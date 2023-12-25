NFL Week 16 Christmas Day TV schedule
The NFL has played 13 of their 16 Week 16 games. It started with a Thursday night game. There were a pair of Saturday games and then 10 on Sunday, Christmas Eve.
There are three games on Monday, Christmas Day.
So after you wake up, open gifts and eat, you can watch three NFL games. All three will be on network television.
The info for all three games are below.
Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs
New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles
Baltimore Ravens at San Francisco 49ers
