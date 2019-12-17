NFL Week 16 Injury Dashboard
The NFL's decision to get rid of the "Probable" injury designation has resulted in an overwhelming majority of players being labeled "Questionable" ahead of Sunday. Luckily, we can mostly sift through the noise and determine which questionable players have a good or bad chance of playing by tracking daily practice participation and news.
You can view every injured player's daily practice participation as well as their estimated and official game status in the table below, but first let's break down some of the week's most-important news to monitor.
Panthers TE Greg Olsen (concussion) has cleared the protocol and will be healthy enough to suit up this Sunday. Ian Thomas will be a non-viable fantasy option if Olsen is ultimately active. Still, the Panthers declined to name a starting QB on Monday, so treat whoever winds up starting at TE with caution if rookie QB Will Grier draws the start.
Bears WR Taylor Gabriel (concussion) has missed back-to-back games, allowing now-No. 2 WR Anthony Miller to flourish. The matchup this week against the Chiefs isn't ideal for the passing game, but both Allen Robinson and Miller can be fired up as solid fantasy options if Gabriel remains sidelined.
Bengals WR A.J. Green (ankle) has reportedly not given up on the season just yet. His Week 16 smash spot against the Dolphins would be awfully appealing if we get any sort of update regarding whether or not he'll play a full-time role if active. Both Tyler Boyd and John Ross would be in play as upside fantasy options if AJG is again inactive.
Broncos TE Noah Fant (shoulder) missed about a quarter of the team's Week 15 loss to the Chiefs. He's expected to suit up Sunday against the Lions, but backup TE Jeff Heuerman will continue to be annoyingly involved. It's probably not wise to expect too much consistency from any pass-game options in this offense other than Courtland Sutton.
Lions QB Matthew Stafford (hip, back) remains week to week and isn't expected to take another snap this season. Injuries to RBs Bo Scarbrough (ribs) and J.D. McKissic (stinger) could again lead to a starting role for Wes Hills, although Ty Johnson along with any other random RB that the Lions decide to promote to the active roster this week could also be plenty involved.
Jaguars WR D.J. Chark (foot) seems unlikely to be rushed back to action after sporting a walking boot for most of last week. The offense will continue to roll with Chris Conley, Dede Westbrook and Keelan Cole if Chark remains sidelined against the Falcons in Week 16.
Chiefs RB Damien Williams (ribs, illness) isn't guaranteed to walk back into a featured role once active, as the offense has consistently utilized each of LeSean McCoy, Spencer Ware and Darwin Thompson during his absence. None should be treated as anything more than boom-or-bust RB4s regardless of who suits up.
Rams TE Gerald Everett (knee) has missed three consecutive games and doesn't appear particularly close to a return after failing to practice again last week. Continue to fire up Tyler Higbee as a weekly TE1 in his absence. The fourth-year TE has posted 7-107-1, 7-116-0 and 12-111-0 performances over the past three weeks.
Vikings RBs Dalvin Cook (shoulder) and Alexander Mattison (ankle) are all kinds of banged up. Look for SPARQ-plug/preseason-superstar Mike Boone to work as the offense's lead back if both are ultimately sidelined, although Ameer Abdullah would also likely see plenty of work on pass downs. ESPN's Adam Schefter said it would be "surprising" if Cook plays in either Week 16 or 17.
Giants TE Evan Engram (foot) appeared close to a return in Week 15, while Rhett Ellison (concussion) has now missed four consecutive games. Kaden Smith will continue to play a near every-snap role if both Engram and Ellison remain sidelined. Either Smith or Engram would be worthy of borderline TE1 consideration with a full-time role, but keep in mind this is a low-ceiling passing attack that is fairly crowded with the team's top-three WRs and Saquon Barkley also more than worthy of targets.
Eagles RB Jordan Howard (shoulder) and WR Nelson Agholor (knee) have been deemed questionable for the last few weeks only to eventually get ruled out on Saturday. Perhaps Week 16's season-defining matchup against the Cowboys will get both back onto the field. Still, limited snaps and opportunities are likely for both considering the success of Miles Sanders, Boston Scott and Greg Ward in Week 15.
Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow (ribs) is expected to suit up for the team's Week 16 matchup against the Chargers. Renfrow has missed the last three games with a broken rib and punctured lung. His return will likely lead to three-WR sets featuring himself, Tyrell Williams and Zay Jones. Still, Darren Waller is the only consistent fantasy option in this offense at the moment.
