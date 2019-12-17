NFL Week 16 Injury Dashboard

Ian Hartitz
Rotoworld

The NFL's decision to get rid of the "Probable" injury designation has resulted in an overwhelming majority of players being labeled "Questionable" ahead of Sunday. Luckily, we can mostly sift through the noise and determine which questionable players have a good or bad chance of playing by tracking daily practice participation and news.

You can view every injured player's daily practice participation as well as their estimated and official game status in the table below, but first let's break down some of the week's most-important news to monitor.

  • Panthers TE Greg Olsen (concussion) has cleared the protocol and will be healthy enough to suit up this Sunday. Ian Thomas will be a non-viable fantasy option if Olsen is ultimately active. Still, the Panthers declined to name a starting QB on Monday, so treat whoever winds up starting at TE with caution if rookie QB Will Grier draws the start.

  • Bears WR Taylor Gabriel (concussion) has missed back-to-back games, allowing now-No. 2 WR Anthony Miller to flourish. The matchup this week against the Chiefs isn't ideal for the passing game, but both Allen Robinson and Miller can be fired up as solid fantasy options if Gabriel remains sidelined.

  • Bengals WR A.J. Green (ankle) has reportedly not given up on the season just yet. His Week 16 smash spot against the Dolphins would be awfully appealing if we get any sort of update regarding whether or not he'll play a full-time role if active. Both Tyler Boyd and John Ross would be in play as upside fantasy options if AJG is again inactive.

  • Broncos TE Noah Fant (shoulder) missed about a quarter of the team's Week 15 loss to the Chiefs. He's expected to suit up Sunday against the Lions, but backup TE Jeff Heuerman will continue to be annoyingly involved. It's probably not wise to expect too much consistency from any pass-game options in this offense other than Courtland Sutton.

  • Lions QB Matthew Stafford (hip, back) remains week to week and isn't expected to take another snap this season. Injuries to RBs Bo Scarbrough (ribs) and J.D. McKissic (stinger) could again lead to a starting role for Wes Hills, although Ty Johnson along with any other random RB that the Lions decide to promote to the active roster this week could also be plenty involved.

  • Jaguars WR D.J. Chark (foot) seems unlikely to be rushed back to action after sporting a walking boot for most of last week. The offense will continue to roll with Chris Conley, Dede Westbrook and Keelan Cole if Chark remains sidelined against the Falcons in Week 16.

  • Chiefs RB Damien Williams (ribs, illness) isn't guaranteed to walk back into a featured role once active, as the offense has consistently utilized each of LeSean McCoy, Spencer Ware and Darwin Thompson during his absence. None should be treated as anything more than boom-or-bust RB4s regardless of who suits up.

  • Rams TE Gerald Everett (knee) has missed three consecutive games and doesn't appear particularly close to a return after failing to practice again last week. Continue to fire up Tyler Higbee as a weekly TE1 in his absence. The fourth-year TE has posted 7-107-1, 7-116-0 and 12-111-0 performances over the past three weeks.

  • Vikings RBs Dalvin Cook (shoulder) and Alexander Mattison (ankle) are all kinds of banged up. Look for SPARQ-plug/preseason-superstar Mike Boone to work as the offense's lead back if both are ultimately sidelined, although Ameer Abdullah would also likely see plenty of work on pass downs. ESPN's Adam Schefter said it would be "surprising" if Cook plays in either Week 16 or 17.

  • Giants TE Evan Engram (foot) appeared close to a return in Week 15, while Rhett Ellison (concussion) has now missed four consecutive games. Kaden Smith will continue to play a near every-snap role if both Engram and Ellison remain sidelined. Either Smith or Engram would be worthy of borderline TE1 consideration with a full-time role, but keep in mind this is a low-ceiling passing attack that is fairly crowded with the team's top-three WRs and Saquon Barkley also more than worthy of targets.

  • Eagles RB Jordan Howard (shoulder) and WR Nelson Agholor (knee) have been deemed questionable for the last few weeks only to eventually get ruled out on Saturday. Perhaps Week 16's season-defining matchup against the Cowboys will get both back onto the field. Still, limited snaps and opportunities are likely for both considering the success of Miles Sanders, Boston Scott and Greg Ward in Week 15.

  • Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow (ribs) is expected to suit up for the team's Week 16 matchup against the Chargers. Renfrow has missed the last three games with a broken rib and punctured lung. His return will likely lead to three-WR sets featuring himself, Tyrell Williams and Zay Jones. Still, Darren Waller is the only consistent fantasy option in this offense at the moment.

