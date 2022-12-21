NFL Week 16 odds: Moneylines, point spreads, over/under

Fans were treated to a weekend of football like no other in Week 15 with a historic comeback and several game-winning plays.

As the league enters Week 16, the excitement continues as teams continue to vie for playoff spots and seeding.

A highlight of the week is the game between NFC East rivals – the 13-1 Philadelphia Eagles and the 10-4 Dallas Cowboys. MVP candidate Jalen Hurts's status is up in the air for Philadelphia after injuring his shoulder last week, while Dak Prescott is back at the helm for the Cowboys. He missed the first matchup, which the Eagles won, because he was recovering with a thumb injury.

In the AFC, the 11-3 Buffalo Bills and the 11-3 Kansas City Chiefs are both clamoring for the top seed in the conference. Josh Allen and company take on the 3-11 Chicago Bears at Soldier Field while Patrick Mahomes and his team host the 7-7 Seattle Seahawks.

No teams are on a bye week.

Here's the odds for NFL Week 16, courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook:

NFL Week 16 point spreads

Jacksonville Jaguars (+2) at New York Jets (-2)

Atlanta Falcons (+7.5) at Baltimore Ravens (-7.5)

Detroit Lions (-2.5) at Carolina Panthers (+2.5)

Buffalo Bills (-9) at Chicago Bears (+9)

New Orleans Saints (+3) at Cleveland Browns (-3)

Seattle Seahawks (+10) at Kansas City Chiefs (-10)

New York Giants (+4) at Minnesota Vikings (-4)

Cincinnati Bengals (-3) at New England Patriots (+3)

Houston Texans (+3) at Tennessee Titans (-3)

Washington Commanders (+7) at San Francisco 49ers (-7)

Philadelphia Eagles (+5) at Dallas Cowboys (-5)

Las Vegas Raiders (+2.5) at Pittsburgh Steelers (-2.5)

Green Bay Packers (+4) at Miami Dolphins (-4)

Denver Broncos (-2.5) at Los Angeles Rams (+2.5)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-7.5) at Arizona Cardinals (+7.5)

Los Angeles Chargers (-4.5) at Indianapolis Colts (+4.5)

NFL Week 16 moneylines

Jacksonville Jaguars (+105) at New York Jets (-125)

Atlanta Falcons (+290) at Baltimore Ravens (-350)

Detroit Lions (-140) at Carolina Panthers (+120)

Buffalo Bills (-400) at Chicago Bears (+325)

New Orleans Saints (+130) at Cleveland Browns (-150)

Seattle Seahawks (+400) at Kansas City Chiefs (-500)

New York Giants (+170) at Minnesota Vikings (-200)

Cincinnati Bengals (-160) at New England Patriots (+140)

Houston Texans (+150) at Tennessee Titans (-175)

Washington Commanders (+270) at San Francisco 49ers (-330)

Philadelphia Eagles (+190) at Dallas Cowboys (-220)

Las Vegas Raiders (+120) at Pittsburgh Steelers (-140)

Green Bay Packers (+170) at Miami Dolphins (-200)

Denver Broncos (-135) at Los Angeles Rams (+115)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-350) at Arizona Cardinals (+280)

Los Angeles Chargers (-210) at Indianapolis Colts (+180)

NFL Week 16 over/under

Jacksonville Jaguars at New York Jets: 36.5

Atlanta Falcons at Baltimore Ravens: 37.5

Detroit Lions at Carolina Panthers: 43.5

Buffalo Bills at Chicago Bears: 40.5

New Orleans Saints at Cleveland Browns: 32.5

Seattle Seahawks at Kansas City Chiefs: 49

New York Giants at Minnesota Vikings: 48

Cincinnati Bengals at New England Patriots: 41.5

Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans: 35.5

Washington Commanders at San Francisco 49ers: 38

Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys: 47

Las Vegas Raiders at Pittsburgh Steelers: 38.5

Green Bay Packers at Miami Dolphins: 49

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Rams: 36.5

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Arizona Cardinals: 40

Los Angeles Chargers at Indianapolis Colts: 46

