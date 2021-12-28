NFL Week 16: Former Vols’ stats
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Week 16 of the NFL season has concluded.
The season started with 18 players on active rosters.
Miami defensive back Justin Coleman missed Monday’s game against the Saints as he was on the NFL’s COVID-19 reserve list.
Former Tennessee tight end Ethan Wolf was promoted from New Orleans’ practice squad.
Former Vols’ stats for Week 16 are listed below.
Jauan Jennings (San Francisco 49ers): 2 receptions, 19 yards
Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
Morgan Cox (Tennessee Titans): Played, no stats
Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Malik Jackson (Cleveland Browns): 1 assist
(AP Photo/David Dermer)
Dustin Colquitt (Cleveland Browns): 1 punt, 37 yards
(AP Photo/David Richard)
Jalen Reeves-Maybin (Detroit Lions): 4 tackles, 4 assists, 1 forced fumble
Syndication: DetroitFreePress
Cordarrelle Patterson (Atlanta Falcons): 7 carries, 14 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 reception, minus-1 yard, 3 kickoff returns, 79 yards
Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Josh Palmer (Los Angeles Chargers): 5 receptions, 43 yards, 1 touchdown
Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Jakob Johnson (New England Patriots): 1 reception, 9 yards
Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Kyle Phillips (New York Jets): 1 assist
Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Derek Barnett (Philadelphia Eagles): 2 tackles, 2 assists
Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Darrell Taylor (Seattle Seahawks): 2 tackles, 1 assist
(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Trey Smith (Kansas City Chiefs): Played, no stats
(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Cameron Sutton (Pittsburgh Steelers): Played, no stats
Syndication: The Record
Justin Coleman (Miami Dolphins): Reserved COVID-19 list
© Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Michael Palardy (Miami Dolphins): 6 punts, 255 yards
(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Alvin Kamara (New Orleans Saints): 13 carries, 52 yards, 2 receptions, 7 yards
Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
Marquez Callaway (New Orleans Saints): 4 receptions, 46 yards
Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
Ethan Wolf (New Orleans Saints): 2 receptions, 8 yards
(Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
Shy Tuttle (New Orleans Saints): 2 tackles, 4 assists
Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
1
1