  • Steelers TE Vance McDonald (concussion) could be viewed as an upside TE2 in Week 16 against the Jets if he's active AND SS Jamal Adams (ankle) remains sidelined. JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) faces volume concerns in this run-first offense if healthy enough to return, but could be treated as a boom-or-bust WR3 against this atrocious group of corners.

  • Buccaneers WRs Mike Evans (hamstring), Chris Godwin (hamstring) and Scotty Miller (hamstring) are each expected to sit out with their respective soft-tissue injuries. This means Breshad Perriman, Justin Watson and AAF-champion Ishmael Hyman should mostly work out of three-WR sets. Note that OJ Howard (8 targets in Week 15) and Cameron Brate (7) also figure to be plenty involved as receivers.

The below injury dashboard denotes every player listed on all 32 team's injury reports as well as those that are currently suspended or on the IR/PUP. "DNP" stands for "Did Not Practice", "LP" stands for "Limited Practice" and "FP" stands for "Full Practice".

Be sure to follow our industry-leading player news for up-to-the-minute analysis on injuries and transactions around the league.

Week 16

Tm

Pos

Injury

Tm Status

RW Status

M

Tu

W

Th

F

Haason Reddick

ARI

LB

Groin

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Tanner Vallejo

ARI

LB

Ribs

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Rodney Gunter

ARI

DL

Toe

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jonathan Bullard

ARI

DL

Hamstring

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Zach Allen

ARI

DE

Neck

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Brooks Reed

ARI

LB

Hamstring

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

D.J. Foster

ARI

RB

Hamstring

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Marcus Gilbert

ARI

OL

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Josh Shaw

ARI

DB

Shoulder

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Robert Alford

ARI

DB

Leg

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Hakeem Butler

ARI

WR

Finger

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Ty Sambrailo

ATL

OL

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

James Carpenter

ATL

OL

Concussion

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Allen Bailey

ATL

DE

NIR

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Foyesade Oluokun

ATL

LB

Shoulder

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Takk McKinley

ATL

DE

Shoulder

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Desmond Trufant

ATL

CB

Forearm

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Calvin Ridley

ATL

WR

Abdominal

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Matt Bosher

ATL

P

Groin

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Ito Smith

ATL

RB

Concussion

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Keanu Neal

ATL

S

Achilles

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Chris Lindstrom

ATL

G

Foot

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Kurt Benkert

ATL

QB

Toe

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

J.J. Wilcox

ATL

DB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Michael Bennett

ATL

DL

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Steven Means

ATL

DL

Achilles

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Chris Board

BAL

LB

Concussion

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Ronnie Stanley

BAL

LT

Concussion

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Matt Skura

BAL

C

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Daylon Mack

BAL

DT

Knee, hip

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Pernell McPhee

BAL

DE

Triceps

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

DeShon Elliott

BAL

S

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Tony Jefferson

BAL

S

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Tavon Young

BAL

DB

Neck

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Ty Nsekhe

BUF

OT

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Corey Liuget

BUF

DT

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Harrison Phillips

BUF

DT

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

LaAdrian Waddle

BUF

T

Quad

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Mike Love

BUF

DE

Pectoral

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jason Croom

BUF

TE

Hand

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Vosean Joseph

BUF

LB

Undisclosed

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Greg Little

CAR

OT

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Greg Olsen

CAR

TE

Concussion

-

Prob

-

-

-

-

-

Marquis Haynes

CAR

LB

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Garrett McGhin

CAR

OT

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Jordan Scarlett

CAR

RB

Knee, ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Greg Van Roten

CAR

G

Leg

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Dontari Poe

CAR

DT

Quad

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Cam Newton

CAR

QB

Lisfranc

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Natrell Jamerson

CAR

DB

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Chris Hogan

CAR

WR

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Kawann Short

CAR

DT

Shoulder

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Destiny Vaeao

CAR

DL

Quad

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Graham Gano

CAR

K

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Akiem Hicks

CHI

DT

Elbow

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Danny Trevathan

CHI

LB

Elbow

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Bobby Massie

CHI

RT

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Taylor Gabriel

CHI

WR

Concussion

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Roy Robertson-Harris

CHI

DL

Foot

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Ben Braunecker

CHI

TE

Concussion

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Roquan Smith

CHI

LB

Pec

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Sherrick McManis

CHI

S

Groin

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Adam Shaheen

CHI

TE

Foot

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Trey Burton

CHI

TE

Calf

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

T.J. Clemmings

CHI

G

Quad

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

AJ Green

CIN

WR

Ankle

-

Doub

-

-

-

-

-

Renell Wren

CIN

DT

Hip

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

