NFL Week 16 picks against the spread and other betting picks
The NFL kicked off Week 16 with a Thursday night game with the Tennessee Titans upsetting the San Francisco 49ers. They won the game as underdogs, beat the spread and the game went Under the projected total.
There are still 15 games left on the Week schedule, two on Saturday, 11 in the Sunday early and late time slots, and the Sunday night and Monday night games.
Below are my betting picks for the remaining games on the schedule — for the money line, spread and total.
I was correct with my picks for the Titans to win and cover, but missed on the total.
The odds are courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook and you can check out my current and past picks on Tallysight.
Saturday games
Browns at Packers
Money line: Packers (-350)
ATS: Packers -7.5 (-110)
Total: Under 45 (-110)
Colts at Cardinals
Money line: Cardinals (-115)
ATS: Cardinals -1 (-110)
Total: Over 49 (-110)
Sunday early games
Lions at Falcons
Money line: Falcons (-250)
ATS: Falcons -5.5 (-110)
Total: Under 42 (-115)
Buccaneers at Panthers
Money line: Buccaneers (-450)
ATS: Panthers +10 (-110)
Total: Under 44 (-110)
Ravens at Bengals
Money line: Bengals (-160)
ATS: Bengals -3 (-105)
Total: Over 45.5 (-105)
Chargers at Texans
Money line: Chargers (-450)
ATS: Chargers -10 (-110)
Total: Over 45.5 (-110)
Rams at Vikings
Money line: Vikings (+130)
ATS: Vikings +3 (-115)
Total: Under 49.5 (-110)
Bills at Patriots
Money line: Bills (+105)
ATS: Bills +2 (-110)
Total: Under 43.5 (-115)
Jaguars at Jets
Money line: Jets (-110)
ATS: Jets +1 (-115)
Total: Under 41.5 (-110)
Giants at Eagles
Money line: Eagles (-450)
ATS: Giants +10 (-110)
Total: Over 40.5 (-110)
Sunday late games
Bears at Seahawks
Money line: Seahawks (-275)
ATS: Seahawks -6.5 (-110)
Total: Over 42.5 (-110)
Steelers at Chiefs
Money line: Chiefs (-375)
ATS: Chiefs -7.5 (-110)
Total: Under 44.5 (-110)
Broncos at Raiders
Money line: Raiders (-110)
ATS: Raiders -1.5 (-105)
Total: Under 41.5 (-110)
Sunday night, Monday night games
Washington at Cowboys
Money line: Cowboys (-500)
ATS: Washington +10.5 (-115)
Total: Over 47.5 (-110)
Dolphins at Saints
Money line: Dolphins (+135)
ATS: Dolphins +3 (-105)
Total: Over 38.5 (-110)