Steelers TE Vance McDonald (concussion) could be viewed as an upside TE2 in Week 16 against the Jets if he's active AND SS Jamal Adams (ankle) remains sidelined. JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) faces volume concerns in this run-first offense if healthy enough to return, but could be treated as a boom-or-bust WR3 against this atrocious group of corners.
Buccaneers WRs Mike Evans (hamstring), Chris Godwin (hamstring) and Scotty Miller (hamstring) are each expected to sit out with their respective soft-tissue injuries. This means Breshad Perriman, Justin Watson and AAF-champion Ishmael Hyman should mostly work out of three-WR sets. Note that OJ Howard (8 targets in Week 15) and Cameron Brate (7) also figure to be plenty involved as receivers.
The below injury dashboard denotes every player listed on all 32 team's injury reports as well as those that are currently suspended or on the IR/PUP. "DNP" stands for "Did Not Practice", "LP" stands for "Limited Practice" and "FP" stands for "Full Practice".
Be sure to follow our industry-leading player news for up-to-the-minute analysis on injuries and transactions around the league.
Week 16
Tm
Pos
Injury
Tm Status
RW Status
M
Tu
W
Th
F
ARI
LB
Groin
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
Tanner Vallejo
ARI
LB
Ribs
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
ARI
DL
Toe
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
ARI
DL
Hamstring
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
ARI
DE
Neck
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
ARI
LB
Hamstring
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
ARI
RB
Hamstring
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
ARI
OL
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
ARI
DB
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
ARI
DB
Leg
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
ARI
WR
Finger
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
ATL
OL
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
ATL
OL
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
ATL
DE
NIR
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
ATL
LB
Shoulder
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
ATL
DE
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
ATL
CB
Forearm
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
ATL
WR
Abdominal
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
ATL
P
Groin
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
ATL
RB
Concussion
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
ATL
S
Achilles
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
ATL
G
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
ATL
QB
Toe
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
ATL
DB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
Michael Bennett
ATL
DL
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
ATL
DL
Achilles
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
BAL
LB
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
BAL
LT
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
BAL
C
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
BAL
DT
Knee, hip
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
BAL
DE
Triceps
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
BAL
S
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
BAL
S
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
BAL
DB
Neck
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
BUF
OT
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
BUF
DT
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
BUF
DT
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
BUF
T
Quad
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
BUF
DE
Pectoral
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
BUF
TE
Hand
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
BUF
LB
Undisclosed
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CAR
OT
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CAR
TE
Concussion
-
Prob
-
-
-
-
-
CAR
LB
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
Garrett McGhin
CAR
OT
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CAR
RB
Knee, ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CAR
G
Leg
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CAR
DT
Quad
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CAR
QB
Lisfranc
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CAR
DB
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CAR
WR
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CAR
DT
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CAR
DL
Quad
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CAR
K
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CHI
DT
Elbow
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CHI
LB
Elbow
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CHI
RT
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CHI
WR
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CHI
DL
Foot
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CHI
TE
Concussion
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CHI
LB
Pec
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CHI
S
Groin
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CHI
TE
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CHI
TE
Calf
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CHI
G
Quad
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
AJ Green
CIN
WR
Ankle
-
Doub
-
-
-
-
-
CIN
DT
Hip
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CIN
RG
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CIN
T
Shoulder
PUP
PUP
-
-
-
-
-
CIN
S
Hand
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CIN
WR
Leg
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CIN
G
Biceps
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CIN
CB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CIN
DE
Concussion
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CIN
CB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CIN
RB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CIN
DT
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CLE
DL
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CLE
CB
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
CLE
S
Achilles
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CLE
DT
Calf
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CLE
LB
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CLE
LB
Chest
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CLE
TE
Wrist
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CLE
QB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CLE
G
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CLE
DB
Concussion
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CLE
DE
Indefinitely
Suspended
Suspended
-
-
-
-
-
DAL
LB
Neck
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
DAL
LB
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
DAL
LB
Arm
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
DAL
WR
Knee
PUP
PUP
-
-
-
-
-
DAL
WR
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DAL
G
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DAL
CB
Triceps
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DAL
DT
Hip
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DAL
S
Pec
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DAL
WR
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DAL
DL
Indefinitely
Suspended
Suspended
-
-
-
-
-
DAL
DL
Indefinitely
Suspended
Suspended
-
-
-
-
-
Ron Leary
DEN
OL
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
TE
Shoulder
-
Prob
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
DL
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
OL
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
Dre'Mont Jones
DEN
DL
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
LB
Back
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
DE
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
WR
Hamstring
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
DE
Elbow
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
FB
Elbow
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
CB
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
LB
Biceps
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
QB
Neck
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
OLB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
DL
Triceps
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
QB
Thumb
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
RB
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
TE
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
TE
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DEN
C
Achilles
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DET
RB
Stinger
