NFL Week 16 early inactives: Derwin James active, David Johnson inactive in Houston

Every week we bring you all the inactives from the 1 p.m. ET games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information.

Safety Derwin James was listed as questionable to play for the Chargers on Sunday due to a hamstring injury, but they will not have to worry about replacing him in the lineup in Houston. James is active for the Week 16 game between the AFC teams.

It’s a good thing for the Chargers that he is active because they have so many players on their COVID-19 reserve list that they didn’t deactivate anyone for the game. The list includes defensive end Joey Bosa, running back Austin Ekeler, and center Corey Linsley.

The Texans also have COVID issues, but they have listed five inactives. Running back David Johnson, who was also listed as questionable, is among them.

Chargers at Texans

Chargers: No inactives due to number of players on COVID reserve.

Texans: WR Danny Amendola, DB Terrance Mitchell, Carson Green, QB Deshaun Watson, RB David Johnson

Buccaneers at Panthers

Buccaneers: CB Pierre Desir, WR Mike Evans, LB Jason Pierre-Paul, P Bradley Pinion, QB Kyle Trask, S Antoine Winfield

Panthers: QB P.J. Walker, LB Kamal Martin, DE Frank Herron, DT Phil Hoskins, T Cameron Erving, DE Darryl Johnson

Ravens at Bengals

Ravens: QB Lamar Jackson, WR Devin Duvernay, FB Patrick Ricard, LB Daelin Hayes, G Ben Powers, G Tyre Phillips

Bengals: LB Logan Wilson, DE Khalid Kareem, CB Vernon Hargreaves, T Fred Johnson, WR Trenton Irwin, HB Trayveon Williams

Lions at Falcons

Lions: RB D’Andre Swift, LB Julian Okwara, LB Josh Woods, RB Jermar Jefferson, S Jalen Elliott

Falcons: WR Tajae Sharpe, QB Josh Rosen, DL John Cominsky, OL Josh Andrews

Giants at Eagles

Giants:

Eagles:

Bills at Patriots

Bills:

Patriots: QB Jarrett Stidham, WR Nelson Agholor, TE Devin Asiasi, CB Joejuan Williams, CB Shaun Wade, S Joshuah Bledsoe

Jaguars at Jets

Jaguars:

Jets:

Rams at Vikings

Rams:

Vikings:

NFL Week 16 early inactives: Derwin James active, David Johnson inactive in Houston originally appeared on Pro Football Talk