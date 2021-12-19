NFL Week 15 scores, standings, playoff picture 2021: Patriots face off against Colts tonight
The 2021 NFL Playoffs and Super Bowl 56 are right around the corner. Here are the final scores from Week 15 and standings heading into the New England Patriots vs. Indianapolis Colts game tonight.
2021 NFL Week 15 Scores
Thursday, December 16
Saturday, December 18
8:20 p.m. ET
New England Patriots
Indianapolis Colts
Sunday, December 19
1:00 p.m. ET
Tennessee Titans
Buffalo Bills
Houston Texans
Jacksonville Jaguars
Detroit Lions
New York Jets
4:05 p.m. ET
4:25 p.m. ET
Baltimore Ravens
Monday, December 20
5:00 p.m. ET
Las Vegas Raiders
Cleveland Browns
8:15 p.m. ET
Chicago Bears
Tuesday, December 21
7:00 p.m. ET
Philadelphia Eagles
Seattle Seahawks
2021 NFL Standings
*Currently in playoff spot
AFC Playoff Picture 2021
Kansas City Chiefs (10-4)*
New England Patriots (9-4)*
Tennessee Titans (9-4)*
Baltimore Ravens (8-5)*
Los Angeles Chargers (8-6)*
Indianapolis Colts (7-6)*
Buffalo Bills (7-6)*
Cleveland Browns (7-6)
Cincinnati Bengals (7-6)
Denver Broncos (7-6)
Pittsburgh Steelers (6-6-1)
Las Vegas Raiders (6-7)
Miami Dolphins (6-7)
NFC Playoff Picture 2021
Green Bay Packers (10-3)*
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-3)*
Arizona Cardinals (10-3)*
Dallas Cowboys (9-4)*
Los Angeles Rams (9-4)*
San Francisco 49ers (7-6)*
Washington Football Team (6-7)*
Minnesota Vikings (6-7)
Philadelphia Eagles (6-7)
Atlanta Falcons (6-7)
New Orleans Saints (6-7)
Carolina Panthers (5-8)
Seattle Seahawks (5-8)
New York Giants (4-9)
Chicago Bears (4-9)
