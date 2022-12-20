NFL Week 15 Power Rankings: 49ers surge, Cowboys fall

The San Francisco 49ers are making it look Purdy.

Despite going through two starting quarterbacks and now relying on their third in rookie Brock Purdy, the 49ers continue their charge towards the playoffs.

For the first time since 2019, the 49ers locked up the NFC West. Recall the last time they did so they went to the Super Bowl.

The Dallas Cowboys apparently can only beat the Jacksonville Jaguars in either Texas or London — especially not in Florida.

The Philadelphia Eagles remain a juggernaut, and the Buffalo Bills continue their dominance over the AFC.

Here are the NFL power rankings to conclude Week 15.

31. Houston Texans (1-12-1)

Last week: No. 32

It isn’t the same type of 32 that the Texans have displayed for several weeks. Houston has some fight and has taken serious playoff contenders down to the wire in consecutive weeks. The problem is the team ahead of them each week has also done a decent enough job to keep their place in the power rankings. If the Texans could ever get a win, they wouldn’t be the worst team in the power rankings. All they have to do is put it together for four quarters — or five periods — and it seems they are precipitously close.

31. Indianapolis Colts (4-9-1)

Last week: No. 29

It is almost like the Colts are a team without a coach. That is the only way to explain how Indianapolis was able to blow a 33-0 halftime lead. Either that or the ghost of Jack Pardee possessed Jeff Saturday for the last half and overtime against the Minnesota Vikings. Proper game management would have been able to protect this lead and not give Matt Ryan a revisit of his lone Super Bowl appearance.

30. Arizona Cardinals (4-10)

Last week: No. 25

When you’re down to your third-string quarterback, it isn’t pretty — unless you’re the San Francisco 49ers. Nevertheless the Cardinals have never clicked on all cylinders in 2022. The last three games might be Kliff Kingsbury swan song.

29. Denver Broncos (4-10)

Last week: No. 30

They did a get win for the first time since Week 8, but it took the demoralized and depleted Arizona Cardinals to make it happen. There are still question marks a mile high surrounding this team.

28. Chicago Bears (3-11)

Last week: No. 31

Like the Texans, the Bears’ problem is finishing games. Unlike the Texans, Chicago actually has talent and has kept games competitive throughout the season. The Bears held their own against the Philadelphia Eagles, considered the best team in the NFL presently. A win would have been a bigger touchstone for rookie coach Matt Eberflus.

27. Carolina Panthers (5-9)

Last week: No. 26

Surprisingly Sam Darnold played pretty well with a 108.1 passer rating and no turnovers. However, the offense was 4-11 on third down and 1-3 in the red zone. On the flip side, the defense allowed the Pittsburgh Steelers to convert 12-16 of their third down attempts. The right coaching hire and a solid draft may be all Carolina needs for a turnaround.

26. Los Angeles Rams (4-10)

Last week: No. 24

A week’s worth of practices weren’t enough for Baker Mayfield to look like anything other than a former No. 1 overall pick on his third team. The Rams are essentially in one big talent evaluation over the last three games as Sean McVay and Les Snead regroup over the offseason.

25. Atlanta Falcons (5-9)

Last week: No. 22

The on positive to come from the Falcons’ losses is at least they are giving valuable experience to Desmond Ridder. The rookie quarterback was tepid as he went 13-26 for 97 yards and rushed six times for 38 yards. Ridder can have Atlanta fans feeling confident in the offseason if he improves over the next three games.

24. Cleveland Browns (6-8)

Last week: No. 27

It is fascinating to think the Browns still have a chance to finish with a winning record, even though they started Jacoby Brissett for most of the year, and their insertion of a quarterback who hadn’t played in 700 days noticeably affected the passing game. Even if Cleveland bungles their last chance to get into the playoffs, the final three games could offer a preview of what 2023 will look like.

23. Las Vegas Raiders (6-8)

Last week: No. 28

For once lady luck favored the Raiders as they beat the New England Patriots on a screwy fumble recovery for a touchdown on the last play of the game. As long as the Raiders can keep the run game effective, as they did Josh Jacobs’ 22 carries for 93 yards, it should keep the offense diverse enough to stay competitive over the last three games.

22. Baltimore Ravens (9-5)

Last week: No. 18

Baltimore fans are having flashbacks to last season when the Ravens had a commanding 8-3 record only to lose out — in part due to Lamar Jackson’s availability issues — and miss the playoffs. Even though the Ravens are a game better than a year ago, it feels like it is happening again.

21. New Orleans Saints (5-9)

Last week: No. 23

The Saints have been inconsistent throughout the year, and partially that is due to talent deficiency. They can still finish up 2022 with a statement win or two to have fans leaving the season feeling as sense of optimism.

20. Seattle Seahawks (7-7)

Last week: No. 19

If the Seahawks finish out as a 10-win team, that will still be quite the accomplishment given the impediments that faced the team in the post-Russell Wilson era. It also would reinforce the credibility of Pete Carroll.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-8)

Last week: No. 16

The Buccaneers will undoubtedly be the weakest division winner to enter the playoffs. How do you blow a 17-0 lead and give up 34 unanswered points at home, even if it is to the indefatigable Bengals? Why the Buccaneers remain a threat, regardless of how the last three games play out, is that Tom Brady and the offense will activate in the postseason. Raymond James Stadium will still be an iffy venue in January.

18. Pittsburgh Steelers (6-8)

Last week: No. 20

The Steelers have done a magnificent job of coming together and playing better football despite their losing streaks and record throughout the season. Even though their playoff chances are slim, they are finally displaying the attitude of a Mike Tomlin team, which makes them the perfect spoiler.

17. New York Jets (7-7)

Last week: No. 14

Getting the Jets from being a doormat in the AFC East to competitive is one thing. Todd Bowles was able to do that. Getting the Jets from competitive to playoff contending is another, and it appears that is the stumbling block for Robert Saleh. The crux of the matter is Zach Wilson, and the Jets must figure out their franchise quarterback situation in the offseason or they will implode.

16. New England Patriots (7-7)

Last week: No. 13

Speaking of teams with poor quarterback play, enter the Patriots. Mac Jones completed 13 passes on 31 attempts for 112 yards. Admittedly running back Rhamondre Stevenson rushed for 172 yards and a touchdown, but elevated quarterback play wouldn’t have kept the game close enough for bad luck to strike.

15. New York Giants (8-5-1)

Last week: No. 21

The Giants got Saquon Barkley more involved with 18 carries for 87 yards and a touchdown along with five catches for 33. If your quarterback is not going to have big plays, then you have to force the opposing quarterback into negative plays, and that is precisely what happened with rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux. The defensive end’s sack-fumble and recovery for a touchdown was the difference in the game.

14. Washington Commanders (7-6-1)

As tends to happen around Christmastime, the pixie dust on Taylor Heinicke starts to wear off. Nevertheless he was the starting quarterback when they spoiled Philadelphia’s perfect season. Is there still a little magic left to expose the 49ers at Levi’s Stadium in Week 16?

13. Green Bay Packers (6-8)

Last week: No. 15

The Packers are laying the groundwork for next year. Nevertheless a win over the Miami Dolphins and the Minnesota Vikings in the coming weeks would be glimpses at what might have been in the postseason if not for their crippling five-game losing streak that spoiled their record.

12. Tennessee Titans (7-7)

Last week: No. 11

The Titans could use a nice tune-up game against the Houston Texans. Aside from the Titans’ 2019 season that essentially built the reputation of Mike Vrabel’s team, Tennessee tends to collapse near the end of the year and into the playoffs. The Titans can rewrite that narrative with a home date against the worst team in football.

11. Jacksonville Jaguars (6-8)

Last week: No. 17

Imagine they’re the same record as the Buccaneers, yet Jacksonville is playing more like an inevitable playoff team. Everyone knew the Dallas Cowboys were going to challenge Trevor Lawrence with their pass rush, and he took one sack and threw one interception. Travis Etienne stepped up with 103 rushing yards and Zay Jones generated 109 receiving yards and three touchdown catches. It wasn’t just Lawrence; it was a team win upsetting the Cowboys.

10. Dallas Cowboys (10-4)

Last week: No. 6

Dallas gave up 40 points and 500 yards total offense for just the seventh time in franchise history. The last time it happened was against Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns in Week 4 of 2020. In a way, Dan Quinn’s defense is looking like Mike Nolan’s. However, the Cowboys have been hit with injuries on defense and there’s a chance Quinn tinkers with the personnel to retool the defense. The Cowboys sacked Trevor Lawrence just one time in Week 15.

9. Miami Dolphins (8-6)

Last week: No. 9

The Dolphins have made impressive strides in their first year with Mike McDaniel. Miami will have to take the wild-card route if they want to go deep into the playoffs. The Dolphins took the Bills down to the wire and also showed they can bring their style of play on the road regardless of how frightful the weather is outside.

8. Detroit Lions (7-7)

Last week: No. 10

When the 2022 season is finished, there will be a clear trajectory of how the Lions affected a team’s playoff chances in the latter part of the year. It is unfathomable that Detroit is just two games away from their first winning season since 2017, and three games away from their first 10-win season since 2014.

7. Los Angeles Chargers (8-6)

Last week: No. 8

The Chargers are doing their part. The Boxing Day special should be a good barometer of where the team is. If they fail to beat the reeling Indianapolis Colts on the road, then Los Angeles is too inconsistent to make the postseason. A win would match their longest streak of the season: three.

6. Cincinnati Bengals (10-4)

Last week: No. 5

The Bengals continue their inevitable march towards the AFC North title. A win over the Patriots in Week 16 would give them some insurance wins in case they have to sneak into the playoffs as a wildcard.

5. Kansas City Chiefs (11-3)

Last week: No. 4

Great teams find ways to win games. However, the Chiefs have to take a demerit for allowing this game to need an extra period going against the worst team in the NFL — in a venue where weather wasn’t a factor no less. The Chiefs won’t see a presumptive playoff team over the course of the next three weeks, but can’t take any of the teams lightly as they endeavor for the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

4. Minnesota Vikings (11-3)

Last week: No. 7

It is easy to criticize the Colts for their dysfunction in setting up such a scenario where the Vikings were able to overcome a 33-point deficit, but Minnesota deserve massive credit for actually pulling it off. The Vikings have a magical feel in 2022. The problem is there is another team of destiny that has a tiebreaker over them for the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

3. Buffalo Bills (11-3)

Last week: No. 2

The Bills were down by eight in the fourth quarter and pulled it off in the most Buffalo friendly weather possible, showcasing to the rest of the AFC that they need to be very afraid of their road to the Super Bowl going through Highmark Stadium.

2. San Francisco 49ers (10-4)

Last week: No. 3

What is impressive about what Brock Purdy is doing is he is missing Deebo Samuel, too. Kyle Shanahan is putting Purdy is situations to succeed, and the last pick of the 2022 NFL draft is executing, to his credit. As long as the run game remains effective, the defense is disruptive, and Purdy is in safe situations, San Francisco will frighten teams in the playoffs.

1. Philadelphia Eagles (13-1)

Last week: No. 1

Is Jalen Hurts actually MVP material? The rest of the NFL will find out as the Eagles take on the Cowboys on Christmas Even presumably without their quarterback. The offensive line and defense are so impactful that they should adequately defend their position as the NFC’s top seed.