John Miller

CIN

RG

Concussion

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Jonah Williams

CIN

T

Shoulder

PUP

PUP

-

-

-

-

-

Brandon Wilson

CIN

S

Hand

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Auden Tate

CIN

WR

Leg

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Alex Redmond

CIN

G

Biceps

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Dre Kirkpatrick

CIN

CB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Kerry Wynn

CIN

DE

Concussion

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Darius Phillips

CIN

CB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Rodney Anderson

CIN

RB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Niles Scott

CIN

DT

Foot

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Olivier Vernon

CLE

DL

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Eric Murray

CLE

CB

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Morgan Burnett

CLE

S

Achilles

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Daniel Ekuale

CLE

DT

Calf

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Willie Harvey

CLE

LB

Shoulder

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Christian Kirksey

CLE

LB

Chest

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

David Njoku

CLE

TE

Wrist

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Drew Stanton

CLE

QB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Drew Forbes

CLE

G

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Phillip Gaines

CLE

DB

Concussion

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Myles Garrett

CLE

DE

Indefinitely

Suspended

Suspended

-

-

-

-

-

Leighton Vander Esch

DAL

LB

Neck

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Joe Thomas

DAL

LB

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Luke Gifford

DAL

LB

Arm

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Noah Brown

DAL

WR

Knee

PUP

PUP

-

-

-

-

-

Cedrick Wilson

DAL

WR

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Connor Williams

DAL

G

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Anthony Brown

DAL

CB

Triceps

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Tyrone Crawford

DAL

DT

Hip

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Kavon Frazier

DAL

S

Pec

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jon'Vea Johnson

DAL

WR

Shoulder

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

David Irving

DAL

DL

Indefinitely

Suspended

Suspended

-

-

-

-

-

Randy Gregory

DAL

DL

Indefinitely

Suspended

Suspended

-

-

-

-

-

Ron Leary

DEN

OL

Concussion

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Noah Fant

DEN

TE

Shoulder

-

Prob

-

-

-

-

-

Adam Gotsis

DEN

DL

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Ja'Wuan James

DEN

OL

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Dre'Mont Jones

DEN

DL

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Joe Jones

DEN

LB

Back

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

DeMarcus Walker

DEN

DE

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Juwann Winfree

DEN

WR

Hamstring

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Derek Wolfe

DEN

DE

Elbow

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Andy Janovich

DEN

FB

Elbow

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Bryce Callahan

DEN

CB

Foot

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Corey Nelson

DEN

LB

Biceps

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Joe Flacco

DEN

QB

Neck

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Bradley Chubb

DEN

OLB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Billy Winn

DEN

DL

Triceps

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Drew Lock

DEN

QB

Thumb

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Theo Riddick

DEN

RB

Shoulder

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jake Butt

DEN

TE

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Austin Fort

DEN

TE

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Nico Falah

DEN

C

Achilles

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

J.D. McKissic

DET

RB

Stinger

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Devon Kennard

DET

LB

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Matthew Stafford

DET

QB

Hip/Back

-

Doub

-

-

-

-

-

A'Shawn Robinson

DET

DL

Shoulder

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Rick Wagner

DET

OL

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Christian Jones

DET

LB

Shoulder

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Bo Scarbrough

DET

RB

Ribs

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Mike Daniels

DET

DT

Arm

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Kenny Wiggins

DET

G

Arm

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Joe Dahl

DET

OL

Back/Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jarrad Davis

DET

LB

Ankle/Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Marvin Jones

DET

WR

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Da'shawn Hand

DET

DL

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Marvin Hall

DET

WR

Foot

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jeff Driskel

DET

QB

Hamstring

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

T.J. Hockenson

DET

TE

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Nick Bawden

DET

FB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Kevin Strong

DET

DT

Rib

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Tra Carson

DET

RB

Hamstring

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Kerryon Johnson

DET

RB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Austin Bryant

DET

DE

Pectorals

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jermaine Kearse

DET

WR

Leg

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Cole Madison

GNB

G

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Lane Taylor

GNB

G

Biceps

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Raven Greene

GNB

LB

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jace Sternberger

GNB

TE

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Equanimeous St. Brown

GNB

WR

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jason Spriggs

GNB

T

Abdomen

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Taiwan Jones

HOU

RB

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Benardrick McKinney

HOU

LB

Concussion

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Tytus Howard

HOU

OT

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Dylan Cole

