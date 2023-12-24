NFL Week 16 best bets: Winner, spread, total picks for Sunday’s games

The NFL had a Thursday night game and two games on Saturday to kick off Week 16 and the holiday weekend. There are nine games to be played on Sunday.

That gives you nine games for simple game wagers — betting the moneyline for the outright winner, betting the spread and betting total points scored.

Below are my picks for the nine games on Sunday’s schedule.

Odds come from BetMGM Sportsbook.

Seahawks at Titans

Colts at Falcons

Browns at Texans

Packers at Panthers

Commanders at Jets

Lions at Vikings

Jaguars at Buccaneers

Cardinals at Bears

Cowboys at Dolphins

Patriots at Broncos

More Cardinals and NFL coverage

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

[lawrence-auto-related count=3 category=1362]

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire