NFL Week 15 postponed games: Everything we know

The NFL did not want to postpone games in 2021, not for outbreaks of COVID-19, not for weather, not for anything. But the best laid plans worked for 14 weeks, and as of the time of publication, three games scheduled this weekend have been postponed.

And it’s only Friday afternoon.

Testing reports are still coming in, and while it doesn’t seem likely any other games will be impacted, three teams — Washington, the Browns and The Rams — all have at least 20 players in protocol as of Friday. The league relaxed testing results standards for vaccinated players, meaning players need only one positive test — down from two — in order to be cleared. That suggests there’s a chance many, if not most, of any player who tested positive this week will be eligible to play Sunday. Or Monday. Or even Tuesday.

Similar rashes broke out last season, and multiple games were postponed, but as of now, no games have been forfeited.

Here is everything we know.

Browns vs. Raiders postponed to Monday

Raiders players were just told their game has been moved to Monday 5 PM ET. — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) December 17, 2021

Las Vegas was scheduled to travel to Cleveland to take on the Browns Saturday in a pivotal matchup in the AFC wild-card race. That’s not happening now. Instead, they’ll face off at 5 p.m. Monday.

The Browns have as many as 20 players in COVID protocol.

Browns Wire writes:

It is still not certain how many Browns players will be available Monday that would not have been available on Saturday but the decision gives them an opportunity to be cleared in time for the game.

Oh, and the Raiders really aren’t happy about it, per Raiders Wire.

Seahawks at Rams moved to 7 p.m. ET Tuesday

Seahawks at Rams switched to Tuesday at 7 pm ET/ 4 pm PT, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 17, 2021

The Browns and Raiders aren’t alone, of course. The Rams have been hit hard with COVID outbreaks, with the team reporting 25 positive tests, while the Seahawks reported zero positive tests.

“I was thrilled about that with all that is going on around the league,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said, according to Seahawks Wire’s Liz Mathews. “We were wearing masks everywhere we were going with the thought that something could happen because it’s been so prevalent in other places.”

Washington vs. Eagles pushed to 7 p.m. ET Tuesday

Washington staff has been told WFT will play the Eagles at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) December 17, 2021

Washington didn’t quite reach the levels (depths?) that the Rams did, but their 22 players in protocol was enough to push their game against the Eagles back from Sunday to Tuesday.

Even with a Tuesday start, it isn’t a guarantee the Football Team will have an experienced quarterback for their divisional match-up. Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen are both currently in protocol, and the team signed Kyle Shurmur and Garrett Gilbert this week, joining Jordan Ta’amu as their trio of passers. They have one combined start between them.

But Washington is poised to start a male model at center, so they have that going for them.

