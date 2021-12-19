The 2021 NFL Playoffs and Super Bowl 56 are right around the corner. Here are the final scores from Week 15 and standings heading into the New England Patriots vs. Indianapolis Colts game tonight.

2021 NFL Week 15 Scores

Thursday, December 16

Kansas City Chiefs 34

Los Angeles Chargers 28

Saturday, December 18

8:20 p.m. ET

New England Patriots

Indianapolis Colts

Sunday, December 19

1:00 p.m. ET

Tennessee Titans

Pittsburgh Steelers

Carolina Panthers

Buffalo Bills

Houston Texans

Jacksonville Jaguars

Dallas Cowboys

New York Giants

Arizona Cardinals

Detroit Lions

New York Jets

Miami Dolphins

4:05 p.m. ET

Cincinnati Bengals

Denver Broncos

Atlanta Falcons

San Francisco 49ers

4:25 p.m. ET

Green Bay Packers

Baltimore Ravens

Sunday Night Football: Watch live on NBC and Peacock

New Orleans Saints

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Monday, December 20

5:00 p.m. ET

Las Vegas Raiders

Cleveland Browns

8:15 p.m. ET

Minnesota Vikings

Chicago Bears

Tuesday, December 21

7:00 p.m. ET

Washington Football Team

Philadelphia Eagles

Seattle Seahawks

Los Angeles Rams

2021 NFL Standings

*Currently in playoff spot

AFC Playoff Picture 2021

NFC Playoff Picture 2021

NFL Week 15 scores, standings, playoff picture 2021: Patriots face off against Colts tonight originally appeared on NBCSports.com