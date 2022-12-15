NFL Week 15 scores, schedule, playoff picture 2022: 49ers vs Seahawks a must-win for Seattle in NFC West race

It’s Week 15 of the NFL season and the playoff picture is top of mind as we prepare for an exciting slate of games with major implications for the postseason: The Dolphins visit the Bills hoping to stay in contention in the AFC East, the Panthers host the Steelers seeking to stay in the hunt for an improbable Cinderella run and Dallas, Minnesota, Buffalo, Kansas City and San Francisco all have chances to clinch playoff spots over the weekend. Then on Sunday Night Football, the Giants and Commanders, both 7-5-1 after playing to a tie Week 13, face off in a match that will be key for for the playoff hunt in a crowded NFC.

To get the full slate of NFL Week 15 scores, schedule and playoff picture, see below, and tune in to Football Night in America at 7pm ET ahead of Sunday Night Football to see Steve Kornacki breaking down implications and probabilities as the results roll in from the gridiron.

How to watch New York Giants vs Washington Commanders: TV, live stream info for Sunday night’s game

What NFL games are on Saturday in Week 15?

As we get to the heart of the playoff push, we’ll see games take place on Saturday throughout December. This gets started Week 15 with a tripleheader on Saturday, December 17th featuring Colts vs Vikings at 1pm ET, Ravens vs Browns at 4:30pm ET and then wrapping up with an AFC East matchup between the Dolphins and the Bills at 8:15pm ET.

2022 NFL Christmas Schedule: TV Schedule, live stream info, what teams are playing, kickoff times, and more

NFL Week 15 Scores, Results, Schedule

8:15pm ET: San Francisco 49ers vs Seattle Seahawks

Saturday, December 17th

1pm ET: Indianapolis Colts vs Minnesota Vikings

4:30pm ET: Baltimore Ravens vs Cleveland Browns

8:15pm ET: Miami Dolphins vs Buffalo Bills

1pm ET

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Carolina Panthers

Philadelphia Eagles vs Chicago Bears

Kansas City Chiefs vs Houston Texans

Dallas Cowboys vs Jacksonville Jaguars

Atlanta Falcons vs New Orleans Saints

Detroit Lions vs New York Jets

4pm ET

4:05pm ET: Arizona Cardinals vs Denver Broncos

4:05pm ET: New England Patriots vs Las Vegas Raiders

4:25 pm ET: Tennessee Titans vs Los Angeles Chargers

4:25pm Cincinnati Bengals vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

New York Giants vs Washington Commanders

Monday Night Football – December 19th

8:15pm ET: Los Angeles Rams vs Green Bay Packers

2022-23 NFL Standings, Playoff Picture entering Week 15

AFC Playoff Picture 2022-23

Buffalo Bills (10-3) Kansas City Chiefs (10-3) Baltimore Ravens (9-4) Tennessee Titans (7-6) Cincinnati Bengals (9-4) Miami Dolphins (8-5) New England Patriots (7-6) Los Angeles Chargers (7-6) New York Jets (7-6) Jacksonville Jaguars (5-8) Las Vegas Raiders (5-8) Cleveland Browns (5-8) Pittsburgh Steelers (5-8)

NFC Playoff Picture 2022-23

Philadelphia Eagles (12-1)x Minnesota Vikings (10-3) San Francisco 49ers (9-4) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-7) Dallas Cowboys (10-3) Washington Commanders (7-5-1) New York Giants (7-5-1) Seattle Seahawks (7-6) Detroit Lions (6-7) Green Bay Packers (5-8) Carolina Panthers (5-8) Atlanta Falcons (5-8)

X – Clinched playoff berth

