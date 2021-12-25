NFL Week 16 picks against the spread and other betting picks

The NFL kicked off Week 16 with a Thursday night game with the Tennessee Titans upsetting the San Francisco 49ers. They won the game as underdogs, beat the spread and the game went Under the projected total.

There are still 15 games left on the Week schedule, two on Saturday, 11 in the Sunday early and late time slots, and the Sunday night and Monday night games.

Below are my betting picks for the remaining games on the schedule — for the money line, spread and total.

I was correct with my picks for the Titans to win and cover, but missed on the total.

The odds are courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook and you can check out my current and past picks on Tallysight.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and





Saturday games

Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

Browns at Packers

Money line: Packers (-350)

ATS: Packers -7.5 (-110)

Total: Under 45 (-110)

Colts at Cardinals

Money line: Cardinals (-115)

ATS: Cardinals -1 (-110)

Total: Over 49 (-110)

Sunday early games

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Lions at Falcons

Money line: Falcons (-250)

ATS: Falcons -5.5 (-110)

Total: Under 42 (-115)

Buccaneers at Panthers

Money line: Buccaneers (-450)

ATS: Panthers +10 (-110)

Total: Under 44 (-110)

Ravens at Bengals

Money line: Bengals (-160)

ATS: Bengals -3 (-105)

Total: Over 45.5 (-105)

Chargers at Texans

Money line: Chargers (-450)

ATS: Chargers -10 (-110)

Total: Over 45.5 (-110)

Rams at Vikings

Money line: Vikings (+130)

ATS: Vikings +3 (-115)

Total: Under 49.5 (-110)

Bills at Patriots

Money line: Bills (+105)

ATS: Bills +2 (-110)

Total: Under 43.5 (-115)

Jaguars at Jets

Money line: Jets (-110)

ATS: Jets +1 (-115)

Total: Under 41.5 (-110)

Giants at Eagles

Money line: Eagles (-450)

ATS: Giants +10 (-110)

Total: Over 40.5 (-110)

Sunday late games

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Bears at Seahawks

Money line: Seahawks (-275)

ATS: Seahawks -6.5 (-110)

Total: Over 42.5 (-110)

Steelers at Chiefs

Money line: Chiefs (-375)

ATS: Chiefs -7.5 (-110)

Total: Under 44.5 (-110)

Broncos at Raiders

Story continues

Money line: Raiders (-110)

ATS: Raiders -1.5 (-105)

Total: Under 41.5 (-110)

Sunday night, Monday night games

(AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Washington at Cowboys

Money line: Cowboys (-500)

ATS: Washington +10.5 (-115)

Total: Over 47.5 (-110)

Dolphins at Saints

Money line: Dolphins (+135)

ATS: Dolphins +3 (-105)

Total: Over 38.5 (-110)

1

1