HOU

LB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

J.J. Watt

HOU

DT

Pec

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Phillip Gaines

HOU

CB

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Kahale Warring

HOU

TE

Concussion

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jordan Thomas

HOU

TE

Rib

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Lamar Miller

HOU

RB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Joe Webb

HOU

QB

Foot

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Duke Ejiofor

HOU

DL

Achilles

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Quincy Wilson

IND

CB

Shoulder

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Rolan Milligan

IND

S

Foot

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Kenny Moore

IND

S

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Parris Campbell

IND

WR

Foot

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Adam Vinatieri

IND

K

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Chester Rogers

IND

WR

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Eric Ebron

IND

TE

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Kemoko Turay

IND

DE

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Devin Funchess

IND

WR

Collarbone

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Daurice Fountain

IND

WR

Leg

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Javon Patterson

IND

G

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

D.J. Chark

JAX

WR

Foot

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Josh Allen

JAX

DE

Shoulder

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Lerentee McCray

JAX

DE

Hamstring

NFI

NFI

-

-

-

-

-

Jake Ryan

JAX

LB

Hamstring

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Quincy Williams

JAX

LB

Hand

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Myles Jack

JAX

LB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Josh Oliver

JAX

TE

Back

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Marqise Lee

JAX

WR

Shoulder

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Marcell Dareus

JAX

DT

Abdominal

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Geoff Swaim

JAX

TE

Concussion

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

James O'Shaughnessy

JAX

TE

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jake Ryan

JAX

LB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Telvin Smith

JAX

LB

Personal

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

James Onwualu

JAX

LB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Ben Ijalana

JAX

G

Elbow

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Damien Williams

KAN

RB

Ribs

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Rashad Fenton

KAN

CB

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Morris Claiborne

KAN

CB

Shoulder

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Alex Okafor

KAN

DE

Chest

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Darrel Williams

KAN

RB

Hamstring

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Emmanuel Ogbah

KAN

DE

Pec

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Martinas Rankin

KAN

RG

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Breeland Speaks

KAN

LB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Marcus Kemp

KAN

WR

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Chad Henne

KAN

QB

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Keith Reaser

KAN

DB

Achilles

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Russell Okung

LAC

LT

Groin

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Cortez Broughton

LAC

DT

Illness

NFI

NFI

-

-

-

-

-

Geremy Davis

LAC

WR

Hamstring

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Forrest Lamp

LAC

G

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Travis Benjamin

LAC

WR

Quad

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Mike Pouncey

LAC

C

Neck

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Adrian Phillips

LAC

S

Forearm

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Derwin James

LAC

S

Foot

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Rob Havenstein

LAR

RT

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Gerald Everett

LAR

TE

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Troy Hill

LAR

CB

Thumb

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Bryce Hager

LAR

LB

Shoulder

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Brian Allen

LAR

C

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

John Johnson

LAR

S

Shoulder

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Joe Noteboom

LAR

LG

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Justin Lawler

LAR

LB

Foot

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Micah Kiser

LAR

LB

Pectorals

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Chandler Cox

MIA

FB

Shoulder

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Raekwon McMillan

MIA

LB

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Gerald Willis

MIA

DT

Hip

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Cordrea Tankersley

MIA

DB

Knee

PUP

PUP

-

-

-

-

-

Mike Hull

MIA

LB

Knee

PUP

PUP

-

-

-

-

-

Ken Webster

MIA

CB

Undisclosed

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Ken Crawley

MIA

CB

Shoulder

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Kalen Ballage

MIA

RB

Leg

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jakeem Grant

MIA

WR

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Preston Williams

MIA

WR

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

James Crawford

MIA

LB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jonathan Ledbetter

MIA

DE

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Ricardo Louis

MIA

WR

Neck

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Alexander Mattison

MIN

RB

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Dalvin Cook

MIN

RB

Shoulder

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Jayron Kearse

MIN

S

Toe

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

David Morgan

MIN

TE

Knee

PUP

PUP

-

-

-

-

-

Ben Gedeon

MIN

LB

Concussion

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Ben Gedeon

MIN

LB

Concussion

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Brett Jones

MIN

C

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Chad Beebe

MIN

WR

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Josh Doctson

MIN

WR

Leg

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Tashawn Bower

