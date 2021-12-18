NFL Week 15 TV coverage maps

Week 15 for the NFL has already started with a Thursday night game on national television between the Chiefs and the Chargers. The rest of the schedule has changed.

There will be nationally televised games on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, and there are three games originally scheduled for Monday that have been moved to Monday and Tuesday because of COVID-19 issues.

Saturday’s game is Patriots-Colts and will air on NFL Network nationally.

The Sunday night game on NBC is Saints-Buccaneers and the Monday night game on ESPN.

Two games on Monday are nationally televised. The rescheduled Raiders-Browns will be on NFL Network at 5 p.m. ET and the Monday night game on ESPN is Vikings-Bears.

The regular Sunday games will be split between FOX and CBS. FOX gets a doubleheader and CBS will air one game in each market.

The coverage maps from 506 Sports are below.

FOX early game

506 Sports

There were four early games but one got moved to Tuesday.

The game with the largest coverage in the 1 p.m. ET time slot is Cowboys-Giants. That will air in the pink areas.

The yellow areas get Cardinals-Lions and the green areas will see Panthers-Bills.

FOX late game

506 Sports

There would have been two options here. Seahawks-Rams was the alternate game but has been moved to Tuesday. As a result, the whole country will see Packers-Ravens in the late afternoon slot.

CBS single game

506 Sports

CBS has three early games and two late games.

In the early time slot, Titans-Steelers will air in the pink areas, Jets-Dolphins is for the yellow areas and Texans-Jaguars will be broadcast in the orange areas.

Bengals-Broncos, a late game, will be televised in the blue areas, while Falcons-49ers will be seen where it is green.

FOX Tuesday games

The coverage map has not been released yet but both Washington-Eagles and Seahawks-Rams will air opposite one another at 7 p.m. ET. The coverage will be likely split between the East and the West as both are NFC East and NFC West divisional games.

