NFL Week 16: Latest scores, schedule, odds, TV info

The NFL takes center stage on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day and several teams are looking for a holiday miracle. With the playoffs on the horizon, a prized invitation is the ultimate gift.

Week 16 will help determine the postseason field. The Cincinnati Bengals clinched a playoff berth by virtue of the New York Jets losing on Thursday night. The Bengals joined the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs as the first AFC teams to reach the postseason.

The Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Chargers could also clinch a spot this weekend. Both teams need to win and get a little help. Meanwhile, the New York Giants can join the contingent of NFC playoff teams if things break in their favor.

The action ramps up on Saturday. Three NFC South teams are facing must-win scenarios to keep pace with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Elsewhere, the Seattle Seahawks and Tennessee Titans look to snap recent losing streaks and hold onto their playoff hopes.

On Christmas Day, there will be three NFL games. The Green Bay Packers and Miami Dolphins headline the afternoon slate. Week 16 concludes with the Los Angeles Chargers playing the Indianapolis Colts on Monday night.

Here's a rundown of all the Week 16 action around the NFL.

Jacksonville Jaguars 19, New York Jets 3

Briefly: The Jaguars won their third consecutive game and sit firmly in playoff contention. Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was efficient against a stingy Jets defense. He completed 20 of 31 passes for 229 yards while adding 51 rushing yards and a touchdown. Jaguars tight end Evan Engram led all receivers with 113 receiving yards. It was a tough night for the Jets. The offense generated 227 total yards and went 2-for-13 on third down. Fans booed Jets QB Zach Wilson as he was benched in favor of journeyman Chris Streveler. The Jets have lost four straight and are slipping outside the playoff mix.

One highlight to know: Engram returned to MetLife Stadium and turned in a standout performance. He hauled in a 36-yard reception that set up a Jaguars field goal in the second quarter.

Evan Engram stayed on his feet and picked up the yards.#JAXvsNYJ on Prime Video

Next up: The Jaguars play the Houston Texans in Week 17. The Jets have a road matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

Atlanta Falcons at Baltimore Ravens

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

What to know: The Falcons head to Baltimore with slim playoff hopes. Atlanta sits at 5-9 overall and a game behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder will make his second career start as he aims for better results. The Ravens will start Tyler Huntley for the third consecutive week as Lamar Jackson is still sidelined. Both teams have superior rushing attacks and frigid weather will be a factor. This game could be decided by which team has the football last.

Detroit Lions at Carolina Panthers

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

What to know: The Lions are knocking on the playoff door. After starting 1-6, Detroit has won six of its last seven games. Lions quarterback Jared Goff has thrown for 1,700 yards, 11 touchdowns and one interception during the streak. The Panthers have improved under interim head coach Steve Wilks. Carolina has an outside shot at the playoffs. The Panthers still control their own destiny in the NFC South race.

Buffalo Bills at Chicago Bears

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

What to know: The Bills have eyes on the AFC East crown after clinching a playoff spot last week. Buffalo can win the division by defeating Chicago on Saturday. Weather will be a factor but it’s not likely to derail the Bills. Fans will be treated to a fun matchup between Josh Allen and Justin Fields. It’s a special treat for the holiday season.

Playoff scenario: Buffalo wins AFC East with win or tie. The Bills can also clinch the division with a Miami Dolphins loss or tie.

New Orleans Saints at Cleveland Browns

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

What to know: The Saints still have a chance to win the NFC South. New Orleans needs to win out and get help to seize the division. However, it won’t be easy as the Saints will be without top receivers Chris Olave and Jarvis Landry. Cleveland has won three of its last four games. Could this be the breakout game for Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson?

Seattle Seahawks at Kansas City Chiefs

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

What to know: The Chiefs won the AFC West last week but still have a lot at stake. Kansas City has a chance to earn home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. Expect the Chiefs to play their regulars down the stretch. This makes things tough for the Seahawks. Seattle has lost four of its last five games and sits just outside the final NFC wild card spot. It is a critical game for the Seahawks with their playoff hopes in jeopardy.

