NFL Week 16 Injury Dashboard

The NFL's decision to get rid of the "Probable" injury designation has resulted in an overwhelming majority of players being labeled "Questionable" ahead of Sunday. Luckily, we can mostly sift through the noise and determine which questionable players have a good or bad chance of playing by tracking daily practice participation and news.

You can view every injured player's daily practice participation as well as their estimated and official game status in the table below, but first let's break down some of the week's most-important news to monitor.

Panthers TE Greg Olsen (concussion) has cleared the protocol and will be healthy enough to suit up this Sunday. Ian Thomas will be a non-viable fantasy option if Olsen is ultimately active. Still, the Panthers declined to name a starting QB on Monday, so treat whoever winds up starting at TE with caution if rookie QB Will Grier draws the start.

Bears WR Taylor Gabriel (concussion) has missed back-to-back games, allowing now-No. 2 WR Anthony Miller to flourish. The matchup this week against the Chiefs isn't ideal for the passing game, but both Allen Robinson and Miller can be fired up as solid fantasy options if Gabriel remains sidelined.

Bengals WR A.J. Green (ankle) has reportedly not given up on the season just yet. His Week 16 smash spot against the Dolphins would be awfully appealing if we get any sort of update regarding whether or not he'll play a full-time role if active. Both Tyler Boyd and John Ross would be in play as upside fantasy options if AJG is again inactive.

Broncos TE Noah Fant (shoulder) missed about a quarter of the team's Week 15 loss to the Chiefs. He's expected to suit up Sunday against the Lions, but backup TE Jeff Heuerman will continue to be annoyingly involved. It's probably not wise to expect too much consistency from any pass-game options in this offense other than Courtland Sutton.

Lions QB Matthew Stafford (hip, back) remains week to week and isn't expected to take another snap this season. Injuries to RBs Bo Scarbrough (ribs) and J.D. McKissic (stinger) could again lead to a starting role for Wes Hills, although Ty Johnson along with any other random RB that the Lions decide to promote to the active roster this week could also be plenty involved.

Jaguars WR D.J. Chark (foot) seems unlikely to be rushed back to action after sporting a walking boot for most of last week. The offense will continue to roll with Chris Conley, Dede Westbrook and Keelan Cole if Chark remains sidelined against the Falcons in Week 16.

Chiefs RB Damien Williams (ribs, illness) isn't guaranteed to walk back into a featured role once active, as the offense has consistently utilized each of LeSean McCoy, Spencer Ware and Darwin Thompson during his absence. None should be treated as anything more than boom-or-bust RB4s regardless of who suits up.

Rams TE Gerald Everett (knee) has missed three consecutive games and doesn't appear particularly close to a return after failing to practice again last week. Continue to fire up Tyler Higbee as a weekly TE1 in his absence. The fourth-year TE has posted 7-107-1, 7-116-0 and 12-111-0 performances over the past three weeks.

Vikings RBs Dalvin Cook (shoulder) and Alexander Mattison (ankle) are all kinds of banged up. Look for SPARQ-plug/preseason-superstar Mike Boone to work as the offense's lead back if both are ultimately sidelined, although Ameer Abdullah would also likely see plenty of work on pass downs. ESPN's Adam Schefter said it would be "surprising" if Cook plays in either Week 16 or 17.

Giants TE Evan Engram (foot) appeared close to a return in Week 15, while Rhett Ellison (concussion) has now missed four consecutive games. Kaden Smith will continue to play a near every-snap role if both Engram and Ellison remain sidelined. Either Smith or Engram would be worthy of borderline TE1 consideration with a full-time role, but keep in mind this is a low-ceiling passing attack that is fairly crowded with the team's top-three WRs and Saquon Barkley also more than worthy of targets.

Eagles RB Jordan Howard (shoulder) and WR Nelson Agholor (knee) have been deemed questionable for the last few weeks only to eventually get ruled out on Saturday. Perhaps Week 16's season-defining matchup against the Cowboys will get both back onto the field. Still, limited snaps and opportunities are likely for both considering the success of Miles Sanders, Boston Scott and Greg Ward in Week 15.

Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow (ribs) is expected to suit up for the team's Week 16 matchup against the Chargers. Renfrow has missed the last three games with a broken rib and punctured lung. His return will likely lead to three-WR sets featuring himself, Tyrell Williams and Zay Jones. Still, Darren Waller is the only consistent fantasy option in this offense at the moment.