NFL Week 16 Mismatch Manifesto

The NFL is a matchup-driven league. Offensive coordinators are always looking to scheme their playmakers into one-on-one situations against a defender, while defensive coordinators will attempt to do anything in their power to upset the timing and rhythm of the opposing QB.

Despite the obvious impact that defenses have on opposing offenses, fantasy players and fans alike are often left with one-way metrics to describe offenses and defenses that they are then forced to compare against each other in an attempt to identify mismatches.

The goal here is to provide easy-to-decipher charts and notes to define each week’s key matchups and advantages on both sides of the ball in:

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Explosive Plays

Pace

Pressure

Trench Battles

Passing Game

Red Zone Efficiency

The following charts display matchup-specific information meant to highlight the largest mismatches in these ever-important facets of football to ultimately gain actionable betting and fantasy takeaways. And, of course, to have fun.

Note: This data is based on what has happened in Weeks 1-15.

Explosive Plays

Big plays make the football world go round. Matchups between explosive offenses and leaky defenses are exactly what we’re looking for when compiling game stacks in DFS, or when betting an over. We can calculate this with help from NFL.com’s team-based statistics.

Story continues

Explosive Pass Rate : The sum of an offense’s rate of 20-plus yard completions per pass attempt and the opposing defense’s rate of 20-plus yard completions allowed per pass attempt. A higher percentage is better for offenses (green is good, red is bad).

Explosive Run Rate: The sum of an offense’s rate of 20-plus yard gains per rush attempt and the opposing defense’s rate of 20-plus yard runs allowed per rush attempt. A higher percentage is better for offenses (green is good, red is bad).

Week 16 Explosive

Additionally, the likes of Josh Allen, Devlin Hodges, Jacoby Brissett and Carson Wentz aren't in anything resembling a smash spot.

The reason why you shouldn't dismiss Allen as a fantasy option this week despite the brutal matchup is simple: Allen is a vulture disguised as a QB. Only Todd Gurley (27 rushing TDs), Derrick Henry (25), Aaron Jones (22) and Christian McCaffrey (21) have more scores on the ground than Allen (17) since Week 1 of last season.

Backfields that are poised for success in busting off some big runs include the Ravens, Cardinals and Colts.

Marlon Mack has worked as the offense's lead early-down back whenever healthy enough to suit up this season, but Nyheim Hines has always stolen plenty of reps in pass-first situations. This changed during the Colts' Monday night loss to the Saints, as Hines played fewer than 20% of the offense's snaps for just the third time all season. Now Mack is set up as the undisputed top dog against the Panthers' absolutely miserable run defense that ranks among the league's bottom-three units in PPR per game allowed to RBs (No. 32), rush DVOA (No. 32), yards allowed per carry (No. 32), rush yards allowed (No. 30) and rushing touchdowns allowed (No. 32).

Run games that don't appear to be set up all that well to break off some explosive plays on the ground include the Lions, Eagles and Packers.

Pace

Fast-paced games lead to more plays, which lead to more points. Every week usually consists of at least a few games that could resemble a track meet based on their combined situation-neutral pace (Football Outsiders).

Combined Situation-Neutral Pace: Represents the combined situation-neutral pace between each matchup’s two offenses. A lower number indicates fewer average seconds per play (green = fast-paced game), while a higher number indicates more average seconds per play (red = slow-paced game).

Week 16 Pace

The week's fastest-paced matchup features the Bills (No. 11 in situation neutral pace) at the Patriots (No. 1).

Additional matchups that could more closely resemble a track meet include Rams-49ers, Bengals-Dolphins, Cardinals-Seahawks and Cowboys-Eagles.

The week's slowest-paced matchups feature the Ravens (No. 28) at the Browns (No. 27) as well as the Raiders (No. 22) at the Chargers (No. 30).

Additional matchups that could move more slowly than fantasy owners would prefer include Steelers-Jets, Giants-Redskins, Jaguars-Falcons and Saints-Titans.

Pressure

An overmatched offensive line can result in poor fantasy days for all skill-position players involved. Meanwhile, QBs with all day to throw can help generate points in bunches. We can determine which offensive lines might be especially better (or worse) this week with help from Pro Football Focus’ offensive and defensive pressure statistics.

Combined Pressure Rate: The sum of the offensive line’s rate of pressures allowed per dropback and the opposing defense’s total pressures generated per dropback. A higher percentage (red) is better for defenses and indicates that QB could be under fire, while a lower percentage (green) indicates that matchup’s QB could face reduced pressure.

Week 16 Pressure

The Steelers, Saints, Eagles, Browns, Packers 49ers, Rams and Patriots have separated themselves to this point as the league's top defenses in creating consistent pressure.

Danielle Hunter (82), Za'Darius Smith (78), Cameron Jordan (75), T.J. Watt (73) and Shaquil Barrett (70) are the only defenders with more than 70 pressures this season (PFF).

Trench Battles

RBs receive most of the praise for an offense’s rushing output, but an overmatched offensive line can thwart a team’s run game before it even has a chance to get started. We can determine the offensive lines that might be especially better (or worse) off this week with help from Football Outsiders' offensive and defensive adjusted line yards per rush statistics.

