisco (11-3)
Monday, 5:15 p.m.
TV: Channel 7 (ABC)
Line: 49ers by 5 1/2. O/U: 46 1/2.
San Francisco is a cut above. They have so many weapons, and Brock Purdy gets the ball to them quickly. That should be enough to neutralize a fierce Baltimore pass rush and smothering secondary.
Prediction: 49ers 30, Ravens 23
Sign up for the L.A. Times SoCal high school sports newsletter to get scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.