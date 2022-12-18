NFL Week 15 TV coverage maps

Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season kicked off Thursday with the San Francisco 49ers defeating the Seattle Seahawks, 21-13, and Saturday with three games. But there’s still plenty of action to come this weekend.

Before Sunday night’s game between the New York Giants and Washington Commanders and Monday night’s matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers, there’s a full slate of games Sunday on CBS and FOX.

Here’s a look at the broadcast maps for Week 15 (courtesy of 506 Sports).

CBS early games

Lions at Jets, 1 p.m. ET (RED)

Chiefs at Texans, 1 p.m. ET (BLUE)

Steelers at Panthers, 1 p.m. ET (GREEN)

FOX single games

Cowboys at Jaguars, 1 p.m. ET (RED)

Eagles at Bears, 1 p.m. ET (BLUE)

Falcons at Saints, 1 p.m. ET (YELLOW)

Patriots at Raiders, 4:05 p.m. ET (GREEN)

Cardinals at Broncos, 4:05 p.m. ET (ORANGE)

CBS late games

Bengals at Buccaneers, 4:25 p.m. ET (RED)

Titans at Chargers, 4:25 p.m. ET (BLUE)

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire