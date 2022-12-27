NFL Week 16: Honda Hybrid Players of the Week | You Pod to Win the Game

Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson and Frank Schwab reveal the players they believe had the biggest impact through the air in Week 16. Brought to you by Honda and the rugged all-new CR-V Hybrid, which can run on gas, electric or both. Hear the full conversation on the You Pod to Win the Game podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.

CHARLES ROBINSON: Let's talk about our Honda Hybrid Players of the Week as we close out our recap of week 16. We wanted to highlight two of the league's top hybrid performances of the day. Thanks to Honda and the rugged, all new CR-V Hybrid, which can run on gas, electric, or both.

Frank, who was your best two-way player of the day, putting up the best air and ground attack on Sunday?

FRANK SCHWAB: I'm going to go with Dak Prescott. He was great through the air. We know that-- 347 yards, three touchdowns. Also, we know the value he adds with his legs, fully healthy now.

We forget, like, yeah, he had that bad leg injury a couple of years ago, really didn't run his first year back. That part of his game has returned. He had 41 rushing yards.

We all he kind of comes through. When they really need him on a third down or whatever, he can run it, he can buy time in the pocket. He looks healthy. He looks good.

And I'm just happy-- I just want to get past the point where every Cowboys win/loss is not a referendum on Dak Prescott's career.

CHARLES ROBINSON: Agree.

FRANK SCHWAB: He gets over 400 yards and the Cowboys, lose giving up 40 yards to the Jaguars. They were like, oh, Dak's got to play better.

Come on, Dak is a heck of a quarterback. He's been really, really good this year. He is a reason they do-- I still believe they have a chance to win the Super Bowl, and he had a great game in that win against the Eagles to still keep them alive for the NFC East.

Charles, who was your Honda Hybrid Player of the Week?

CHARLES ROBINSON: I'm going to go with Trevor Lawrence. I think it was important to see Trevor go on the road in New York against the Jets, late in the season, and, you know, I think the fact that they've got momentum going for them right now, the fact that Lawrence personally has, I think, seen probably the best two-month period of his career.

But what I thought was really striking against the Jets, he throws for 229 passing yards but he runs for 51 yards and a touchdown. And remember, when you go back to Clemson, some of the things that we really liked about Trevor Lawrence coming in was the fact that he did have that added element of athleticism.

And I think it actually showcases a little of the confidence that's really starting to build continually. First, it was week to week with Trevor Lawrence, now I think it's month to month. He's poised to get them into a playoff position now.

To me, I think he's really showcasing both parts of his game, and that makes all the difference in the world for the Jaguars and Trevor Lawrence moving forward.

All right, well that's it for our two Hybrid Players of the Week. Thanks again to Honda and the rugged, all new CR-V Hybrid, which can run on gas, electric, or both.