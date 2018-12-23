NFL Week 16 inactive players lists
Here are the inactive players for Sunday’s games of NFL Week 16, as announced by the individual teams on Twitter:
Sunday’s early games
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-9) at Dallas Cowboys (8-6)
Inactives for today's contest vs. Dallas.#GoBucs | #TBvsDAL pic.twitter.com/5uX5BYhmtx
— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) December 23, 2018
Cowboys inactives: Mike White, Tavon Austin, Anthony Brown, Sean Lee, Chris Covington, Dorance Armstrong, David Irving #cowboyswire
— David Helman (@HelmanDC) December 23, 2018
Cincinnati Bengals (6-8) at Cleveland Browns (6-7-1)
#Bengals Inactives #CINvsCLE 12/23:
-CB K. Russell
-CB T. McRae
-LB J. Evans
-OT C. Ogbuehi
-WR T. Boyd
-TE J. Franks
-DE K. Edebali
— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) December 23, 2018
Our inactives for #CINvsCLE: pic.twitter.com/ZrXCIUTKmB
— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 23, 2018
Minnesota Vikings (7-6-1) at Detroit Lions (5-9)
Today’s #Vikings inactives pic.twitter.com/EEpNs7c4o6
— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) December 23, 2018
#MINvsDET: Today's #Lions inactives pic.twitter.com/S2Hw8ZUkYr
— Detroit Lions (@Lions) December 23, 2018
Buffalo Bills (5-9) at New England Patriots (9-5)
Today’s inactives. #BUFvsNE pic.twitter.com/zHnmI88M83
— Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) December 23, 2018
#Patriots inactives.#BUFvsNE pic.twitter.com/fqtmSfzgZc
— New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 23, 2018
Green Bay Packers (5-8-1) at New York Jets (4-10)
Randall Cobb is inactive vs. the Jets.#GBvsNYJ inactives list 📋https://t.co/BALASqJnah
— Green Bay Packers (@packers) December 23, 2018
DB Darryl Roberts and OLB Jordan Jenkins are both UP.#Jets inactives for #GBvsNYJ ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/TAT5Bd9UiG
— New York Jets (@nyjets) December 23, 2018
Houston Texans (10-4) at Philadelphia Eagles (7-7)
Today’s #Texans inactives vs. the @Eagles
#28 RB Alfred Blue will start at running back in place of #26 Lamar Miller #HOUvsPHI pic.twitter.com/j23ZpVwXi7
— Texans PR (@TexansPR) December 23, 2018
#HOUvsPHI Inactives: LB Alexander, DT Hector, CB Jones, G Pryor, G Seumalo, CB Sullivan, QB Wentz
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 23, 2018
Atlanta Falcons (5-9) at Carolina Panthers (6-7)
Our inactives for #ATLvsCAR ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/DCpDNy7s5v
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) December 23, 2018
A surprise scratch – KK Short to miss the first game of his six-year career.https://t.co/mEkbpytSpy
— Bryan Strickland (@PanthersBryan) December 23, 2018
New York Giants (5-9) at Indianapolis Colts (8-6)
Kerry Wynn has been added to today's #NYGiants inactives. Full list:
WR Odell Beckham Jr.
WR Russell Shepard
LB Alec Ogletree
C Spencer Pulley
QB Kyle Lauletta
S Kamrin Moore
DE Kerry Wynn pic.twitter.com/ZVcQROm6GE
— New York Giants (@Giants) December 23, 2018
T.Y. Hilton is active for #NYGvsIND: https://t.co/nE0gm9xKpJ pic.twitter.com/aaR55jE1nT
— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) December 23, 2018
Jacksonville Jaguars (4-10) at Miami Dolphins (7-7)
Josh Lambo and T.J. Yeldon are inactive for today's game against the Dolphins.
Full list of inactives ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/Qg3Wh5BRf7
— #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) December 23, 2018
Today’s inactives for #JAXvsMIA. pic.twitter.com/KGvcoz96Ey
— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) December 23, 2018