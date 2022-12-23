NFL Week 16 picks: Who the ‘experts’ are taking in Eagles vs. Cowboys

The Eagles are 13-1 and the No. 1 overall team in the NFL, but they’ll be road underdogs when they travel to Dallas for a showdown against the Cowboys on Saturday afternoon.

The Christmas Eve matchup will be played at AT&T Stadium and Philadelphia will look to clinch home-field advantage without Jalen Hurts against a team looking to rebound from a heartbreaking loss to the Jaguars.

Dallas allowed 503 total yards and had a 4-game win streak snapped in the 40-34 overtime loss at Jacksonville Sunday.

The expert picks are in, with a majority of the analyst either split or picking the Cowboys at home.

USA Today -- Split

USA Today has six experts making picks for Week 16 and it was a 3-3 tie in picks.

The Inquirer -- Eagles

Two of The Inquirer’s three writers are picking Philadelphia with only Josh Tolentino thinking otherwise.

Bleacher Report -- Split

The experts at Bleacher Report are split on the predictions.

Pete Prisco -- Cowboys

Pete Prisco is picking Dallas at home.

The Eagles will likely be starting Gardner Minshew here for the injured Jalen Hurts. That changes the way they play offense. The Cowboys have looked bad the past two weeks on defense, but I think that changes here. They will get after Minshew with no threat of a quarterback run with him in the game. Cowboys win it.

CBS Sports -- Cowboys

Six of the eight writers at CBS Sports are rolling with Philadelphia.

Sports Illustrated -- Cowboys

Four of the five writers at the MMQB are picking Dallas.

NFL.com --- Cowboys

Greg Rosenthal is rolling with Dallas.

Gardner Minshew is a great backup, but his presence hurts the biggest game left on the NFC schedule. The Eagles have so many ways to win that they could still pull this off, making the five-point spread too much. Dallas’ defense is giving up big plays lately — biting hard on misdirection — and could be pushed around by Philadelphia’s offensive line. The Eagles’ pass rush will make life very difficult on a reshuffled Cowboys line. It’s a coin flip, with the ‘Boys getting the slightest of edges because they are home and need the game more.

Sporting News -- Eagles

The Sporting News is picking Philadelphia.

With Hurts likely out, the Eagles will work to come through for him with Minshew. The offensive line and great weapons that should include tight end Dallas Goedert again are better than what Prescott has right now, and he’s also not playing clean enough football. Philadelphia wins with defense while also motivated to put Micah Parsons in his place by winning a big one for Hurts.

ESPN -- Cowbooys

Four of the five writers that made picks are rolling with Dallas.

BleedingGreenNation -- Eagles

Brandon Lee Gowton and company are picking Philadelphia.

Philly Voice -- Split

Jimmy Kempski and his crew are split on the votes.

Pro Football Talk -- Cowboys

Mike Florio and company are picking the Cowboys.

Florio’s take: Gardner Minshew is good enough to elevate the Eagles if they weren’t playing a team like the Cowboys. Florio’s pick: Cowboys 24, Eagles 20.

