NFL Week 15 TV coverage maps

NFL Week 15 has already begun. There was a Thursday game and, with the completion of the college football regular season, there were three Saturday games.

The Sunday night game is Giants-Commanders and the Monday night game is Rams-Packers.

That leaves 11 games in the normal early and late afternoon time slots.

This Sunday, CBS will have a doubleheader in every market, while FOX has a single broadcast.

Which games will air in your area?

Check out the coverage maps below from 506 Sports.

CBS early games

The morning slate for CBS has three games. Chiefs-Texans will air in the blue areas, getting the greatest coverage.

This will be the game on in the early time slot in Arizona before the Cardinals play.

Lions-Jets will air in the pink areas, while Steelers-Panthers will air in the green areas.

CBS late games

Bengals-Buccaneers is the biggest game in the late time slot. It will air everywhere in pink, while the blue areas get Titans-Chargers.

FOX single game

FOX has three early games and two late ones.

Of the early games, Cowboys-Jaguars will be broadcast in the pink areas. The blue areas get Eagles-Bears and the yellow areas get Falcons-Saints.

In the late games, Cardinals-Broncos airs in the orange areas and Patriots-Raiders airs in the green ones.

