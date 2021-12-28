NFL Week 16: Former Vols’ stats

In this article:

Week 16 of the NFL season has concluded.

The season started with 18 players on active rosters.

Miami defensive back Justin Coleman missed Monday’s game against the Saints as he was on the NFL’s COVID-19 reserve list.

Former Tennessee tight end Ethan Wolf was promoted from New Orleans’ practice squad.

Former Vols’ stats for Week 16 are listed below.

Jauan Jennings (San Francisco 49ers): 2 receptions, 19 yards

Morgan Cox (Tennessee Titans): Played, no stats

Malik Jackson (Cleveland Browns): 1 assist

Dustin Colquitt (Cleveland Browns): 1 punt, 37 yards

Jalen Reeves-Maybin (Detroit Lions): 4 tackles, 4 assists, 1 forced fumble

Cordarrelle Patterson (Atlanta Falcons): 7 carries, 14 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 reception, minus-1 yard, 3 kickoff returns, 79 yards

Josh Palmer (Los Angeles Chargers): 5 receptions, 43 yards, 1 touchdown

Jakob Johnson (New England Patriots): 1 reception, 9 yards

Kyle Phillips (New York Jets): 1 assist

Derek Barnett (Philadelphia Eagles): 2 tackles, 2 assists

Darrell Taylor (Seattle Seahawks): 2 tackles, 1 assist

Trey Smith (Kansas City Chiefs): Played, no stats

Cameron Sutton (Pittsburgh Steelers): Played, no stats

Justin Coleman (Miami Dolphins): Reserved COVID-19 list

Michael Palardy (Miami Dolphins): 6 punts, 255 yards

Alvin Kamara (New Orleans Saints): 13 carries, 52 yards, 2 receptions, 7 yards

Marquez Callaway (New Orleans Saints): 4 receptions, 46 yards

Ethan Wolf (New Orleans Saints): 2 receptions, 8 yards

Shy Tuttle (New Orleans Saints): 2 tackles, 4 assists

