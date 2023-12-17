NFL Week 15 TV coverage maps

The NFL has already had four games played in Week 15. They had their Thursday night and then added three more on Saturday.

The Sunday night game on NBC is Ravens-Jaguars. The Monday night game on ESPN and ABC is Eagles-Seahawks.

On Sunday, FOX has a doubleheader and CBS gets a single game in every market.

Which games will be on where you live? We have the coverage maps below from 506 Sports.

FOX early games

FOX has four early games. The pink areas get Chiefs-Eagles. This is the one game on TV in Arizona before the Cardinals play.

Giants-Saints will air in the blue areas. Bears-Browns will have coverage in the green areas, while Falcons-Panthers can be seen in the yellow areas.

FOX late game

The late game is nationally televised.

It is Cowboys-Bills. It will run opposite the Cardinals’ game in Arizona.

CBS single game

CBS has three early games.

Jets-Dolphins will air in the pink areas. Buccaneers-Packers can be seen in the green areas. Texans-Titans will be seen in the yellow areas.

The two late games that CBS will air are 49ers-Cardinals, airing in the blue areas, and Commanders-Rams, airing in the orange areas.