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
DET
LB
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
DET
QB
Hip/Back
-
Doub
-
-
-
-
-
DET
DL
Shoulder
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
DET
OL
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
DET
LB
Shoulder
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
DET
RB
Ribs
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
DET
DT
Arm
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DET
G
Arm
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DET
OL
Back/Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DET
LB
Ankle/Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DET
WR
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DET
DL
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DET
WR
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DET
QB
Hamstring
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DET
TE
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DET
FB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
Kevin Strong
DET
DT
Rib
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
Tra Carson
DET
RB
Hamstring
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DET
RB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DET
DE
Pectorals
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
DET
WR
Leg
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
GNB
G
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
GNB
G
Biceps
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
GNB
LB
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
GNB
TE
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
GNB
WR
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
GNB
T
Abdomen
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
RB
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
LB
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
OT
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
LB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
DT
Pec
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
CB
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
TE
Concussion
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
TE
Rib
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
RB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
QB
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
HOU
DL
Achilles
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
IND
CB
Shoulder
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
IND
S
Foot
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
IND
S
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
IND
WR
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
IND
K
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
IND
WR
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
IND
TE
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
IND
DE
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
IND
WR
Collarbone
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
IND
WR
Leg
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
IND
G
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
JAX
WR
Foot
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
Josh Allen
JAX
DE
Shoulder
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
JAX
DE
Hamstring
NFI
NFI
-
-
-
-
-
JAX
LB
Hamstring
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
JAX
LB
Hand
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
JAX
LB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
JAX
TE
Back
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
JAX
WR
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
JAX
DT
Abdominal
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
JAX
TE
Concussion
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
JAX
TE
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
JAX
LB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
Telvin Smith
JAX
LB
Personal
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
JAX
LB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
JAX
G
Elbow
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
RB
Ribs
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
CB
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
CB
Shoulder
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
DE
Chest
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
RB
Hamstring
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
DE
Pec
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
RG
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
LB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
WR
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
QB
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
KAN
DB
Achilles
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
LAC
LT
Groin
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
LAC
DT
Illness
NFI
NFI
-
-
-
-
-
LAC
WR
Hamstring
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
LAC
G
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
LAC
WR
Quad
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
LAC
C
Neck
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
LAC
S
Forearm
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
LAC
S
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
LAR
RT
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
LAR
TE
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
LAR
CB
Thumb
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
LAR
LB
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
LAR
C
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
LAR
S
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
Joe Noteboom
LAR
LG
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
LAR
LB
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
LAR
LB
Pectorals
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
MIA
FB
Shoulder
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
MIA
LB
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
MIA
DT
Hip
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
MIA
DB
Knee
PUP
PUP
-
-
-
-
-
MIA
LB
Knee
PUP
PUP
-
-
-
-
-
MIA
CB
Undisclosed
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
MIA
CB
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
MIA
RB
Leg
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
MIA
WR
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
MIA
WR
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
MIA
LB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
MIA
DE
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
MIA
WR
Neck
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
MIN
RB
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
MIN
RB
Shoulder
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
MIN
S
Toe
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
MIN
TE
Knee
PUP
PUP
-
-
-
-
-
MIN
LB
Concussion
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
MIN
LB
Concussion
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
MIN
C
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
MIN
WR
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
MIN
WR
Leg
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
Tashawn Bower
MIN
DL
Achilles
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NOR
G
Arm
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NOR
CB
Calf
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NOR
LB
Thigh
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NOR
RG
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
C.J. Gardner Johnson
NOR
CB
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NOR
DE
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NOR
DT
Achilles
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NOR
TE
Head
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NOR
WR
Hamstring
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NOR
LB
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NOR
TE
Leg
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
DT
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
CB
Groin
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
RG
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
CB
Groin
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
WR
Hamstring
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
FB
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
FB
Neck
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
K
Hip
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
LT
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
T
Quad
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
G
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
DB
Leg
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
C
Illness
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NWE
DB
Leg
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYG
TE
Foot
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NYG
TE
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NYG
QB
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
Kevin Zeitler
NYG
OL
Ankle/Wrist
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NYG
S
Back
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYG
LB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYG
WR
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYG
LB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYG
LB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYG
WR
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYG
RB
Hip
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYG
CB
Hamstring
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYG
TE
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
WR
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
DL
Stinger
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
WR
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
CB
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
RT
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
S
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
Arthur Maulet
NYJ
CB
Calf
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
RB
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
Ryan Griffin
NYJ
TE
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
CB
Quad
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
CJ Mosley
NYJ
LB
Groin
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
C
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
G
Elbow
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
TE
Ribs
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
LB
Concussion
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
RB
Foot, ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
DL
Undisclosed
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
QB
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
WR
Neck
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
LB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
NYJ
T
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
OAK
WR
Ribs
-
Prob
-
-
-
-
-
OAK
OT
Pectoral
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
Kyle Wilber
OAK
LB
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
OAK
CB
Neck
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
OAK
TE
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
OAK
WR
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
OAK
S
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
OAK
DE
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
OAK
G
Pec
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
OAK
LB
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
Jonathan Abram
OAK
S
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
OAK
DL
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
OAK
QB
Elbow
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
OAK
RB
Achilles
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
OAK
LB
Season
Suspended
Suspended
-
-
-
-
-
PHI
RB
Shoulder
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
PHI
WR
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
PHI
RT
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
PHI
DE
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
PHI
WR
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
PHI
S
Abdomen
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
PHI
RB
Quad
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
PHI
WR
Abdomen
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
PHI
RB
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
PHI
T
Back
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
PHI
DT
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
PHI
DB
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
Charles Johnson
PHI
WR
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
PIT
TE
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
PIT
WR
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
PIT
LB
Back
PUP
PUP
-
-
-
-
-
PIT
WR
Back
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
PIT
FB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
PIT
DT
Pec
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
PIT
QB
Elbow
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
PIT
S
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SEA
TE
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
SEA
LB
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
SEA
DL
Core
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
Ziggy Ansah
SEA
DE
Neck
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
SEA
CB
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
SEA
S
Ankle
-
Doub
-
-
-
-
-
SEA
LB
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
SEA
RB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SEA
C
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SEA
TE
Achilles
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SEA
G
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SEA
DL
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SEA
WR
Indefinitely
Suspended
Suspended
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
WR
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
CB
Hamstring
-
Doub
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
S
Rib
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
DT
Elbow
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
DE
Hamstring
-
Doub
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
CB
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
DJ Jones
SFO
DT
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
WR
Knee, foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
C
Knee, ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
DT
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
LB
Pec
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
WR
Back
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
WR
Foot
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
DT
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
RB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
T
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
SFO
DB
Groin
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
TAM
NT
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
TAM
OLB
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
TAM
WR
Hamstring
-
Doub
-
-
-
-
-
TAM
WR
Hamstring
-
Doub
-
-
-
-
-
TAM
WR
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
TAM
TE
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
TAM
OT
Ankle, knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
TAM
RB
Thumb
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
TAM
LB
Elbow
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
TAM
QB
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
TAM
S
Achilles
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
TAM
LB
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
TAM
OL
Shoulder
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
TAM
DB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
TEN
CB
Knee
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
TEN
WR
Ankle
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
TEN
LB
Shoulder
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
TEN
TE
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
TEN
CB
Wrist
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
TEN
RB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
TEN
K
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
Joshua Kalu
TEN
CB
Undisclosed
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
TEN
WR
Upper Body
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
WR
Concussion
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
OL
Shoulder
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
LB
Calf
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
CB
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
CB
Foot
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
CB
Leg
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
CB
Hamstring
-
Ques
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
WR
Hamstring
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
RB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
TE
Concussion
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
TE
Concussion
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
CB
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
RB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
DL
Ankle
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
RB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
QB
Pectorals
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
QB
Leg
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-
WAS
LB
Knee
IR
IR
-
-
-
-
-