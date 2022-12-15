NFL Week 15 TV coverage maps

Philadelphia will look to inch closer toward a division title while maintaining its hold on the top seed and home-field advantage.

The Eagles are headed to Chicago Sunday to face the rebuilding Bears, and second-year quarterback, Justin Fields.

Fans in the Windy City are hoping the former Ohio State star can duplicate Jalen Hurts and continue to develop heading into 2023.

With the matchup taking place during the early game on Fox, here’s the television watch from via 506 Sports.

FOX Early Game

Dallas @ Jacksonville –Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen

Philadelphia @ Chicago — Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston

Atlanta @ New Orleans — Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth

FOX Late Games

New England @ Las Vegas (LATE) — Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma

Arizona @ Denver (LATE) — Chris Myers, Robert Smith

CBS Early game

Detroit @ NY Jets — Ian Eagle, Charles Davis

Kansas City @ Houston — Kevin Harlan, Trent Green

Pittsburgh @ Carolina — Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta

CBS Late Game

Cincinnati @ Tampa Bay — Jim Nantz, Tony Romo

Tennessee @ LA Chargers — Andrew Catalon, James Lofton