MIN

DL

Achilles

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Andrus Peat

NOR

G

Arm

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Patrick Robinson

NOR

CB

Calf

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Kiko Alonso

NOR

LB

Thigh

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Larry Warford

NOR

RG

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

C.J. Gardner Johnson

NOR

CB

Concussion

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Marcus Davenport

NOR

DE

Foot

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Sheldon Rankins

NOR

DT

Achilles

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jason Vander Laan

NOR

TE

Head

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Keith Kirkwood

NOR

WR

Hamstring

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Josh Martin

NOR

LB

Shoulder

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Garrett Griffin

NOR

TE

Leg

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Byron Cowart

NWE

DT

Concussion

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Jason McCourty

NWE

CB

Groin

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Shaq Mason

NWE

RG

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Jonathan Jones

NWE

CB

Groin

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Gunner Olszewski

NWE

WR

Hamstring

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jakob Johnson

NWE

FB

Shoulder

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

James Develin

NWE

FB

Neck

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Stephen Gostkowski

NWE

K

Hip

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Isaiah Wynn

NWE

LT

Foot

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Yodny Cajuste

NWE

T

Quad

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Hjalte Froholdt

NWE

G

Shoulder

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Brandon King

NWE

DB

Leg

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

David Andrews

NWE

C

Illness

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Malik Gant

NWE

DB

Leg

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Evan Engram

NYG

TE

Foot

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Rhett Ellison

NYG

TE

Concussion

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Daniel Jones

NYG

QB

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Kevin Zeitler

NYG

OL

Ankle/Wrist

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Jabrill Peppers

NYG

S

Back

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Ryan Connelly

NYG

LB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Russell Shepard

NYG

WR

Foot

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Kareem Martin

NYG

LB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jonathan Anderson

NYG

LB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Corey Coleman

NYG

WR

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Rod Smith

NYG

RB

Hip

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Sam Beal

NYG

CB

Hamstring

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Scott Simonson

NYG

TE

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jeff Smith

NYJ

WR

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Quinnen Williams

NYJ

DL

Stinger

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Demaryius Thomas

NYJ

WR

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Brian Poole

NYJ

CB

Concussion

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Chuma Edoga

NYJ

RT

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Jamal Adams

NYJ

S

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Arthur Maulet

NYJ

CB

Calf

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Bilal Powell

NYJ

RB

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Ryan Griffin

NYJ

TE

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Kyron Brown

NYJ

CB

Quad

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

CJ Mosley

NYJ

LB

Groin

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Ryan Kalil

NYJ

C

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Brian Winters

NYJ

G

Elbow

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Chris Herndon

NYJ

TE

Ribs

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Albert McClellan

NYJ

LB

Concussion

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Trenton Cannon

NYJ

RB

Foot, ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

John Franklin-Myers

NYJ

DL

Undisclosed

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Trevor Siemian

NYJ

QB

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Quincy Enunwa

NYJ

WR

Neck

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Avery Williamson

NYJ

LB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Brent Qvale

NYJ

T

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Hunter Renfrow

OAK

WR

Ribs

-

Prob

-

-

-

-

-

Trent Brown

OAK

OT

Pectoral

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Kyle Wilber

OAK

LB

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Daryl Worley

OAK

CB

Neck

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Foster Moreau

OAK

TE

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Dwayne Harris

OAK

WR

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Karl Joseph

OAK

S

Foot

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Arden Key

OAK

DE

Foot

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jordan Devey

OAK

G

Pec

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Marquel Lee

OAK

LB

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jonathan Abram

OAK

S

Shoulder

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Justin Ellis

OAK

DL

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Nathan Peterman

OAK

QB

Elbow

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Isaiah Crowell

OAK

RB

Achilles

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Vontaze Burfict

OAK

LB

Season

Suspended

Suspended

-

-

-

-

-

Jordan Howard

PHI

RB

Shoulder

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Nelson Agholor

PHI

WR

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Lane Johnson

PHI

RT

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Derek Barnett

PHI

DE

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Alshon Jeffery

PHI

WR

Foot

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Rudy Ford

PHI

S

Abdomen

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Darren Sproles

PHI

RB

Quad

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

DeSean Jackson

PHI

WR

Abdomen

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Corey Clement

PHI

RB

Shoulder

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jordan Mailata

PHI

T

Back

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Malik Jackson

PHI

DT

Foot

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Cre'von LeBlanc

PHI

DB

Foot

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Charles Johnson

PHI

WR

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Vance McDonald

PIT

TE

Concussion

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

JuJu Smith-Schuster

PIT

WR

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Ryan Shazier

PIT

LB

Back

PUP

PUP

-

-

-

-

-

Ryan Switzer

PIT

WR

Back

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Roosevelt Nix

PIT

FB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Stephon Tuitt

PIT

DT

Pec

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Ben Roethlisberger

PIT

QB

Elbow

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Sean Davis

PIT

S

Shoulder

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Luke Willson

SEA

TE

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Mychal Kendricks

SEA

LB

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Jadeveon Clowney

SEA

DL

Core

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Ziggy Ansah

SEA

DE

Neck

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Shaquill Griffin

SEA

CB

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Quandre Diggs

SEA

S

Ankle

-

Doub

-

-

-

-

-

Bobby Wagner

SEA

LB

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Rashaad Penny

SEA

RB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Justin Britt

SEA

C

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Will Dissly

SEA

TE

Achilles

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jordan Simmons

SEA

G

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Nazair Jones

SEA

DL

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Josh Gordon

SEA

WR

Indefinitely

Suspended

Suspended

-

-

-

-

-

Dante Pettis

SFO

WR

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Richard Sherman

SFO

CB

Hamstring

-

Doub

-

-

-

-

-

Jaquiski Tartt

SFO

S

Rib

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Jullian Taylor

SFO

DT

Elbow

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Dee Ford

SFO

DE

Hamstring

-

Doub

-

-

-

-

-

K'Waun Williams

SFO

CB

Concussion

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

DJ Jones

SFO

DT

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Marquise Goodwin

SFO

WR

Knee, foot

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Weston Richburg

SFO

C

Knee, ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Ronald Blair

SFO

DT

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Kwon Alexander

SFO

LB

Pec

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jalen Hurd

SFO

WR

Back

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Trent Taylor

SFO

WR

Foot

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Kentavius Street

SFO

DT

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jerick McKinnon

SFO

RB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Shon Coleman

SFO

T

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Tim Harris

SFO

DB

Groin

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Beau Allen

TAM

NT

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Anthony Nelson

TAM

OLB

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Mike Evans

TAM

WR

Hamstring

-

Doub

-

-

-

-

-

Chris Godwin

TAM

WR

Hamstring

-

Doub

-

-

-

-

-

Scotty Miller

TAM

WR

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Tanner Hudson

TAM

TE

Concussion

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Donovan Smith

TAM

OT

Ankle, knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

T.J. Logan

TAM

RB

Thumb

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jack Cichy

TAM

LB

Elbow

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Blaine Gabbert

TAM

QB

Shoulder

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Justin Evans

TAM

S

Achilles

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Kendell Beckwith

TAM

LB

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Michael Liedtke

TAM

OL

Shoulder

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Orion Stewart

TAM

DB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Adoree' Jackson

TEN

CB

Knee

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Adam Humphries

TEN

WR

Ankle

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Daren Bates

TEN

LB

Shoulder

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Delanie Walker

TEN

TE

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Malcolm Butler

TEN

CB

Wrist

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

David Fluellen

TEN

RB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Ryan Succop

TEN

K

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Joshua Kalu

TEN

CB

Undisclosed

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Cameron Batson

TEN

WR

Upper Body

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Trey Quinn

WAS

WR

Concussion

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Brandon Scherff

WAS

OL

Shoulder

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Ryan Kerrigan

WAS

LB

Calf

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Quinton Dunbar

WAS

CB

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Jimmy Moreland

WAS

CB

Foot

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Aaron Colvin

WAS

CB

Leg

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Fabian Moreau

WAS

CB

Hamstring

-

Ques

-

-

-

-

-

Paul Richardson

WAS

WR

Hamstring

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Derrius Guice

WAS

RB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Vernon Davis

WAS

TE

Concussion

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Jordan Reed

WAS

TE

Concussion

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie

WAS

CB

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Derrius Guice

WAS

RB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Caleb Brantley

WAS

DL

Ankle

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Bryce Love

WAS

RB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Josh Woodrum

WAS

QB

Pectorals

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Alex Smith

WAS

QB

Leg

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

Reuben Foster

WAS

LB

Knee

IR

IR

-

-

-

-

-