Combined Adjusted Line Yards Per Rush: The sum of an offensive line’s adjusted line yards per rush and the opposing defense’s adjusted line yards allowed per rush. A higher number (green) is good for RBs, while a lower number (red) indicates that matchup’s offense could have some trouble consistently running the ball.

Week 16 ADJLY

The Vikings, Ravens, Saints, Packers, Colts and Broncos boast the week's most favorable matchups in the trenches.

The Broncos faced a run-funnel Chiefs Defense in snowy conditions last Sunday ... and proceeded to give Phillip Lindsay and Royce Freeman seven and nine touches, respectively. Lindsay had previously racked up at least 14 touches in each of the Broncos' four games since their Week 10 bye. Up next is a more reasonable spot in terms of projected game script at home against a Lions Defense that is missing multiple defensive linemen in Mike Daniels (arm, IR) and A'Shawn Robinson (shoulder). There's a low floor for everyone involved in the Broncos' 30th-ranked scoring offense, but treat Lindsay as a low-end RB2 this week that has the potential to provide RB1 upside with enough touches.

Aaron Jones has scored 17 (!!!) touchdowns this season and is averaging a robust 5.4 yards per touch. Of course, Jamaal Williams has stayed annoyingly involved on a week-to-week basis, limiting the ceiling of the Packers' starting RB. Even more problematic for Jones' fantasy production than the presence of Williams has been No. 1 WR Davante Adams. The Packers simply haven't consistently gone out of their way to feature Jones in the passing game with Adams on the field. Overall, Jones has averaged just 3.2 targets and 14.5 receiving yards in 10 games with Adams compared to 6.8 targets and 70 yards through the air in four games without.

Check out my Week 16 Backfield Report for more specific information on the league's ever-evolving RB stables.

The Raiders, Bengals and Giants also boast above-average matchups at the line of scrimmage.

Josh Jacobs (shoulder) has already been ruled out for Sunday. The Raiders clearly view Jalen Richard as their scat back, and DeAndre Washington as the true early-down handcuff to Jacobs. Up next is a winnable matchup against a Chargers Defense that has been equally mediocre against the pass (No. 20 in DVOA) and run (No. 23). Treat Washington as an upside RB2 in this spot.

The Saints (4.98), Cowboys (4.86), Raiders (4.67), Ravens (4.66) and Vikings (4.61) are the league's only offenses that have averaged at least 4.6 adjusted line yards per rush this season.

The Cowboys aren't set up particularly well against the Eagles' beastly front seven, but they have managed to rush for 187, 129, 171, 142 and most recently 189 yards in five games against their NFC East rival with Ezekiel Elliott active since 2016. It'd behoove the Cowboys Offense to try to get both Zeke AND electric rookie RB Tony Pollard involved this week.

The Texans, Dolphins, Steelers, Jets, Jaguars and Chiefs stand out as offenses that could have a tough time creating much of a consistent push against their respective opponent's fearsome defensive lines.

The best offenses in terms of yards before contact per rush have been the Cardinals (3.39), Ravens (3.3), Panthers (3.23), 49ers (2.94) and Texans (2.65).

The worst have been the Titans (1.8), Jaguars (1.72), Dolphins (1.7), Buccaneers (1.69), Steelers (1.5) and Jets (1.48).

Passing Game

Some pass offenses are obviously more efficient than others, while certain secondaries are seemingly capable of shutting down any aerial attack. We can determine the week’s largest mismatches in the passing game using each offense’s and defense’s net yards per pass attempt (via Pro Football Reference).

Combined Net Yards Per Pass Attempt: Net yards gained per pass attempt differs from yards per attempt by accounting for sacks. The rate is calculated by subtracting a QB's sack yards from his passing yards, then dividing that number by the sum of the QB's pass attempts and sacks taken. A higher number (green) is good for QBs and receivers, while a lower number (red) indicates that matchup’s pass offense could be in trouble.

Week 16 NYA

The Steelers (5.5), Bills (5.1), Patriots (4.7) and 49ers (4.5) are the league's only defenses to allow fewer than 5.8 net yards per pass attempt through 15 weeks.

The Dolphins (7.6), Raiders (7.5), Bengals (7.5) and Lions (7.4) are the only defenses allowing at least 7.4 net yards attempt per pass attempt.

Red Zone Efficiency

The field shrinks inside the red zone, as the defense essentially gains an extra sideline with the back of the end zone limiting the types of vertical concepts that offenses can run. We can help identify which teams have the best potential to cash in on their opportunities inside the 20-yard line using each offense and defense's red zone TD rates (via TeamRankings.com).

Combined Red Zone TD Rate: The sum of an offense's rate of TDs per red zone possession and the defense's percentage of TDs allowed per red zone possession. A higher percentage (green) indicates an efficient offense inside the 20-yard line against a defense that struggles to keep their opponents out of the end zone, while a lower percentage (red) indicates an offense that hasn't had much success converting their scoring chances into six points and is facing a defense that has managed to largely thrive with their backs against the wall.

Week 16 RZ