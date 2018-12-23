NFL Week 16 inactive players lists

NFL footballs (Getty Images)

Here are the inactive players for Sunday’s games of NFL Week 16, as announced by the individual teams on Twitter:

Sunday’s early games

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-9) at Dallas Cowboys (8-6)









Cincinnati Bengals (6-8) at Cleveland Browns (6-7-1)

#Bengals Inactives #CINvsCLE 12/23: -CB K. Russell

-CB T. McRae

-LB J. Evans

-OT C. Ogbuehi

-WR T. Boyd

-TE J. Franks

-DE K. Edebali — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) December 23, 2018





Story continues





Minnesota Vikings (7-6-1) at Detroit Lions (5-9)









Buffalo Bills (5-9) at New England Patriots (9-5)









Green Bay Packers (5-8-1) at New York Jets (4-10)

Randall Cobb is inactive vs. the Jets.#GBvsNYJ inactives list 📋https://t.co/BALASqJnah — Green Bay Packers (@packers) December 23, 2018





DB Darryl Roberts and OLB Jordan Jenkins are both UP.#Jets inactives for #GBvsNYJ ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/TAT5Bd9UiG — New York Jets (@nyjets) December 23, 2018





Houston Texans (10-4) at Philadelphia Eagles (7-7)

Today’s #Texans inactives vs. the @Eagles #28 RB Alfred Blue will start at running back in place of #26 Lamar Miller #HOUvsPHI pic.twitter.com/j23ZpVwXi7 — Texans PR (@TexansPR) December 23, 2018





#HOUvsPHI Inactives: LB Alexander, DT Hector, CB Jones, G Pryor, G Seumalo, CB Sullivan, QB Wentz — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 23, 2018





Atlanta Falcons (5-9) at Carolina Panthers (6-7)





A surprise scratch – KK Short to miss the first game of his six-year career.https://t.co/mEkbpytSpy — Bryan Strickland (@PanthersBryan) December 23, 2018





New York Giants (5-9) at Indianapolis Colts (8-6)

Kerry Wynn has been added to today's #NYGiants inactives. Full list:

WR Odell Beckham Jr.

WR Russell Shepard

LB Alec Ogletree

C Spencer Pulley

QB Kyle Lauletta

S Kamrin Moore

DE Kerry Wynn pic.twitter.com/ZVcQROm6GE — New York Giants (@Giants) December 23, 2018









Jacksonville Jaguars (4-10) at Miami Dolphins (7-7)

Josh Lambo and T.J. Yeldon are inactive for today's game against the Dolphins. Full list of inactives ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/Qg3Wh5BRf7 — #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) December 23, 2018







