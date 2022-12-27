NFL Week 16 drip check: CeeDee Lamb rises to the occasion; Steelers pay tribute to Franco Harris

Victoria Hernandez, USA TODAY
The NFL mourned the loss of four-time Super Bowl champion and Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris this week.

He died just days before the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception and the Week 16 game where the Pittsburgh Steelers were planning to retire his jersey.

To honor him, all members of the current Steelers team wore his No. 32 while walking into Acrisure Stadium before beating the Las Vegas Raiders 13-10.

Head coach Mike Tomlin wore a Harris jersey during his post-game press conference and explained how the victory held great significance to his team.

"We had a chance to be a part of Steeler history tonight and we don't take that lightly," he said. "We're just so appreciative of the ground that's been laid by those that have come before us like this man's jersey that I'm wearing right here. We get to enjoy the fruit of their labor daily, just in terms of the standard of expectation here in Pittsburgh, the relationship that we have with our fanbase, and we just wanted to honor him, his teammates and all the men that have come before us that has made the Black and Gold what it is."

Here's the NFL Week 16 drip check:

5. Charles OmenihuSan Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Charles Omenihu put on a master class in this game day outfit. Styled by Sean McRae, he wore a varsity jacket from Unspoken Studios with a pair of vintage pants from Green Acre Exchange. The jeans feature NASA patches, a scene of the Last Supper and a print of the Our Father prayer. He topped it off with a fresh pair of white Nike Air Force 1s.

4. Isaiah SimmonsArizona Cardinals

Isaiah Simmons returns to our list with a clean all-white look. His stylist, London Wilmot of Ricco Noir, found him a cozy Givenchy knit sweater that was frayed on the sleeves just enough to add some character. The baggy pants and white sneakers made for a truly effortless fit.

3. Alexander MattisonMinnesota Vikings

Here's another all-white look done really well. Alexander Mattison added a touch of holiday spirit with pops of red. He wore a T-shirt from his I Am Gifted Foundation, which emphasizes mental health and encourages positivity. He accessorized it with a Santa hat and a pair of the highly-coveted Cherry Jordan XIs.

2. Davon GodchauxNew England Patriots

Defensive tackle Davon Godchaux looked sharp in his game-day outfit. The statement piece was a black mesh Louis Vuitton jacket that features the brand's monogram pattern. He paired it with rust-colored corduroy pants that pulled everything together.

1. CeeDee LambDallas Cowboys

A balaclava look takes the top prize for the second week in a row. CeeDee Lamb rose to the occasion as the Week 16 winner with this lovely ensemble. London Wilmot strikes again, finding the star receiver a rose print track jacket from Ernest W. Baker with matching balaclava and gloves for a complete look.

If that wasn't enough, his trousers, from Namachecko, feature an accent of fur down the side for that extra touch of drip.

Honorable mentions

Since Week 16 fell on Christmas and Hanukkah, several players showed their holiday spirit. Here's some of the best:

JuJu Smith-Schuster, Quincey Williams and Pharaoh Brown

They really committed to the Grinch look.

Nyheim HinesBuffalo Bills

Elf cleats!

Jaylon SmithNew York Giants

A beautiful red silk suit by Gentlemen's Playbook perfect for the season.

Baltimore Ravens

Even the mascots, Edgar and Allan, got in on the fun with Christmas and Hanukkah sweaters.

