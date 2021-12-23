NFL Week 16 is here and we picked the winner of every game

Patrick Mahomes. AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

NFL football is back for another week of action.

Through 15 weeks, our picks are 115-108-1 against the spread.

This week we're backing the Chiefs, Eagles, Packers, and more to cover the number.

Football is back for another week of action.

Last week, our picks against the spread went a middling 7-9. Let's see if we can get back on the right track with a strong weekend.

As was the case last week, with COVID-19 once again causing chaos in the depth charts of some teams, it's more important than ever to check in with the teams you're planning on betting to ensure you know who will be available come kickoff. There are few worse feelings than thinking you've made a great bet only to realize moments later that your team is down three starting linemen.

With that word of caution, take a look below at our best bets against the spread for Week 16 of the NFL season (* indicates home team).

LAST WEEK: 7-9

OVERALL: 115-108-1

Tennessee Titans* (+3.5) over San Francisco 49ers

Ryan Tannehill. AP Photo/Don Wright

This is pretty close to a must-win for both teams looking to keep pace in their respective pushes for the postseason. With so much at stake, give me the home team getting points.

Green Bay Packers* (-7) over Cleveland Browns

Aaron Rodgers. AP Photo/Aaron Gash

Aaron Rodgers shot to the top of the MVP rankings last week with another brilliant performance and a clunker from Tom Brady. At home in the Lambeau cold, I don't expect Rodgers or the Packers offense to slow down any time soon.

Arizona Cardinals* (-1) over Indianapolis Colts

Kyler Murray. AP Photo/Jose Juarez

The Cardinals looked terrible last week, managing just 12 points against the lowly Detroit Lions. They won't show up sleepwalking two games in a row.

Carolina Panthers* (+10.5) over Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Ameer Abdullah. AP Photo/Adrian Kraus

Carolina's season has gone off the rails, losing four straight games and nine of their last 11. Still, the Buccaneers offense lost three of its top weapons in the middle of the game last week in Leonard Fournette, Mike Evans, and Chris Godwin. That's a lot of production to fill up for a team expected to win by double digits. Either stay away from this one or close your eyes and take the points.

Los Angeles Chargers (-9) over Houston Texans*

Justin Herbert. AP Photo/Zach Bolinger

The Chargers should run all over the Texans here. Feels like they score 30 and the Texans don't clear 14. Don't overthink it.

Buffalo Bills (+2.5) over New England Patriots*

Josh Allen. AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

After the Patriots pantsed the Bills in Buffalo a few weeks ago to shake up the AFC East, the Bills are surely eager to return the favor in Foxborough this weekend.

Cincinnati Bengals* (-2.5) over Baltimore Ravens

Joe Burrow. AP Photo/Zach Bolinger

The last time these teams met, Cincinnati put up 41 points in one of the most dominant performances of the season. Even if they can't put up those gaudy numbers a second time, every game is a playoff game for the Bengals from this point on. They'll be ready to play.

Philadelphia Eagles* (-10) over New York Giants

Jalen Hurts. AP Photo/Denis Poroy

The Eagles are going to rush for 350 yards this game. The Giants won't clear 10 first downs.

Detroit Lions (+5.5) over Atlanta Falcons*

Amon-Ra St. Brown. AP Photo/Lon Horwedel

The Lions are playing with more heart than any two-win team at this point in the season in NFL history. While they might be due for a let-down after throwing haymakers at the Cardinals for 12 rounds last weekend, it's tough to bet against them right now.

Los Angeles Rams (-3) over Minnesota Vikings*

Cooper Kupp. AP Photo/Kyusung Gong

I have no idea what to do with this one. The Rams are playing on short rest due to a COVID-19 rescheduling in Week 15. The Vikings could score 30 points or 3. Proceed with caution.

Jacksonville Jaguars (+2.5) over New York Jets*

Trevor Lawrence. AP Photo/Zach Bolinger

The Jaguars were a popular pick last week after the firing of head coach Urban Meyer. Free from the gross cloud that had been hanging over the team, they could finally be free to play with joy. That didn't happen last week, but against the Jets this week, they have another excellent opportunity to steal a win.

Chicago Bears (+6.5) over Seattle Seahawks*

Justin Fields. AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Call this game the Bad Vibes Bowl. Do yourself a favor, and don't put any real money on this game. But for the purposes of picking, Justin Fields has shown enough flashes of brilliance the past two weeks that I'll take the points and hope for the best.

Denver Broncos (+1.5) over Las Vegas Raiders*

Tim Patrick. AP Photo/Roger Steinman

I believe in Drew Lock. For better or worse. Probably worse. But that's my decision. I can live with it.

Kansas City Chiefs* (-7.5) over Pittsburgh Steelers

Patrick Mahomes. AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Patrick Mahomes might be down a few weapons for this one depending on how the Chiefs do with upcoming COVID-19 tests. However, even if his best receiving option is Byron Pringle, they should still be moving the ball better than the Steelers.

Dallas Cowboys* (-10.5) over Washington Football Team

Dak Prescott. AP Photo/Derick Hingle

If the Cowboys are a real Super Bowl contender, they should win this game by 30.

New Orleans Saints* (-3) over Miami Dolphins

Tom Brady and C.J. Gardner-Johnson. AP Photo/Jason Behnken

Saints at home in a primetime game with huge playoff implications. They either win gloriously or lose a heartbreaker. It's more fun to root for the home time.