New York Giants at Minnesota Vikings

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

What to know: The Vikings are in a good playoff spot. They clinched the NFC North last week and sit as the No. 2 seed currently. This game is more important for the Giants. New York is holding the No. 6 spot with a chance to clinch a postseason berth. The Giants need a win and some help on Saturday. Could Giants quarterback Daniel Jones be primed for a big game? The Vikings rank 31st in passing defense this season.

Playoff scenario: The Giants have three paths to a playoff spot. The simplest way is a win and losses by the Washington Commanders and Detroit Lions.

Cincinnati Bengals at New England Patriots

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

What to know: The Bengals have hit all the right notes in recent weeks. The offense is clicking with star quarterback Joe Burrow at the controls. This week, the Bengals get a downtrodden Patriots squad after an improbable loss against the Raiders. New England has a formidable defense led by linebacker Matthew Judon. However, the Patriots offense is sputtering at the worst time. The Patriots sit just outside the playoff picture and need to pull off an upset victory.

Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

What to know: The game plan is simple for the Tennessee Titans. Give the football to Derrick Henry against the Texans. Henry has 1,254 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns in 11 career games against the Texans. This includes a 219-yard effort in Week 8. The Titans are expected to start backup Malik Willis and that should lead to more carries for Henry. The Texans have been scrappy of late, but their league-worst run defense will be challenged by their arch nemesis.

Washington Commanders at San Francisco 49ers

Kickoff: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

What to know: The Commanders must rebound quickly after a disappointing loss in Week 15. A short-week trip to Santa Clara is not a pleasant holiday gift. The 49ers are rolling and just clinched the NFC West. It will be a challenge for the Commanders to contain 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey and quarterback Brock Purdy. The Commanders control their playoff destiny but need to win out to remain in the final NFC wild card spot.

Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

What to know: The NFC East rivalry will be re-ignited on Christmas Eve. The Cowboys need to win this game if they have hopes of catching the Eagles in the division. Philadelphia will start backup Gardner Minshew as starter Jalen Hurts is sidelined. However, Minshew is not your average reserve. He owns an 8-14 career record and threw for 3,271 yards in 2019 with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Cowboys have a stingy defense but will need to count on quarterback Dak Prescott to pull out the victory.

Las Vegas Raiders at Pittsburgh Steelers

Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: NFL Network

What to know: The Steelers will celebrate the 50th anniversary of “The Immaculate Reception” on Saturday night. The team will also retire the No. 32 jersey of late running back Franco Harris. The Steelers legend died Tuesday at 72. His legacy left an impact within the Steelers organization and the NFL community. Expect the Steelers to play with emotion and try to win one for the Pro Football Hall of Famer.

Green Bay Packers at Miami Dolphins

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET (Sunday)

TV: FOX

What to know: The Dolphins welcome the Packers to Miami on Christmas Day. The Dolphins look to rebound after a close loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 15. The Packers have slim chances to extend their playoff streak. This matchup will feature a clash of styles. The Dolphins' high-octane offense will get a stiff challenge against the Packers' second-ranked passing defense. Green Bay is allowing 185.1 passing yards per game. How the Packers defend the Dolphins duo of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle will be a matchup to watch on Sunday.

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Rams

Kickoff: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS, Nickelodeon

What to know: This matchup looks totally different than when it was scheduled this offseason. Both teams have failed to reach expectations. There is not a lot to play for on both sides, but at least the matchup between quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Russell Wilson will provide some reason to tune in.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Arizona Cardinals

Kickoff: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

What to know: The Buccaneers are leading the NFC South but not because of their recent play. A matchup against the lowly Cardinals is enticing to right the ship. The Cardinals will start third-string quarterback Trace McSorley on Sunday. It’s must-win territory for the Buccaneers and Tom Brady needs to pull them out of the fire again.

Los Angeles Chargers at Indianapolis Colts

Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET (Monday)

TV: ESPN

What to know: The Chargers have a chance to clinch a playoff spot on Monday. Los Angeles will need to win and get some help. The Colts are reeling after being on the losing end of the largest comeback in NFL history. How will that impact the psyche of the team? The Colts will find out soon as they turn to backup quarterback Nick Foles to start in a lost season.

