NFL Week 16 picks: Most experts taking Seahawks over Rams

The Los Angeles Rams were overwhelming favorites over the New York Jets last week, a game they lost 23-20. Almost every NFL expert picked the Rams to beat the winless Jets, and almost every expert was wrong.

This week, the Rams will face a much tougher opponent. They’re visiting the Seahawks in Seattle, hoping to stay alive in NFC West race. The Seahawks are slight favorites over L.A., and understandably so. Experts like the Seahawks to win this one, with the majority picking Seattle on Sunday.

According to NFL Pick Watch, 63% of pundits are taking the Seahawks to win. Among the 37% picking the Rams are Matt Bowen of ESPN, Maurice Jones-Drew of NFL Network, and both Mike Jones and Lorenzo Reyes of USA TODAY.

As far as the spread goes, 56% of experts are taking the Rams to cover. The spread has ranged from Rams +1 to +1.5, so most are expecting this to be a close game either way. The Rams are 8-6 against the spread this season, while Seattle is 7-7.

If the Rams win this week, they’ll tie the Seahawks at 10-5 and would hold the head-to-head tiebreaker. That means if they also win in Week 17, or if the Seahawks lose their finale to the 49ers, the Rams will be crowned division champs.